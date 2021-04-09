Bedford
Coach: Butch Beidle, seventh season.
Career record: 90-13.
Assistant coaches: Jim Kegg and Caleb Beidle.
District-Class: 5-2A.
2020 record: 1-1 (1-1 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We will work as hard as possible to stay a competitive team in both the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 5. Our goal is to win both the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship and the District 5 team championship.”
Roster
Seniors: Josh Greenawalt, Johnny Imgrund and Ethan Knisely.
Juniors: Isaac Arnold, Nick Beard and Eli Dunn.
Sophomore: Layne Richardson.
Freshman: Jacob Greenawalt.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Jane Matthews.
Assistant coaches: Joe Hancharick and Bill Adull.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 5-9 (4-8 LHAC).
Roster
Juniors: Ian Coyle and Elijah Sakmar.
Sophomores: Carson Boyle, Sam Hofecker, Ryan Jaber, Andrew Pakstis, Matthew Ribblitt and Ben Smith.
Richland
Coach: Bill Stanko, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Molly Leverknight and Ryan Heider.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 10-6; 2020: 0-1.
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a fairly strong team, but only have five players.”
Roster
Senior: Vignesh Elongovan.
Juniors: Caden Milne, Munir Murad and Ayush Sridhar.
Sophomore: Toryn Schmouder.
Somerset
Coach: Alex Minnick, eighth season.
Career record: 73-27.
Assistant coaches: Eric Johnston and John Harris.
District-Class: 5-2A.
2019 record: 12-3 (10-2 LHAC).
2020 record: 1-0.
Returning starter: 1.
Returning lettermen: 1.
Coach’s outlook: “Losing almost an entire season last year really limited our team’s development and don’t have many guys with in-match experience. We are gritty, however, and are excited to compete for a district championship this season.”
Roster
Seniors: John Barth, Matt Jacobs, Ian Lasure, Jordan Love and Timothy Myers.
Junior: Mckay Ross.
Sophomores: Mason Chabol, Liam Egal, Jack Richards and Matthew Shaffer.
Freshman: Ben Witt.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Dan Fregley, fifth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Joe Ramirez, Colton Schafer and Coby Cassick.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 7-6 (6-6 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “After the cancellation of last season, we are hoping to get into the District 6 Class 2A finals. We had 27 on the roster last year with 17 seniors. We have a much smaller team this year. We are looking for infusion from younger players. Our singles are strong. Our doubles are a work in progress.”
Roster
Seniors: Davis Assad, Elijah Ellsworth, Reilly Malcomn and Nathaniel O’Stafy.
Juniors: Taha Al-Llbaidi, Trevor Leckey, Dunil Karunaratne, Cael Long and Yousef Sbeitan.
Sophomore: Charlie Snee.
Windber
Coach: Joe Podrebarac, 15th season.
Career record: 98-92.
District-Class: 5-2A.
2019 record: 4-9.
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “The team is very inexperienced, but they are working hard every day to continue to better their skill as tennis players.”
Roster
Seniors: Gage Irvin and Matthew Kozar.
Juniors: Isaac Boring and Andrew Floyd.
Sophomore: Braydon Wojcik.
