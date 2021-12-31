A return to normalcy – or at least as normal as things can be in respect to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – was the theme throughout most of the sporting year in 2021. Competitions at all levels, though some delayed, resumed as area athletes, coaches, officials and fans enthusiastically returned to their respective posts.
Mitigation measures were in place to ensure safety at most venues as health regulations continue to evolve with a small percentage of events postponed or canceled during the year.
The Tribune-Democrat sports staff highlights the best of the year – the highs and lows. The “Year in Local Sports” chronicles the games, events and stars considered to be the top sports stories of the year in Johnstown and the surrounding region.
This year was one filled with championship efforts by both teams and individuals while also including moments that carried the local conversation.
Saying goodbye to one of our own
Tribune-Democrat sports writer Cory Isenberg died in April after a lengthy battle with cancer, a disease that she had beaten twice over the past two decades.
Throughout her 35-year career as a sports writer at The Tribune-Democrat, Isenberg covered events ranging from auto racing to hockey and everything in between.
But high school sports and spotlighting local athletes was her true passion.
Her commitment to the region’s sports scene was celebrated and commemorated through comments offered by co-workers, colleagues, readers, current and former athletes and coaches in the days and weeks following her passing.
“Cory was literally born to be a sports writer, and she cared deeply about the schools, the teams and the young athletes who filled her stories and columns,” Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer said after Isenberg’s passing. “Few people have the level of passion for their jobs that Cory brought to the coverage of local sports – whether it was a state track meet in Shippensburg or a AAABA Tournament game in Lilly.
“As a woman covering sports, she was a courageous pioneer. As a professional, she was a respected, fair journalist whose work reflected and enhanced the places she visited and people she met. She loved the games, the teams and especially the kids with whom she interacted.
“Her passing is a huge loss for our news family – and for the local sports community.”
In July, The Tribune-Democrat renamed The Home Plate Award – given to the champion of the Johns- town Collegiate Baseball League on opening night of the annual AAABA Tournament – in memory of Isenberg.
The first plaque bearing her name was presented to Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors.
Those we also lost in 2021:
• John Kuzmiak, a Richland High School graduate who played football at West Virginia University on the 1964 Liberty Bowl team and was a champion heavyweight boxer in the U.S. Navy, died on Jan. 28 at age 77. He also was among the early organizers/supporters of the Bishop McCort High School hockey boosters program.
• Bob Pavlovich, Richland and Lock Haven State College standout who coached basketball at the former Franklin Borough, Cedar Cliff and Shippensburg high schools and the Johnstown C-Js in the Eastern Professional Basketball League, died on May 24 at age 85.
• Randy Moore, a Richland High School graduate, football All-American at Arizona State University under coach and Windber native Frank Kush and NFL player with the Denver Broncos, died on July 19 at age 67.
• Robert “Bob” Wolfe, who spent 61 years as part of the AAABA Tournament and is a AAABA Hall of Famer from Zanesville, Ohio, died on July 22 at age 89.
• Bill Mehalko, a Nanty Glo resident and former batting champion in the Cambria County Industrial League who played in the Detroit Tigers minor league system, died on Aug. 7 at age 88.
• Ralph Leverknight, dedicated Johnstown baseball fan who was a mainstay at Sargent’s Stadium and Roxbury Park throughout seven-plus decades of the AAABA Tournament, died on Aug. 9 at age 85.
• Jay Greenberg, Westmont Hilltop High School graduate who became one of the nation’s most well-known hockey writers and earned recognition in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, died on Aug. 12 at age 71. Greenberg covered the sport for the Kansas City Star, Philadelphia Daily News, Philadelphia Bulletin, Toronto Sun, New York Post, Sports Illustrated and The Hockey News.
• Luke Trotz, the assistant director of student life and engagement along with serving as the director of esports at St. Francis University, died on Aug. 15 at age 28. Trotz was a former local baseball and AAABA Tournament player.
• Donald Hartnett, former Greater Johnstown High School administrator and wrestling coach with 36 years in the district, died on Nov. 9 at age 91.
• Julio Lugo, the 1994 AAABA Tournament MVP, AAABA Hall of Famer from Brooklyn and World Series-winning major league shortstop, died on Nov. 15 at age 45.
