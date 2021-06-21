Bedford Hurricanes
2020 Western Pennsylvania Baseball League record: 24-4 (regional champions).
2019 Legion record: 22-7.
Manager: Jordan Mills, eighth season.
Career record: 153-37.
Returning starters: 9 (C Karson Reffner, P/OF Jared Dowey, OF Matt Whysong, P/SS Andy Lazor, P Lucas Nicodemus, P/1B Calvin Iseminger, INF Jesse Chamberlain, P/INF Trenten Mellott, OF Joey Koontz.
Key returnees: All of the above plus C Joey Huxta and P Aiden Kirk.
Key newcomers: P/OF Luke Mickle, P/INF Nate Whysong, UTL Dalton Shaw, OF Ethan Weber, P/INF Mercury Swaim, P/OF Sid Grove and INF/OF Trevor Weyandt.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a lot of experience back this season from our WPBL regional championship team. We have some very solid players with a lot of talent. We also have a lot of depth that we’re looking forward to using. Our pitching rotation is strong with guys who have thrown a lot of innings for their high school teams.”
Roster (name, age, positions): Jesse Chamberlain, 18, INF; Jared Dowey, 18, P; Aiden Kirk, 17, P; Sid Grove, 16, P/OF; Joey Huxta, 14, C; Calvin Iseminger, 17, P/1B; Joey Koontz, 18, OF; Andy Lazor, 18, SS/P; Trenten Mellott, 17, P/INF; Luke Mickle, 18, P/OF; Lucas Nicodemus, 18, P; Karson Reffner, 17, C/INF; Dalton Shaw, 16, UTL; Mercury Swaim, 17, P/INF; Ethan Weber, 17, OF; Trevor Weyant, 17, INF/OF; Matt Whysong, 17, OF; and Nate Whysong, 15, P/INF.
St. Michael Saints
2020 WPBL record: 10-8.
2019 Legion record: 18-6.
Head coach: Matt Gramling, eighth season as head coach, 23rd overall.
Career record: 120-55 as head coach, 401-187 overall.
Returning starters: 5 (1B Kirk Bearjar, LF Dan Blanchetti, P/CF Josh Blanchetti, 2B Dylan Kundrod and P/SS Zach Myers).
Key returnees: CF/1B Brad Madigan and OF Taylor Vranich.
Key newcomers: 3B/2B Hunter Forcellini, C Jace Irvin, P/OF Koby Kargo, OF/2B Dayton Maul, SS/2B Tyler Orris, 3B/P Jake Poldiak and 3B/P Luke Scarton.
Coach’s outlook: “We have an interesting mix of last year’s players and young players with very few in the middle. I think we can play really good defense which, hopefully, can keep us in every game. The new players need to adjust to the better pitching in Legion baseball. In a really competitive league this year, how quickly they gel together as a team may determine our win-loss record.”
Roster (name, age positions): Kirk Bearjar, 17, 1B/P; Dan Blanchetti, 18, OF; Josh Blanchetti, 18, P/OF; Cody Falger, 17, P/SS; Hunter Forcellini, 15, 3B/2B; Jace Irvin, 17, C/3B; Koby Kargo, P/OF; Dylan Kundrod, 18, 2B/P; Brad Madigan, OF/1B; Jude Martyak, 18, OF; Dayton Maul, 16, OF/2B; Luke McLeary, 15, P/OF; Zach Myers, 18, P/SS; Tyler Orris, 15, SS/2B; Jake Poldiak, 15, 3B/P; Luke Scarton, 16, 3B/P; Ethan Shilcosky, 17, OF/P; and Taylor Vranich, 17, OF/C.
Questionnaires were not received from Ebensburg, Northern Cambria and Somerset.
