Bedford
Coach: Kecia Blackburn, second season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Ryan Markel, Shawn Stiffler, Ronnie Edwards and Sarah Bricken.
District-Class: 5-3A.
2019 record: 9-10.
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We’re looking forward to having a successful season. We have six seniors who all show strength and leadership.Our underclassmen all show promising abilities and should see ample playing time.”
Roster
Seniors: Raquel Imler, C; Lindsay Mowry, SS/P; Jenna Poorbaugh, P/2B; Taylor Ryan, 1B; Cortney Valiton, OF; and Syeira Waltemire, 2B/UTL.
Juniors: Emma Harclerode, 3B; and Lizzy Martz, OF.
Sophomores: Peri Bagley, OF/P; Taylor Diehl, INF; Livie Nouse, UTL; Nevaeh Stahlman, UTL; and Hailey Stair, OF.
Freshman: Lindsay Bulger, OF.
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Brian Slope, seventh season.
Career record: 34-57.
Assistant coaches: Scott DeArmitt and Craig Glessner.
District-Class: 5-1A.
2019 record: 4-14.
Returning starters: 8.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “With eight returning starters, this will be a very experienced team and we have high expectations for this season. We have an enthusiastic group of underclassmen who are competing for playing time, so everyone will be at their best.After not playing last year, the players are highly motivated to give their best. We are hoping to return to the postseason this year.”
Roster
Seniors: Ashley Deal, P; Kylie DeArmitt, SS; Adrianna Guindon, OF; Brianna Hunt, C/3B; Haley McLucas, OF; April Oakes, P; Sarah Smith, 3B; Sadee Straight, 1B; and Laika Zarefoss, 2B.
Juniors: Kassidy Smith, OF; and Hayley Trent, C/1B.
Sophomores: Jenny Countryman, OF; Shay Fochtman, C/OF; Allie Hite, 1B/OF; Mikaela Huston, 2B/SS; Sara Janidlo, 2B/3B; Kayla McLucas, OF; Mckenzie Moore, C/OF; and Hayley Oakes, P/OF.
Freshmen: Rory Allen, 2B/SS; Carissa Croner, OF; Taylor Hillegass, 3B/SS; and Clair Stoltzfus, P/OF.
Bishop Carroll Catholic
Coach: Les Gaunt, second season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Tim Golden, Jenna Gaunt and Grace Girolami.
District-Class: 6-1A.
2019 record: 0-16.
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “Our girls are motivated and eager to learn. They are a great group of girls with good team chemistry. We feel we will be competitive this season and we are looking forward to growing our program with a lot of young players who love the game.”
Roster
Seniors: Courtney Hilyer, 1B; Molly Krumenacker, INF; and Allison Kuntz, OF.
Juniors: Emma Becquet, C/SS; and Katie Leahey, INF.
Sophomores: Lauren Long, INF; Alessandra Menie, INF; Cami Myers, OF; Hailey Popma, OF; and Jaden Strittmatter, P
Freshmen: Mary Golden; Ali Heinrich, INF; Paige Landis, INF/OF; and Lydia Myers, OF.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Rick Conrad.
Assistant coaches: Mark Dellett and Steve Mihalik.
District-Class: 6-1A.
2019 record: 17-3 (13-2 LHAC).
Roster
Senior: Ally Diamond, SS/P.
Juniors: Arianna Hinton, OF; Kayleigh Horner, C; Kylie Kadas, OF; and Emily Ream, 1B.
Sophomores: Bria Bair, 3B/P; Laiken Bair, OF; Reagan Bair, 2B/OF; Malayna Boring, OF; Kate Edwards, OF/P; and Alayna Marion, INF/OF.
Freshman: Karalyn Bailey, INF/OF.
Blacklick Valley
Coach: Gene Slebodnick, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Dan Palko and Bob Zimmerman.
District-Class: 6-1A.
2019 record: 7-9 (4-8 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a very good mix of returning lettermen and underclassmen. We will keep working hard every day to improve. Our infield is solid defensively and our hitting is improving.”
Roster
Seniors: Emerson George, OF; Emily Marines, OF; Madison Smith, P/2B; and Hayley Teeter, 1B.