• Frank DiDonato, the voice of Windber Stadium high school football for 70 years, died on Nov. 19 at age 84. DiDonato provided public address commentary at Ramblers football games and other events and was well-known throughout the region for his advice to both drive or walk home safely.
• Warren McKinney, longtime curator of the Veterans Museum at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, died on Nov. 20. A U.S. Army veteran, McKinney was a lifetime season-ticket holder to arena hockey games.
• Gene Slebodnick Jr., a high school girls basketball coach who was part of programs at Blacklick Valley, Forest Hills, Penn Cambria, Ferndale and Westmont Hilltop, died on Dec. 1 at age 53. Slebodnick was an assistant coach on the Westmont Hilltop state runner-up girls team in 2005.
• Sherry Cole, the Johnstown Tomahawks’ executive assistant/office manager since 2016, died on Dec. 9 at age 56.
• Jerry Page, the iconic former Laurel Valley High School football and baseball coach who was part of the Rams’ athletic program from 1961 to 2008, died on Dec. 22 at age 89. Page led Laurel Valley’s football program to 206 wins and three District 6 crowns.
Top of the world
Wrestler Bo Bassett pinned Russia’s Alikhan Ashinov on July 21 at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary, to capture the 45-kilogram freestyle title.
Bassett is believed to be the first world champion in any sport from Cambria County, as well as the youngest world champion wrestler in history. The Bishop McCort Catholic student breezed through the world championships, pinning three of his foes and scoring a technical fall over the other one.
Bassett was stopped short in his bid to claim a second world title in Budapest, falling via technical fall during the Greco-Roman tournament.
A cheering crowd of more than 100 supporters gathered at Bishop McCort Catholic High School to greet Bassett and his escort, which convened in Richland Township before heading to Johnstown’s 8th Ward. State and local politicians also were on hand to celebrate Bassett’s accomplishments.
Arrington takes grappling gold, Gibson ‘shocked’ in Hershey
Forest Hills junior Jackson Arrington beat Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brandan Chletsos 10-3 for the 132-pound title during the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at Hershey’s Giant Center in March. It was the second PIAA title for Arrington, who also topped the podium as a freshman.
The North Carolina State recruit completed the pandemic-shortened season with a 29-0 record.
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Mason Gibson’s quest for PIAA gold came to a shocking end when he was pinned by Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brett Ungar at 120 pounds. He ended his freshman campaign at 21-1.
Golden moments in Shippensburg
Three area athletes brought home gold medals from May’s PIAA track and field championship at Shippensburg University. Bedford’s Elijah Cook and Chestnut Ridge’s Logan Pfister finished first in their respective events in the boys’ Class 2A meet while Somerset’s Dustin Hyde topped all comers in the Class 3A boys meet.
Cook claimed the 2A javelin crown with a winning throw of 192 feet, 5 inches, topping his seeding throw by over 15 feet. Pfister won gold in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6-7, a half-foot better than his qualifying jump.
Hyde won laurels in the shot put competition, uncorking a toss of 59-8 on his third throw. He joined his brother, Nick Hyde, as a gold medalist in the shot put. Nick won his title in 2019. Both compete on the St. Francis track and field team.
Area athletes taking silver in Shippensburg were: Central Cambria’s girls 3200 relay team in Class 2A, Richland’s Charlie Levander in the boys’ 300 hurdles and Chestnut Ridge Belle Bosch in the girls’ 2A javelin. Somerset’s Haley Stickle claimed bronze in the 3A girls’ 100 hurdles event.
United senior Maizee Fry (third in the shot put, seventh in the javelin and eighth in the discus) and Portage junior Lauren Shaffer (third in the 1600, fifth in the 400 and seventh in the 800) each earned three PIAA medals.
Silver Mountaineers
The Berlin Brothersvalley High School boys basketball team advanced to the PIAA Class 1A championship at the Giant Center in Hershey in March.
The Mountaineers lost 51-47 in overtime to Nativity BVM in the Berlin boys program’s first trip to the state final.
Senior guard Elijah Sechler averaged 21 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game on a 27-2 Mountaineers squad and he earned Class 1A Player of the Year and first-team honors on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys’ Basketball Team.
