Bedford
Coach: Brian Creps, 14th season.
Career record: 112-45.
Assistant coaches: April Becker, Heather Black, Yvonne Bowser, Bill Creps, Michelle Fisher, Carrie Taylor and Jenny Washington.
District-Class: 5-2A.
2019 record: 11-3 (10-3 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 11.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a very young core in the nucleus of the team. We will need to improve as the year goes on.”
Roster
Seniors: Larissa Cooper, Emera Gregor, Elizabeth Letrent, Trinity Stahlman and Hanna Weaver.
Juniors: Zoe Berkstresser, Robyn Casalena, Jessica Dibert, Samantha Harold, Greta Imgrund, Riley Kendall, Kira Lampe, Natalie Lippincott, Lizzy Martz, Olivia Mazzaferro, Abigale Rose, Riley Ruffley, Laura Vidau Alvarez, Rylee Weaverling and Rory Wilkins.
Sophomores: Emily Casalena, Meah Eshelman, RueAnn Fisher, Emily Lang, Josie Lynch, Ava Penatzer, Grace Sarver and Macy White.
Freshmen: Autumn Becker, Jaelyn Edwards, Adamyah Gregor, Madison Harrold, Hannah Rose, Ava Sipes and Avrey Weaverling.
Blacklick Valley
Coach: Brian Gibson, fourth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Marilyn Gregory, Melanie Nedrich and Ethan Marines.
District-Class: 6-2A.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a very nice group of returning athletes from Blacklick Valley in conjunction with a very solid group from Conemaugh Valley, who we are in a co-op with. Our goal is for each athlete to reach their fullest potential and in doing so, advance to districts and then to states.”
Roster
Seniors: Jessica Buchan and Emily Marines.
Juniors: Emily Campbell, Lauren Cummins, Emma Grecek, Anna Gunby, Katrina Kirkpatrick, Natalie McKeel, Bryar Schilling, Rya Shirk, Shaelyn Silko, Morgan Slebodnick and Nicole Zimmerman.
Sophomores: Lauryn Carns and Riley Lisica.
Freshmen: Alyssa Alt, Carmon Laughard, Faith Prinkey and Amiee Silich.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Tammy Nagel, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Nate Kiss, Eric Nagel and Dom Novella.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: Not provided.
Coach’s outlook: ”This group is hard working and dedicated, and willing to become the best track and field athletes possible. Every day, we are working hard to improve so that we are prepared for the very tough LHAC competition.”
Roster
Seniors: Kailyn Bailey, Abbie Baker, Cassie Gooderham, Jade Snedden and Kirsten Weakland.
Juniors: Samantha Cherry and Lyndsey Kitchen.
Sophomores: Samantha Conklin, Erin Behe, Payton Kopera, Elyssa Krug, Andrea McMullen, Cameryn Shero and Kaylee Thomas.
Freshmen: Paige Burkey, Savannah Coover, Ellie McMullen, Victoria Pence and Shelby Shilling.
Central Cambria
Coach: Randy Wilson, 10th season.
Career record: 95-7.
Assistant coaches: Tim Miller, Katie Bracken, Seth O’Brien, Jared George, Bryce Descavish and Jackie Bracken.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 14-0 (12-0 LHAC).
Coach’s outlook: “We are very excited to have a large roster of enthusiastic student-athletes. We feel that we are in a rebuilding phase, mainly matching new athletes to the events in which they will see the most success.”
Roster
Seniors: Anna Dill, Gabbie Gibson, Faith Primel, Olivia Ratchford, Jenna Smith, Abby Thomas, Lauren Vermeulin, Ella Vrabel and JoAnna Woods.
Juniors: Leah Burggraf, Rebecca Cree, Autumn Cuppett, Laura Heinzeroth, Madison Kim, Stella Kuntz, Gretchen Lambie, Deanne Long, Corrinne Markovich, Sidney McKendree, Ayonna Primus, Hannah Ray, Jennifer Russell, Marlow Soyka, Abby Walwro and Faith Wilson.
Sophomores: Laila Ashurst, Sabrina Brown, Miah Cade, Abigail George, Olivia Griffith, Carlee Harvey, Julia Hoffman, Mikalah Kim, Lydia Knarr, Jordan Krawcion, Isabel Kushner, Allison Malay, Taylor McKendree, Sarah Meyers, Ava Monborne, Annaliese Niebauer, Emma Pablic, Allie Polchito, Abby Sheredy and Jewel Sikora.