Juniors: Hanna Bartoletti, 1B/OF/P; Emily Campbell, OF; Chloe Chappel, OF; Olivia Fatula, P/1B; Natalie McKeel, OF; Emily Popich, OF; Bryar Schilling, OF; Shelyn Silko, 2B/SS/3B; Morgan Slebodnick, SS/C/P; and Nikki Zimmerman, 3B/C/P.
Sophomores: Senekah McIntosh-Myers, C/OF; and Kylee McMullen, OF.
Freshmen: Tressa Fatula, UTL/P; Kaydence Killinger, 2B/OF; Abby Mourey, 2B/OF; and Kelsey Rambeau, OF.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Drew Thomas, fifth season.
Career record: 44-24.
Assistant coaches: Mark Bender, Rick Serafin, Bob Westrick and Bri Toth.
District-Class: 6-3A.
2019 record: 12-8 (12-4 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “With all five returning starters bringing a lot of experience and leadership to this year’s team, and if the younger players play to their potential, we should be competitive in the LHAC.”
Roster
Seniors: Abbie Baker, OF; Paige Jones, LHP/OF; Emma Stockley, SS/3B; Ari Westrick, C; and Beth White, OF.
Juniors: Maddie Bender, 3B/1B; Rylee Bernecky, C/OF; Kadence DellaValle, OF; Autumn Duman, OF; Makayla Gilbert, 3B/OF; Carly Mezzelo, OF; Kenna Rogal, RHP/1B/OF; Jenna Serafin, RHP/2B/OF; and Karli Storm, 2B/SS.
Sophomores: Karin Adams, LHP/OF; Alexis Griak, OF/1B; Beth Kinney, 1B/OF; Macey Mezzelo, OF/2B; Martina White, OF/2B; and Abby Zeglen, 3B/2B.
Central Cambria
Coach: Megan James, third season.
Career record: 4-10.
Assistant coaches: Jamie Boyles and Mike Burkett.
District-Class: 6-3A.
2019 record: 4-10 (4-10 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We are ready to leave everything out on the field this year considering our season was taken from us last year. We have talent coming from all grades and together, we are looking to have a great season.We look to play sharp defense behind some great pitchers while also scoring runs with our strong lineup. I am honored to coach such hardworking and dedicated players this season. We have been putting in all of the extra work over this past year. Our lack of a season last year has sparked a strong work ethic and determination within us and we can not wait to bring it into our games. I am very confident that each and every player will have a huge impact on our team this year and I am so excited to be a part of it.”
Roster
Seniors: Chloe Croft, 1B/OF; and Cydney Forcellini, 2B.
Juniors: Jordyn Burkett, SS/3B/OF; Jess Evans, UTL; Sam Forgas, UTL; Karlie Heeney, OF/2B; Alyssa Link, UTL; and Mia Ruddek, RHP/INF.
Sophomores: Skylar Bloom, C/OF; Erika Burket, 2B/RHP; Kami Kamzik, RHP/INF; Lydia Knarr, UTL; Jordan Krawcoin, C/OF; and Kaitlyn Rozsi, UTL.
Freshman: Olivia Janosik, UTL.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Jason Hazlett, eighth season.
Career record: 88-36.
Assistant coaches: Tara Kimmel and Vanessa Risch.
District-Class: 5-2A.
2019 record: 20-3 (12-0 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We are a talented team and I know we will work hard and compete to the best of our ability.”
Roster
Seniors: Isabel Calasara, INF/OF; Sarah Favreau, INF/OF; Chloe Shaulis, INF/OF; McKensi Statler, INF/OF; and Peyton Thomas, INF/OF.
Juniors: Natalie Kimmel, INF/OF; Abby Kniss, INF/C; Meghan Leasure, C/INF/OF; Mya Nanna, INF/OF; Sydney Thomas, OF/UTL; and Olivia Weyandt, P/INF/OF.
Sophomores: Sierra LaPorta, P/INF/OF; Caroline Parker, OF/INF; and Katie Troxell, OF/INF.
Freshman: Haylee Thomas, INF/OF.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Greg Lazor, third season.
Career record: 20-6.
Assistant coaches: Jim Wingard, Todd Corle, Iggy Oldham and Traves Short.
District-Class: 5-3A.
2019 record: 20-3 (17-1 LHAC).
Returning starters: 1.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “It is exciting to get back on the diamond. Since last year was canceled, we will be fielding almost a completely new team.Our only returning starter will be Isabella Wingard at shortstop. I like the talent that we are replacing our girls with, they have worked hard in the offseason and are excited for their chance to shine.”
