Tennis ball
MetroCreativeConnection.com

Bedford

Coach: Butch Beidle, seventh season.

Career record: 90-13.

Assistant coaches: Jim Kegg and Caleb Beidle.

District-Class: 5-2A.

2020 record: 1-1 (1-1 LHAC).

Returning starters: 5.

Returning lettermen: 5.

Coach’s outlook: “We will work as hard as possible to stay a competitive team in both the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 5. Our goal is to win both the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship and the District 5 team championship.”

Roster

Seniors: Josh Greenawalt, Johnny Imgrund and Ethan Knisely.

Juniors: Isaac Arnold, Nick Beard and Eli Dunn.

Sophomore: Layne Richardson.

Freshman: Jacob Greenawalt.

Bishop McCort Catholic

Coach: Jane Matthews.

Assistant coaches: Joe Hancharick and Bill Adull.

District-Class: 6-2A.

2019 record: 5-9 (4-8 LHAC).

Roster

Juniors: Ian Coyle and Elijah Sakmar.

Sophomores: Carson Boyle, Sam Hofecker, Ryan Jaber, Andrew Pakstis, Matthew Ribblitt and Ben Smith.

Richland

Coach: Bill Stanko, first season.

Career record: 0-0.

Assistant coaches: Molly Leverknight and Ryan Heider.

District-Class: 6-2A.

2019 record: 10-6; 2020: 0-1.

Returning starters: 2.

Returning lettermen: 2.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a fairly strong team, but only have five players.”

Roster

Senior: Vignesh Elongovan.

Juniors: Caden Milne, Munir Murad and Ayush Sridhar.

Sophomore: Toryn Schmouder.

Somerset

Coach: Alex Minnick, eighth season.

Career record: 73-27.

Assistant coaches: Eric Johnston and John Harris.

District-Class: 5-2A.

2019 record: 12-3 (10-2 LHAC).

2020 record: 1-0.

Returning starter: 1.

Returning lettermen: 1.

Coach’s outlook: “Losing almost an entire season last year really limited our team’s development and don’t have many guys with in-match experience. We are gritty, however, and are excited to compete for a district championship this season.”

Roster

Seniors: John Barth, Matt Jacobs, Ian Lasure, Jordan Love and Timothy Myers.

Junior: Mckay Ross.

Sophomores: Mason Chabol, Liam Egal, Jack Richards and Matthew Shaffer.

Freshman: Ben Witt.

Westmont Hilltop

Coach: Dan Fregley, fifth season.

Career record: Not provided.

Assistant coaches: Joe Ramirez, Colton Schafer and Coby Cassick.

District-Class: 6-2A.

2019 record: 7-6 (6-6 LHAC).

Returning starters: 3.

Returning lettermen: 3.

Coach’s outlook: “After the cancellation of last season, we are hoping to get into the District 6 Class 2A finals. We had 27 on the roster last year with 17 seniors. We have a much smaller team this year. We are looking for infusion from younger players. Our singles are strong. Our doubles are a work in progress.”

Roster

Seniors: Davis Assad, Elijah Ellsworth, Reilly Malcomn and Nathaniel O’Stafy.

Juniors: Taha Al-Llbaidi, Trevor Leckey, Dunil Karunaratne, Cael Long and Yousef Sbeitan.

Sophomore: Charlie Snee.

Windber

Coach: Joe Podrebarac, 15th season.

Career record: 98-92.

District-Class: 5-2A.

2019 record: 4-9.

Returning starters: 2.

Returning lettermen: 2.

Coach’s outlook: “The team is very inexperienced, but they are working hard every day to continue to better their skill as tennis players.”

Roster

Seniors: Gage Irvin and Matthew Kozar.

Juniors: Isaac Boring and Andrew Floyd.

Sophomore: Braydon Wojcik.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you