Freshmen: Emily Charles, Emma Crimmins, Carmella Figurelle, Grayson Gironda, Madison Hill, Hannah Hott, Brooke Kolar, Claire McMullen, Lilian Springer, Anna Stock, Jacqueline Watson and Sophie Westrick.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Jason Tew, second season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Bob Stultz, Duane Cleveland, Rebecca Mishler, Heidi Rizzo, Eric Smith, Tracie McMullen, Alexis Weicht and Dan Albright.
District-Class: 5-2A.
2019 record: Not provided.
Returning letterwinners: Not provided.
Coach’s outlook: “The kids have been working hard and we will have to see how it goes. It’s hard to gauge without having a season last year.”
Roster
Hayley Angiolieri, Morgan Claar, Natalie Claycomb, Malia Crouse, Delainey Dodson, Abby Emerick, Makayla Ewald, Trinity Faupel, Kyla Fulton, Kayla Green, Madison Hillegass, Camryn Ickes, Kaitlyn Ickes, Elizabeth Leister, Kennedy Lewis, Natalie Linder, Sarah Linton, Annika Luechau, Molly Miller, Sierra Pfister, Raina Suffecool, Ashlie Weaver and Ava Whysong.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Melissa Wilson, 10th season.
Career record: 60-85-1.
Assistant coaches: Tracy Durica and Tom Harivi.
District-Class: 5-2A.
2019 record: 3-7 (3-4 WestPAC).
Returning letterwinners: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “With last season ending so abruptly, we have a lot of eager athletes. We have a young, energetic team this season with a lot of potential. I’m excited to see what these amazing student-athletes will accomplish this season.”
Roster
Seniors: Brynlyn Berkey and Kadiya Lingenfelter.
Juniors: Brielle Ciarimboli, Tori Dombrosky, Laci Fetterman, Riley Maldet and Ava Zimmerman.
Sophomores: Maeve Cullen, Mya Derricott, Kaylee Fredrick, Brook McDermott, Emilee Roman and Hannah Swank.
Freshmen: Lydia Boring, Kendra Huber, Allison Matera, Sophia Stango and Asia Zwick.
Forest Hills
Coach: Tom Hunter, 15th season.
Career record: 145-7.
Assistant coach: Scott Krise.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 overall record: 11-1 (11-1 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 16.
Coach’s outlook: “We return a strong group of letterwinners from 2019, which gives us experience in most events. We also have a nice group of newcomers who should make an impact on our team. Everyone is eager to started after missing the 2020 season. We are excited about hosting a meet on our new track, which was completed in the fall of 2019. Our team goals are to be competitive in the tough Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and the district meet.”
Roster
Seniors: Alyssa Caddy, Madeline Cecere, Kenzie Colosimo, Leah Deitle, Paige Greathouse, Autumn Hogan, Katelyn Kurtz, Brooke Martinage, Carley McGough, Jill Montag, Lydia Roman, Julia Shima, Jordyn Smith, Anna Stigers, Kirstyn Vitez and Josi Wehner.
Juniors: Bethany Conant, Payton McGough and Remingtyn Smith.
Sophomores: Paige Cameron, Claire Daubert, Danielle Dumm, Delaney Dumm, Haley Hampton, Kelly Miller, Audrey Peretin, Ashlyn Reighard, Kayle Strayer, Kylee Toman, Ashlee Turk, Kayla Weinzierl and Anna Wirfel.
Freshmen: Anna Burkey, Nadia Daubert, Madison Emerick, Emma Felix, Maria Felix, Justice Howell, Monica Krug, Nina Martyak, Laura Montag, Deanna Plummer, Emily Schrengost, Aimee Smith and Madalynn Stiffler.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Charles Wyatt Jr., 10th season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Heather Lavely, Alkwan Williams, Aubrey Saccol, Greg Nash and Hannah Sembower.
District-Class: 6-3A.
2019 record: 2-6.
Returning letterwinners: Not provided.
Roster
Seniors: Paige Felton and Delajah Sitton.
Juniors: Simone Durham and Raven Robinson.
Sophomores: Trayonda Freeman and Janiyah Moffitt.
Freshmen: Sarina Farrior and Alissa Stephens.
Meyersdale
Roster
Seniors: Keriann Beard, Jaden Blough, Madison Faner, Paige Gnagey and Lauren Kretchman.
Juniors: Jillian Bako, Linzee Emerick, Lydia Renzi, Sky Rigo, Elizabeth Sayler, Johnna Steinrich and Alexis Yacynych.
Sophomores: Triniti Christner, Rachel Daughton, Madison Dively and Jasmine Lasure.