Roster
Seniors: Lauryn Calhoun, P/3B/OF; Hannah Feathers, OF; and Isabella Wingard, SS.
Juniors: Ryley Ansell, OF; Zoie Dunlap, P/INF/OF; Isabella Giovanelli, 1B; Leah Ickes, OF; and Alecsis Mowery, C/OF.
Sophomores: Lexyn Corle, P/2B; Tori Gutshall, OF; Desiree Heider, 2B/OF; Alyssa Henderson, C/3B; Brooke Oldham, 2B/OF; and Shelbi Sabo, P/OF.
Freshmen: Grayson Callihan, 2B/OF; Lillian Foor, OF; Paiton Gillum, OF; Patron Plummer, C/3B/OF; Cora Siers, OF; Ava Snider, P/1B/OF; Abby Weyant, SS/OF; Addy Wilson, 3B/OF; and Maya Wingard, P/3B/OF.
Forest Hills
Coach: Krista Hershberger, fourth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coach: Olivia Gregorich.
District-Class: 6-3A.
2019 record: 11-8.
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “We are a very young, hard-working and athletic team. Of our 17 players on our roster, only four girls have played a varsity season.My expectations are to get the team to make smart decisions on the field and improve fundamentals of the game.”
Roster
Seniors: Taylor Burda, P/2B; and Paige Debias, OF.
Juniors: Kate Beyer, SS/2B; Dani Culbert, OF; and Mackenzie Hoover, OF.
Sophomores: Grace Beyer, 1B/2B; Ryley Bier, UTL; Kiera Donnelly, OF; Madison Gramling, OF; Josi Makin, P/3B; Aislinn Myers, C/3B; and Sofie Poborski, UTL.
Freshmen: Madison Emerick, 3B/SS; Alexis Henderson, UTL; Bethany Leichliter, OF; Paige Miller, OF; and Deanna Plummer, UTL.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Rick Bicko, third season.
Career record: 15-4.
Assistant coaches: Ken Szczur, Mike D’Angelo and Wil Felosky.
District-Class: 6-4A.
2019 record: 15-4 (12-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “The Trojans will return six letterwinners from the 2019 season. We have been working hard on fundamentals and knowledge of the game. Our goal is to improve every day and be competitive in a tough Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.”
Roster
Seniors: Ashley Eckenrod, C; Rylan Felosky, 3B; and Ashley Kolar, OF.
Juniors: Taylor Ahlborn, INF/OF; Shamaria Carr, P/INF/OF; Simone Durham, OF; Alexis Milliner, OF; Kara Szczur, P/2B/OF; Ava Tisinger, C/OF; and Jasmyn Veney, INF/OF.
Sophomores: Bella Distefano, INF/OF; and Brooke Hart, C/1B/OF.
Freshman: Eva Lewis, P/INF.
Meyersdale
Roster
Seniors: Skye Hampton, Tara Knopsnyder, Lakyn Lear, Olivia Miller and Alix Walters.
Junior: Emily Abraham.
Sophomores: Jennifer Brown, Regan Gindlesperger, Shelby Hetz and Amelia Kretchman.
Freshmen: Laurel Daniels, Izabella Donaldson, Zoe Hetz, Maci Moore, Allyssa Pritts, Abby Sleasman and Morgan Walters.
Northern Cambria
Coach: Kevin Krug, sixth season.
Career record: 53-22.
Assistant coach: Ashlee Parrish.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 12-7 (11-6 Heritage).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “Northern Cambria should be able to make a run into the playoffs once again. Returning starters Camryn Dumm and Jessica Krug should be able to lead a young group of talented and eager players to challenge for the conference titleand hopefully deep into the district playoffs.”
Roster
Seniors: Kayla Boring, P/OF; and Camryn Dumm, INF/OF.
Juniors: Breana Chuhran, OF/INF; Ella Dobransky, INF/OF; Jessica Krug, INF/P/OF; Riley Myers, OF/INF; Ally Trybus, OF/INF; and Jensen Wiewiora, OF/INF.
Sophomores: Kenzie Formeck, INF/OF/C; Morgan Hassen, OF/INF; Lacie Lanzendorfer, OF/INF/P; and Rylee Maines, OF.
Freshman: Alivia Yahner, OF/INF.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Jake Casale, 14th season.
