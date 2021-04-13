Bedford
Coach: Adam Arnold, second season.
Career record: 12-9.
Assistant coaches: Matt Barkman, Tyler Black, Lance Clark, Mark Clark, Jordan Mills, Scott Waugerman and Ric Van Dine.
District-Class: 5-3A.
2019 record: 12-9 (8-7 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited to be back on the diamond this spring. We have a lot of optimism surrounding our program as we are a very senior-heavy team, of which those guys have experienced a lot of success in fall and winter sports.”
Roster
Seniors: Logan Carpenter, UTL; Hunter Cessna, UTL; Jesse Chamberlain, 3B/OF; Jared Dowey, OF/P/C; Ashton Dull, C; Spencer Ebersole, INF/OF; David Gresh, INF/OF; Mike Huffman, P/OF; Joey Koontz, OF/1B; Dayne Miller, INF/OF; and Brett Wilson, INF/OF.
Juniors: Sam Friend, OF; Sam Pratt, OF; Hunter Shippy, OF; and Mercury Swaim, SS/P.
Sophomores: Mykal Davis, OF; Aiden Kirk, P/1B/OF; Ashden Koontz, OF; Matt Semenak, 1B; and Elijah Zeth, OF.
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Zac Cooney, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Dane Paul, Kyle Cooney and Tyrel Stockwell.
District-Class: 5-1A.
2019 record: 8-12 (7-10 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 11.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to having a great season with a lot of senior leadership, with a large group of kids that love to play the game. We are excited to get this season going to see what we can accomplish with this great group of kids.”
Roster
Seniors: Brady Boburchock, Charlie Fisher, Chayse Hyatt, Tucker Patrick, Isaac Riggs, Will Spochart and Colton Yeager.
Juniors: Zach Baer, Hunter Cornell, Tadan Ickes, Caleb Leonard, Tyler Miller, Owen Villeneuve and Carson Webreck.
Sophomores: Zach Calvert, Cole Hyatt, Cory Jose, Dalton Maust and Levi Stoltzfus,
Freshmen: Blake Got, Chris Jarvis, Cale Kosic, Pace Prosser and Jackson Will.
Bishop Carroll Catholic
Coach: Bill Schenk, sixth season.
Career record: 25-48
Assistant coaches: Ernie Sekerak, Herb Gottshall, Justin Merryweather and Tim Holtz.
District-Class: 6-1A.
2019 record: 10-11 (9-7 LHAC).
Returning starters: 1.
Returning lettermen: 1.
Coach’s outlook: “This is a rebuilding year for Bishop Carroll. We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores filling out the baseball roster. Eighteen of the 19 players on the roster are seeing their first varsity baseball action. Bishop Carroll is very young, athletic team consisting of multi-sports athletes. This is the most players Bishop Carroll had on its roster for a number of years. We have added new coaches to the staff with great knowledge of the game. Strengths of the younger players are a majority of them play at high levels in the summer with other organizations. Our goals are to improve daily and develop throughout the season and Bishop Carroll baseball is moving into a great direction.”
Roster
Seniors: Mason Beiswenger, INF; and Jordan Bobroski, INF/P.
Junior: Nate Dumm, OF.
Sophomores: Aidan Gittings, OF; Johnny Golden, INF/P; Sean McCarthy-Straw, OF; Evan Scarton, OF/INF; Ayden Smorto, OF/INF; and Thomas Urbain, INF/P.
Freshmen: Matthew Adams, INF; Tobey Becquet, C/OF; Ashton Grove; Jake Harker; Brock Kutskel, INF; Mark Mento, INF; Max Oravec, INF/OF/P; Luke Repko, INF/P; Richard Scholtzen, OF; Zander Sekerak, INF/P/OF; and David Weinzierl, INF/P.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Chris Pfeil, 11th season.
Career record: 181-60, 169-54 at Bishop McCort.
Assistant coaches: John DeFazio, John Bradley and Boston Bradley.
District-Class: 6-1A.
2019 record: 17-8 (9-7 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited to be back playing. We have a good mix of experienced players and some talented young players.”
Roster
Seniors: Brendon Bair, RHP/INF; Austin Birus, RHP/INF; Jon Chaney, LHP/INF; Patrick Dempsey, OF; Jordan Page, RHP/OF/C; and Ian Verhovsek, OF.
Juniors: Nate Conrad, RHP/INF; Joe McGowan, RHP/INF/C; and Colin Stevens, RHP/INF.
Sophomores: Roman Fetzko, INF/C; Trystan Fornari, LHP/OF; Ethan Kasper, RHP/INF/OF; Ben Smith, LHP/INF/OF; Mark Syphan, OF; and Nick Yost, INF/OF/C.