Sechler joined Shade senior repeat all-state pick Vince Fyock on the first team in Class 1A. Berlin Brothersvalley 6-foot-3 senior Abe Countryman and Shade 5-9 senior guard Kaden Koleszarik each were second-team all-state selections.
Now a Pitt-Johnstown redshirt freshman, Sechler also was a first-team, all-state selection in 2020, as Berlin Brothersvalley went 27-1 when the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season with the Mountaineers headed to the PIAA quarterfinal round. Coach Tanner Prosser’s squad won a combined 54 games in two seasons.
Four area players earned spots on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball teams. All four players were tabbed as third-team selections, including Forest Hills senior Jordyn Smith in Class 3A, United senior Maizee Fry in 2A, and Shanksville-Stonycreek junior Rylee Snyder and Shade sophomore Jenna Muha in 1A.
Forest Hills advanced to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals.
Rams denied PIAA softball crown
The Ligonier Valley softball team fell one win short of claiming the PIAA Class 2A title, dropping a 1-0 decision to Line Mountain at Beard Field on the campus of Penn State University in June.
Kaely Walshaw’s double to the gap in left-center field scored courtesy runner Brooke Barwick from first with one out in the ninth to give the Eagles a thrilling victory. Ligonier Valley was led in the circle by junior pitcher Maddie Griffin, who ended the season with 316 strikeouts while making the school district’s fifth trip to a PIAA championship game, joining the former Laurel Valley High School, a member of the Ligonier Valley School District starting in 1966 and also carrying the Rams nickname before Ligonier Valley adopted the moniker in 2010 when the two schools merged, which sent four boys basketball teams to the championship round – 1969, ’70. ’71 and ’81 – claiming silver in all four trips.
Shaffer, Central Cambria snag second in cross country
Shaffer picked up her second PIAA silver medal in cross country, punctuating her scholastic career with silver in November’s Class 1A girls race.
Shaffer struck silver at 19:37.9, just behind Penns Valley’s Anna Stitzer, who took the title at 19:32.
Central Cambria’s girls team – with Annaliese Niebauer, Morgan Brandis, Stella Kuntz, Alaina Sheehan and Faith Wilson scoring – made it back-to-back second-place finishes in the Class 2A meet, sitting 13 points behind Montour.
Chestnut Ridge’s Calen Bollman added a fourth-place finish in the Class 1A boys race.
Red Flash reach fourth straight NCAA softball tourney
The St. Francis softball team earned its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, traveling to Austin, Texas, where the Red Flash fell to No. 12 seed Texas and then Oregon to close out their season. St Francis reached the tournament after taking the Northeast Conference’s automatic bid in May, hammering Long Island 12-4.
The Red Flash had previously traveled to Arizona in 2017 and 2018 and Michigan in 2019. There was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Grid season sees area shine
Bedford and Richland each took home a fourth straight championship in their respective postseason tournaments.
Bedford, coached by Kevin Steele, hammered Clearfield in November’s District 5-9 Class 3A subregional championship. A week after the Bisons’ 54-12 win over the Bison, Bedford was edged out by District 6 champion Central in a PIAA first-round battle.
Richland, guided by Brandon Bailey, won its fourth straight District 6-2A title after dispatching rival Forest Hills in November. The Rams’ season ended a week later in the PIAA quarterfinals at the hands of eventual PIAA champion Southern Columbia.
Richland senior Kellan Stahl picked up his third all-state selection from the Pennsylvania Football Writers as the 2021 teams in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A were announced in December.
Stahl, a quarterback on the 2A squad, led a group of seven area players spread across the 1A and 2A teams. Blacklick Valley’s Nathan Schilling earned his second all-state nod at linebacker in 1A, where he was joined by Conemaugh Valley running back Logan Kent.
Stahl’s Richland teammate Griffin LaRue was picked as a defensive back on the 2A list, which also saw Conemaugh Township wideout Jackson Byer take home his second selection from the writers, as did Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong at receiver. Forest Hills’ Damon Crawley (RB) made the 2A list for the first time.
No area players were named to the Class 3A team.