Career record: 138-81.
Assistant coaches: Tom Plunkett, Jim Eckenrode, Craig Cavalet and Katie Little.
District-Class: 6-3A.
2019 record: 10-8 (10-5 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a very coachable group this year, girls that are capable of playing multiple positions. With last year being canceled, I have a young group of girls that lack experience.”
Roster
Seniors: Julia Podrawsky, C/INF; and Taylor Rabatin, INF.
Juniors: Tara Crynock, OF; and Shala Ann Rainey, OF.
Sophomores: Madison Cavalet, P/INF/OF; Ashley Galovich, C/INF/OF; Emily Hite, INF/OF; Joanna Hoover, P/INF/OF; Harley Love, OF; Lily Sheehan, INF/OF; and Jerzy Vinglish, C/INF/OF.
Freshmen: Isabella Andersen, OF; Kyra Vinglish, INF; Patty Wagner, P/1B; and Alyssa Zupon, C/OF.
Portage
Coach: Brian Randall, third season.
Career record: 15-5.
Assistant coach: Makena Baumgardner.
District-Class: 6-1A.
2019 record: 15-5 (9-3 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “Last year, we lost a solid senior class. We have some holes in our lineup that we need to fill. However, that means there are opportunities for a girl to step up during practice and claim a spot. We add an excellent freshman class that has great potentialand will drive competition in practice.”
Roster
Seniors: Rachael Chobany, 3B; Justice Giordano, 1B; and Lindsey Sease, OF.
Juniors: Karli Karalfa, 3B; Lauren Shaffer, 2B/P; and Maryn Swank, P/1B.
Sophomores: Sydney Castel, C/OF; Maddy Hudak, SS; Makenna Redfern, OF; and Lexi Slanoc, OF/INF.
Freshmen: Rheanna Boland, OF; Tori Harrison, OF/C; Lily Koban, C; Paige Phillips, P/1B; and Heaven Sprankle, OF.
Richland
Coach: John Ahlborn, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coach: Ashley Turner.
District-Class: 6-3A.
2019 record: 8-9 (8-8 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a good group of ladies coming back this year. I’m excited and I think we are going to make some noise this year in the league. I’m excited for this to happen and for years to come.”
Roster
Seniors: Mellany Bowser; Emily Burkett, 2B; Sydney Haberkorn, OF; Emily Peters, 2B/OF; Logan Roman, SS; and Noelle Wechtenhiser, P.
Juniors: Lochlyn Chase, 1B; Melanie Gerko, OF; and Aubrianna Henry, 3B/OF.
Sophomores: Anna Burke, C/2B/SS; Kayleigh Mikolich, 2B/OF; Laikyn Roman, 2B/OF; Grace Vuckovich, OF; Kendal Wadsworth, P/1B/3B; Lindsey Weaver, 2B/3B; and Ava Wenderoth, 3B/OF.
Freshmen: Meadow Connor, C/1B; Haley Dunlap, 2B/OF; Meg Stewart, OF; and Kayla Urbanek, OF.
Rockwood
Coach: Chad Lytle, eighth season.
Career record: 43-68.
Assistant coaches: Shanda Pletcher, Greg King, Kelsey Pletcher and Valerie Friedline.
District-Class: 5-1A.
2019 record: 12-8 (10-4 WestPAC South).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Roster
Seniors: Lindsey Beeman, C; Barbara Cervini, SS; and Savannah Ware, P/OF/3B.
Juniors: Shakiha Conn, OF; Kaitlyn King, P/OF; Karlie Modrak, OF/C; Kaitlyn Pletcher, SS; Maddy Putnam, 2B; and Kenadie Robosson, OF.
Sophomores: Chloe Bowers, 1B/OF; Meghan Bowers, P/2B; and Carissa Pletcher, 3B.
Freshmen: Elizabeth Haer, 1B; Makayla Hay, OF; Emily Hutchison, OF/2B; Jocelyn Kreger, OF; and Emma Pletcher, OF.
Shade
Coach: Jason Baer, sixth season.
Career record: 39-34.
Assistant coaches: Sandy Mauger, Brian Sperry, Jake Baer and John Rapsky.
District-Class: 5-1A.
2019 record: 11-10 (6-6 WestPAC South).