Freshmen: Brock Beppler, RHP/INF; Shakile Ferguson, OF; Mike Hull, RHP/OF; Mason Pfeil, RHP/UTL/C; Mike Preuss, LHP/INF; Nick Preuss, OF; and Mike Staib, RHP/INF.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Josh Bracken, second season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coach: Nate Bearer.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 2-17 (0-15 LHAC).
Returning starters: 1.
Returning lettermen: 1.
Coach’s outlook: “We want to try and establish a new identify for our program. We don’t have a wealth of varsity-level experience, so we anticipate some growing pains along the way, but we want to play hard-nosed and see how we handle those growing pains. Our focus is on competing and playing clean. If we can do that, then we give ourselves a chance. This group has committed to working hard each day, which helps as we turn to some inexperienced players to step up.”
Roster
Seniors: Ryan Bearer, INF/P; Matt Davis, OF; Zach Letso, OF/P; and Sam Snyder, OF.
Juniors: Tyler DellaValle, INF/OF/P; Adam Ford, OF/P; Ben Hite, INF/P; Nick Patterson, INF/P; and Steven Yeckley, OF.
Sophomores: Logan Baker, OF/P; Brett Bills, INF; Zane Miller, INF/P; Zach Onkst, INF; and Ty Stockley, C.
Freshmen: Mitchell Elias, INF; Cole Mihalow, OF; Hunter Nelen, INF/P; and Jace Nihart, INF.
Central Cambria
Coach: Joe Klezek, sixth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Jon Serenko and Clint Gochnour.
District-Class: 6-3A.
2019 record: 6-10.
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “We are going to be exceptionally competitive game in and game out this year. This is without a doubt the fastest, most athletic team we’ve had in a while and we’ll look to build upon what we started two years ago.”
Roster
Seniors: Jared Bogus, C/OF; Ethan Frank, INF/P; Colton Lane, OF/P; Dewayne Mosley, OF/P; Corey Roberts, P; and Nate Wyrwas, INF.
Juniors: Mike Dawson, INF; Nick Hrapchak, INF; Gavin Knopp, INF/P; Brayden Mennett, P/UTL; Justin Ochenrider, INF; Brady Sheehan, C/OF; Alexzander Washko, INF/P; Reece Werner, 1B; and Will Westrick, INF/P.
Sophomores: Sammi Brunatti, OF/P; Zach Taylor, OF/P; Logan Thomas, OF; Elijah Villarrial, UTL; Corbin Vrabel, OF; and Kaylob Walker, C.
Freshmen: Sam Beyer, UTL; Sam Evans, UTL; Joe Iacono, UTL/P; Treyton Jacobs, OF/P; Thomas Rupp, UTL; Connor Serenko, INF/P; Jack Washko, UTL; Robert Weber, UTL; and Blake Williams, UTL.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Sam Zambanini, 30th season.
Career record: 393-200.
Assistant coaches: Barry Thomas, Joe Shetler, Ethan Leasure and Alex Martin.
District-Class: 5-2A.
2019 record: 22-2 (17-0 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We will have to replace seven lost starters from the 2019 team that went 22-2. We are hoping to reach 400 wins for this staff.”
Roster
Seniors: Colten Lewis, INF/C; Connor Osborne, 1B/P; Dom Patton, OF; Tyler Poznanski, UTL; Caleb Shields, OF; and Connor Szapka, UTL.
Juniors: Jackson Byer, OF/P/1B; Dylan Deitz, INF/P; Brady Kist, UTL/P; Dakota Patton, OF/INF/P; and Owen Tomb, INF/P/OF.
Sophomores: Alex Gregory; Josh Honkus, OF; Noah Luprek, INF; Aiden Prior, INF/P; Tanner Shirley, INF; Hayden Tercek, INF; Aaron Viscusi, UTL; and Tyler Weber, OF/P/C.
Freshmen: Luke Haight, P; Zack Petree, INF/P; Sam Thomas, UTL; and Larry Weaver, 1B/OF; and Ian Zellam, OF/C.
Conemaugh Valley
Roster
Seniors: Isaac Bailey, OF; Todd Barkley, OF; Dylan Chontas, OF/P; Casey Cruse, P/SS/3B; Nate Gates, 2B/3B; Aiden Graffius, OF; Ashton Knox-Bennett, OF; Zach Konicky, 1B/P; and Cameron Lauer, OF/C.
Juniors: Nick Heltzel, 3B/P/OF; Noah Heltzel, SS/P; and Logan Kent, OF/P.
Sophomores: Josh Stiffler, OF/P/2B; and Thomas Stiffler, C/OF.
Freshmen: Noah Graffius, 1B; and Caden Hody, P/3B.