Area coaches hit milestones
Longtime Portage baseball coach Larry McCabe picked up his 500th win in May as the Mustangs topped Northern Cambria during the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
At the helm of the baseball program for 41 years, McCabe was honored by players of past and present following the game.
A week later, Somerset baseball coach Steve Costea – in his 29th year with the Golden Eagles – won his 400th game in a District 5-8-9 Class 4A subregional game against Carrick.
Also hitting the 400-win mark on the diamond was Conemaugh Township’s Sam Zambanini, who saw his Indians squad pick up two wins on April 17 at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona. The milestone win saw Conemaugh Township throttle Meyersdale 19-0.
On the ice, Bishop McCort Catholic hockey coach John Bradley joined the 400-win club in December as the Crimson Crushers beat Richland 5-2.
Bradley, in his 26th season on the bench, has claimed two state championships in 1997 and 1999 while also winning four PIHL Penguin Cup titles.
Bradley has led the Crimson Crushers to success in both the PIHL and most recently in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League, their current home.
Bishop McCort defeated rival Westmont Hilltop 3-2 in April’s Laurel Mountain title tilt.
Award-winning Tomahawks
The Johnstown Tomahawks won the North American Hockey League East Division crown with a 39-10-5 regular season record and 83 points during the 2020-21 season.
Coach Mike Letizia earned his third consecutive NAHL East Division Coach of the Year award, while star Jay Ahearn was named NAHL Rookie of the Year, as well as the East Division MVP, division Forward of the Year and the East’s Rookie of the Year.
The Tomahawks opened their 10th anniversary season in September.
Mill Rats take the field, finish within whisker of postseason
Opening their inaugural season in May, the Johnstown Mill Rats posted a 24-34 overall record, but fell just short of a postseason berth when they finished a game behind the Chillicothe Paints for the Prospect League’s Ohio River Valley Division second-half title.
Johnstown, which went 17-12 in the second half, was in playoff contention until the final days of the season. The Mill Rats’ second-half upswing nearly negated a 7-22 start, which was the Prospect League’s worst record during the first half.
Phillips takes Sunnehanna Amateur, tourney joins elite company
University of Georgia golfer Trent Phillips, of Inman, South Carolina, shot a 9-under-par 271 to win the 68th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions in June.
In his fourth Sunnehanna Amateur appearance, Phillips showed resolve and patience to finish his final round at 2-under 68.
Later in the year, the Sunnehanna Amateur received more good news. In December, the Elite Amateur Golf Series (EAGS) selected Sunnehanna to be one of seven of the top summer amateur tournaments in the nation in the new series.
Using the seven series event results from the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) as the Elite Amateur Cup point system, top finishers in the final standings will earn exemptions into the PGA Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour, USGA Championships and other professional playing opportunities to be announced later.
AAABA Tournament returns
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors won its second Johnstown Collegiate League playoff title, but made its first trip to the AAABA Tournament as the city’s night-game host team.
Paul Carpenter, which also won the JCBL title in 2020 despite the loss of the 2020 AAABA Tournament to COVID-19, advanced to the semifinal round before falling to eventual tournament runner-up New Brunswick Matrix.
New Orleans made its 29th trip to the AAABA Tournament championship round and won the Louisiana franchise’s 17th title.
Martella’s Pharmacy treks to Pony World Series
Carrying the banner of the host region, Johnstown Recreation’s Martella’s Pharmacy finished a game short of competing for a Pony World Series pennant during August’s tournament in Washington, Pa. Martella’s Pharmacy dropped two games to eventual title-winner Brownsville, Texas.
Johnstown had won its first two games during the tournament, topping Manchester, New Hampshire, and Brownsville. The Texas squad beat Youngstown, Ohio, 11-10 in the championship.
Ahead of the Curve
Ferndale Area High School graduate Trey McGough continued his rise in the Pittsburgh Pirates minor league system and didn’t have to travel very far from home to make an impact.
McGough, a left-handed pitcher drafted by the Pirates in the 24th round in 2019, emerged as one of the Altoona Curve’s top starters in 2021.
McGough went 6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 90 strikeouts.
Baseball America listed McGough as having the best control in the entire Pittsburgh Pirates’ minor league system. In 1452/3 career minor league innings, McGough has walked just 34 batters, a 2.1 walks per 9 innings ratio.