Freshmen: Jane Bechter, Elizabeth Cook, Shelby Deal, Grace Hersch, Avery Logsdon and Anna Maust.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Joshua Himmer, fifth season.
Career record: 14-19.
Assistant coaches: Lauren Michina, Carrie Vinglish and Tony Tomaselli.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 4-7 (4-6 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 20.
Coach’s outlook: “With no season last year, a lot of these girls haven’t been in a real competition. We’re excited to see them compete. Girls’ sports at Penn Cambria are always very competitive and the attitude of the girls is always great.”
Roster
Seniors: Isabella Borlie, Mc- Kenna Criste, Sydney Dignan, Kayla Driskel, Cassandra Macchia, Lexi McConnell, Olivia Papi, Lizzy Slovikosky, McKenzie Watt and Meagan Wheeler.
Juniors: Tara Crynock, Sydney Gibbons, Bayle Kunsman, Daijah Lilly, Kiera Nadolsky, Malia Prebish and Emma Sawinski.
Sophomores: Maya Baker, Georgia Borlie, Madison Cavalet, Katie Della, Kasey Farabaugh, Ashley Galovich, Julia Gil, Emily Hite, Kyiah Luther, Kylee Marshall, Madison McCoy, Isabella Spahr and Jerzy Vinglish.
Freshmen: Teddi Beck, Avery Cox, Rebecca Hoover, Sophie Hoover, Josie Sawinski and Kyra Vinglish.
Portage
Coach: Lance Hudak, sixth season.
Career record: 5-26-1.
Assistant coaches: Amy Burkett, Ryan Legg and Bob Newlin.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 3-5 (3-4 WestPAC).
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “With 20 girls on the roster, we will have one of our largest teams in years. A very talented freshman class will bolster our lineup across all events and give us a great shot competing for conference supremacy. A number of individuals will be in the mix for conference, invite and district titles, including very strong 1600- and 3200-meter relay teams. Lauren Shaffer returns after a stellar freshman season when she set five school records, won the District 6 100-meter title, finished second in the 200 and 400 and claimed sixth place in the 400 meters at Shippensburg.”
Roster
Seniors: Tristen Gressick, Megan Semanchik and Abby Thrower.
Juniors: Isabella Bartoletti, Alyssa Hoberney, Julia Papcun and Lauren Shaffer.
Sophomores: Grace Corte, Madelyn Hudak, Maurah Krumenacker and Madison Litzinger.
Freshmen: Brooke Bednarski, Cami Burkett, Jenna Burkett, Alex Chobany, Annelise Davis, Ashlyn Hudak, Andrea Schad, Ashley Semanchik and Jada Willinsky.
Richland
Coach: Chris Mangus, 11th season.
Career record: 52-48.
Assistant coaches: Virgil Wenturine, Patrick Shirt, Tom Jones and Brennan Mikulsky.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 7-6 (5-6 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: Not provided.
Coach’s outlook: “We are a young team that is looking to improve on 2019’s record and to be competitive at the LHAC and District 6 meets. Tierney Beebout is hoping to tie or break the Richland girls high jump record of 5 feet, 6 inches and to possibly win both a District 6 and state championship in the high jump.”
Roster
Seniors: Tierney Beebout, Mellany Bowser, Kennedy Brown, Kimmy Deighan, Isabella Kern, Morgan Philibin and Noel Rucosky.
Juniors: Bella Burke, Jaclyn Instone, Camryn Lorence, Lyndsey Macey, Olivia Patrick and Julianna Stem.
Sophomores: Camryn Beglin, Sydney Langerholc, Alyssa McAdams, Eryn McKendree and Brianna Rager.
Freshmen: Marlina Gawel, Ashlyn King, Makena Philibin, Regan Ribarich, Essie Salem, Hailey Smith, Anna Stewart and Delaney Yost.
Shade
Coach: Mark O’Ship.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Tom Miller, Kerissa Bihun and Mackenzie Yuko.
District-Class: 5-2A.
2019 record: Not provided.
Returning letterwinners: Not provided.
Roster
Senior: Rachel Hartman.
Juniors: Jamie Augustine and Mary Hostetter.
Sophomores: Kaitlyn Anderson, Aspen Bereider, Emilee Elliott and Savannah Walker.
Freshmen: Molly Gontis, Elizabeth Leipchack, Unity Miller and Kora Warta.
Somerset
Coach: J.R. Hemminger, third season.
Career record: 10-3.
Assistant coaches: Wally Miller, Dave Polcha, Dan Starry, Donna Richard, Bryan Walker, Kathy Mitchell, Anthony Dean-Neil and Scott Close.