Coach’s outlook: “The anticipation is high. We can’t wait to get on the field and make up for a lot of time lost. We have a good attitude and have been working hard.We’ve got some goals and we’re going to do our best to reach them.”
Roster
Seniors: McKenzie Baer and Taylor Rapsky.
Juniors: Mady Bihun, Reese Koback, Cassidy Mauger, Lucy Mincek, Rylee Pongrac and Emily Rapsky.
Sophomores: Jenna Muha and Isabella Potter.
Freshmen: Tara Corradini, Sophia Mulcahy, Laiken Orner, Briawna Potter and Dylila Weyant.
Shanksville-Stonycreek
Coach: Randy Stutzman, second season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Cory Muro and Brad Younkin.
District-Class: 5-1A.
2019 record: 17-5.
Returning starters: 7.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Roster
Seniors: Abby Lohr, OF/C/P; and Katie Muro, P/SS.
Juniors: Annalina Brant, OF; Emily Daniels, OF; Hannah Miller, OF; Liz Salsgiver, OF; Josie Snyder, OF/C; Rylee Snyder, 1B; and Allie Zeigler, C/3B.
Sophomores: Tara Boozer, 2B; Rylee Burkett, 3B; Jadeyn Gross, 1B; and Kendahl Stutzman, P/SS/OF.
Freshmen: Kori Boozer, 3B; and Kyleia Lasure, OF.
Somerset
Coach: Craig Stinebiser, 10th season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Jacy Walker-White, Jessie Barwick, Allie Lane, Ralph Sredy and Jamie Mlaker.
District-Class: 5-3A.
2019 record: 5-12 (5-10 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Roster
Seniors: Mary Bowers, Paige Housley, Kylie Landis and Mary Stinebiser.
Juniors: Bella Baumgardner, Abigail Grosholz, Nicole Keller and Kylie Walker.
Sophomores: Gracie Bowers, Chloe Miller, Libni Rosales-Ponce, Willa Sharbaugh, McKenna Sheeler and Addison Tims.
Freshmen: McKenzie Piccola and Olivia Svonavec.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: John Grace, 11th season.
Career record: 75-76.
Assistant coaches: Luis Seda, Nate Shingler and Darren Thornton.
District-Class: 6-3A.
2019 record: 2-13 (2-12 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We have had a couple tough seasons in 2018 and 2019, but this team looks forward to breaking that trend and moving towards the top of the LHAC. Our junior and sophomore classes fill eight of nine starting positions.”
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Chloe Hoffman, C; Makenna Oswalt, OF; Maddie Queer, 1B; Kelli Sheehan, OF; and Bailey Thornton, P.
Sophomores: Savannah Burkhart, OF; Samantha Dixon, 3B; Mattie Lugar, 1B; Zailees Seda, SS; and Kendal Shingler, 2B.
Freshmen: Sophia Buday, OF; Ashlyn Kist, OF; Quinn Kuzmiak, OF; and Alexa Rudolph, OF.
Windber
Coach: Cory Pavlosky, 11th season.
Career record: 110-101.
Assistant coaches: Ronnie Walker, Kayla Lucas and Kayla Luprek.
District-Class: 5-2A.
2019 record: 9-11 (6-6 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 8.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “With a very strong, skilled core of returning veterans and a hard-working group of younger players, we look to compete in our conference and district this season. Our goal is to improve day by day on the fundamentals of the game and gain valuable experience to prepare for the postseason.Our Lady Ramblers look to have fun working to get back to compete for titles and represent their school and community with pride.”
Roster
Seniors: Kylie Ashbrook, UTL/OF/INF; and Eryn Marsh, C/INF/OF.
Juniors: Mady Arnold, SS/INF/OF; Isabelle Byer, C/1B/INF; Gina Gaye, P/3B/INF; Sally Moore, INF/P/UTL; Montana Stopko, INF/OF/UTL; Hannah Tallion, P/INF/OF; Katarina Vatavuk, 2B/OF/INF; and Alexis Wilson, INF/OF/UTL.
Sophomores: Lyndsey Custer, OF/INF/UTL; Samantha Horner, 1B/INF; Makenna Ott, UTL/INF/OF; Taylor Plunkard, 3B/C/INF; and Paige Strushensky, INF/OF/UTL.
Freshmen: Aaliyah James, INF/OF/UTL; and Molly Birkhimer, INF/OF/UTL.