Cambria County sports hall inducts 2020 class
After two postponements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame added six members through its 2020 class.
Former National Football League player Andrew Hawkins, a Bishop McCort Catholic grad, highlighted the new group, which also included 45-year coaching legend Don Bailey, of Forest Hills High School; former Northern Cambria multi-sport athlete Melissa Myers, who went on to an All-American volleyball career as a player at Juniata College and a coach at Division I Illinois State and Division II California (Pa.); former Pitt-Johnstown Athletic Director Ed Sherlock, of Windber; former United States Naval Academy football player Brad Stramanak, of Westmont Hilltop, and former St. Francis University record-setting basketball star Jess Zinobile.
Diamond standout
Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Lauren Dellett earned a spot on the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Division first team in softball.
The Seton Hill freshman went 13-5 with a 1.91 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 1132/3 innings of work for the Griffins.
The right-handed hurler tossed 13 complete games and five shutouts. She also hit .333 with six doubles, one triple, one home run and 13 RBIs in 39 games played.
Hogan takes NEC volleyball honors
Northern Cambria graduate Maggie Hogan capped a breakout freshman season at St. Francis by earning a selection as the Northeast Conference’s co-rookie of the year in women’s volleyball.
Hogan, who shared the award with St. Francis Brooklyn libero Alasha Colon, was named NEC rookie of the week on three occasions this season.
She tallied 202 kills, 189 digs, 25 aces and 23 blocks in 2021. The 5-foot-10 freshman outside hitter recorded five double-doubles. A member of two PIAA state championship volleyball teams at Northern Cambria, Hogan recorded 10 or more kills in eight matches.
Net gains
Nine area players were named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state teams. Berlin Brothersvalley senior libero Madison Nemeth and sophomore middle hitter Lynndee Ickes were selected to the Class 1A squad. Bedford senior outside hitter Natalie Lippincott, Cambria Heights senior outside hitter Kendall Conrad, Central Cambria senior setter Leah Burggraf and senior middle hitter Maddy Kim, Chestnut Ridge junior middle hitter Belle Bosch, Forest Hills freshman outside hitter Mya Colosimo and Northern Cambria senior libero/outside hitter Jess Krug were honored on the Class 2A team.
On the pitch
Five area players were named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team. Richland senior Trent Rozich, Rockwood senior Jack Pletcher and Westmont Hilltop senior Connor Oechslin were named to the PSCA boys’ team, while Westmont Hilltop senior Sabrina Zimmerman and Windber Area junior Anna Steinbeck earned spots on the girls’ squad.
On target
Central Cambria senior Jenna Smith won a state title at the 2021 Pennsylvania High School Clay Target League Tournament in June.
Smith hit 96 out of 100 targets to top the female field.
Central Cambria’s Abby Walwro broke 94 targets to finish in third place behind Greater Latrobe’s Summer Pavlik.
The Conemaugh Township rifle team won the 2021 Pennsylvania Interscholastic High School 3-Position Smallbore Championship match with a high score of 2,209 in March.
The statewide match was held during a three-day competition at the Everett Junior Rifle Club.
Conemaugh Township defeated DuBois (2,194) and North Star (2,186).
Haley Fetterman (562), Ruby Korenoski (553), Gillian Berloffe (550) and Sierra LaPorta (544) rounded out Conemaugh Township’s lineup.
North Star’s Nicole Rininger finished second overall with a score of 572.
Bishop McCort athletics placed on probation, wrestling team receives postseason ban
Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s wrestling team was slapped with an extraordinary ban that will keep its athletes from competing in the PIAA postseason for two years as its coach, Bill Bassett, was suspended in November.
The ruling came down from the District 6 executive committee, due to violations of the state governing body’s rules regarding transfers and recruiting. It was upheld by the PIAA in December during a hearing requested by Bishop McCort.
Tom Smith, Bishop McCort Catholic principal and chief administrative officer, told The Tribune-Democrat after the PIAA’s decision that the school will explore other options.
In addition to the penalties leveled against the wrestling program, all of Bishop McCort’s athletic programs were placed on probation for three years by District 6.