District-Class: 5-3A.
2019 record: 10-3 (9-3 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “The girls return the following 2019 District 5-6 Class 3A place winners (top eight): Hailey Rios (100 and 200 meters), Haley Stickle (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Kaylee Richard (javelin). There are many other athletes that will get to compete in their first track meet this year due to the loss of the 2020 season.”
Roster
Seniors: Kaylee Richard, Haley Stickle and Mackenzie Wolff.
Juniors: Emily Li, Kimberly McKenzie, Alexia Powers, Hailey Rios, Hannah Santiago and Lauren Shrift.
Sophomores: Sarah Jacobs, Lauren Lepley, Amber Mayak, Kiley Ohler, Mariya Petrosky, Rilee Pugh, Carly Richard, Sydney Rush and Alize Williams
Freshmen: Samantha Acey, Taylor Cook, Rihanna Hillegass, Alayna Meehleib, Hope Miller, Ella Peck, Francesca Rascona, Alyssa Richard, Abigail Urban and Kaylin Weaver.
United
Coach: Robert Penrose, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Leah Ann Ault, Bill Lichtenfels, Josh Henning and Scott McCully.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 7-1 (6-1 Heritage).
Returning letterwinners: 12.
Coach’s outlook: “We return a strong team with a great group of freshmen and sophomores. These girls have a focus on the Heritage championships and moving as many girls on to districts and states as possible.”
Roster
Seniors: Emily Dill, Maizee Fry, Brooklynn Murlin, Riley Payne, Katie Peters, Bailey Popovich and Chloe Strong.
Juniors: Arden Mack, Delaynee McCully, McKenna Muir, Alexa Silk and Jordyn Travis.
Sophomores: Kaitlyn Dill, Lauren Donelson, Natalie George, Brooklyn McElwee and Cassy Weber.
Freshmen: Morgan Olexsa and Paiton Steiner.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Pat Barron, sixth season.
Career record: 23-22.
Assistant coaches: Mike Harchick, Mark Yonko, Tina Morrow, Brad King and John Hardesty.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 8-4 (8-4 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 21.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to the opportunity to get out and compete. There are a lot of unknowns after the cancellation of the 2020 season. We have a nice mix of upper- and underclassmen that should bode well for the present and future of the program.”
Roster
Seniors: Grace Brawley, Olivia Caper, Addy Carbaugh, Ellie Dorian, Katherine Horner, Maddy Knupp, Maggie Piro and Lexi Ursua.
Juniors: Avari Admire, Makayla Bettencourt, Julia Dill, Olivia Droz, Morgan Fetzer, Abbigail Garner, Lacey Hillegass, Linnea Johansson, Elizabeth Kovalchik, Lila Lehman, Kianna Leiato, Nicole Leiden, Meredith McNulty, Sydney Moore, Ella Nibert, Makenna Oswalt, Abigail Rutledge, Jaclynne Schario and Alysson Ursua.
Sophomores: Morgan Allen, Lauren Connor, Kaeda Cook, Camryn Corcoran, Cami Danchanko, Molly Davies, Samantha Dixon, Morgan Faight, Mia Glessner, Maddie Hoover, Emilie Kirkpatrick, Mackenzie Kozak, Jillian Moors, Emma O’Neill, Lee Ross, Kendal Shingler, Emma Spisak, Victoria Walker and Jenna Williams.
Freshmen: Ella Clawson, Gracie Cramer, Ayda Dorian, Julia Kane, Jordan Pecze, Alyssa Ressler, Eva Sharbaugh, Zoe Sharbaugh and Regan Vought.
Windber
Coach: Mark Murchie, fourth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Barb Diloreto, Tim Tallyen and Tom Blanchetti.
District-Class: 5-2A.
2019 record: 4-4 (3-4 WestPAC).
Returning letterwinners: Not provided.
Coach’s outlook: “We’re very excited to have a season this year! We have a smaller and younger team, but all are ready to compete at a high level. There is a lot of potential in each athlete on the team.”
Roster
Senior: Karli Hanik.
Juniors: Kyra Allison, Gabrielle Klingenberg, Ella Leonardis and Laiken Swinger.
Sophomores: Cecilia Bean, Paige Bennethum and Shannon Tokarsky.
Freshmen: Riley Brubaker, Olivia Canary, Kaylee Dowdell and Ariana Hill.
Questionnaires were not received back from Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic, Ligonier Valley, Meyersdale, Northern Cambria and Rockwood.