Ferndale
Coach: Steve Clawson, 17th season.
Career record: 126-138.
Assistant coach: Dan Endler.
District-Class: 6-1A.
2019 record: 4-14.
Returning starters: 1.
Returning letterwinners: 1.
Coach’s outlook: “Our team this year is young, but they are excited to start the season. They are a very competitive group, so I am looking forward to a successful season.”
Roster
Seniors: Kai Gorzelsky, OF; and Justin Mitchell, P/INF/OF.
Juniors: Deven Geibig, 1B/OF; Hunter Hanson, P/1B/2B; and Jordon Morack, OF/2B/P.
Sophomores: Ian Conway, C/OF; Noah Hendershot, P/SS/3B; Nick Reynolds, P/C/3B; and Ryan Stancombe, OF/2B.
Freshman: Aden Hrivnak, P/2B/SS.
Forest Hills
Coach: Joe Carpenter, 21st season.
Career record: 231-140.
Assistant coaches: Josh Rearick, Ken Ashbrook, Matt Gramling and Cody Gallaher.
District-Class: 6-3A.
2019 record: 16-4 (13-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “This season brings plenty of youth and inexperience, but great potential. Seniors Zach Myers and Brad Madigan, along with junior Colton Cornell will be the only returning starters from 2019. We will have a minimum of six sophomores in the lineup this spring. The season will hinder on the development of the sophomores along with the leadership of the returning starters.”
Roster
Seniors: Griffin Christ, P/OF; Brad Madigan, OF; Zach Myers, P/INF; and Matt Wadsworth, 1B/OF.
Juniors: Kirk Bearjar, 1B; Alexander Cruley, OF; Colton Cornell, P/3B; Ethan Shilcosky, OF; and Taylor Vranich, OF.
Sophomores: Devon Brezovec, P/OF; Jeremy Burda, P/UTL; Zack Fisher, P/INF; Devin Kreger, 1B/OF; Dayton Maul, 2B/OF; Colby Rearick, P/OF; Brody Roberts, P/INF; and Brook Williamson, C.
Freshmen: Connor Anderson, OF; Kaden Christ, P/C/1B; Hunter Forcellini, OF; Ben Harteis, UTL; Si McGough, 2B/OF; Luke McLeary, P/1B/OF; Brayden Myers, OF; Tyler Orris, P/INF; Jake Poldiak, P/INF; Qidair Saunders, OF; Cody Secriskey, P/C; and Eric Sherry, OF.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Kerry Pfeil, eighth season.
Career record: 37-58.
Assistant coaches: Jerry Maser, Brian Hasselbauer, LesPaul Buchko and Jeremy Updyke.
District-Class: 6-4A.
2019 record: 7-9 (6-7 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “Johns- town has an experienced group of senior pitchers heading into the 2021 season, which will be supplemented with arms from the junior and freshman classes. In order to be competitive, we will need to focus on the basic fundamentals on defense to stay in games. We believe that our offense works best when we have runners on base where we may be able to create pressure on the opposing team.”
Roster
Seniors: Cody Barrett, P/C/UTL; Andrew Baumgardner, P/2B/3B; Dylan Esparza, OF; Symeon Kobal, P/1B/SS; Zach Slis, P/SS/2B; Jack Thomas, OF/3B; and Brent Zierer, P/OF.
Juniors: Jackson Burkhart, P/2B/3B; Skyler Felosky, P/INF/OF; Jacob Fetzer; and Brock Mroczka, C/P/2B.
Sophomores: Marquan Tisinger, INF/OF; Logan Wiegand, OF; Brandon Wincer; and Marcus Zierer, 2B.
Freshmen: Barrett Casey, INF/OF/P; Dalton Lynch, P/INF/OF; Brice Mrockza, 2B/OF; Carmyne O’Connor; Jon Updyke, P/INF/OF; and Preston Warner, INF/P/OF.
Ligonier Valley
Coach: Brett Marabito, third season.
Career record: 14-4.
Assistant coaches: Tim Caldwell, Dave Shannon and Tyler Pernelli.
District-Class: 7-3A.
2019 record: 14-4 (11-1 Heritage).
Returning starters: 0.
Returning lettermen: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to starting our journey into the WPIAL. There are a lot of unknowns heading into the season given our new opponents and lack of varsity experience. A lot of our guys have played high-level baseball in the summers so we believe we are prepared to compete in our new district.”
Roster
Seniors: Jacob Bleehash, P/OF; and Mason Seftas, P/C/INF.
Juniors: Tyler Anderson, SS/2B; Nick Beitel, C/P/INF; Grant Dowden, P/UTL; Kaden Faas, P/3B; Logan Foust, OF/2B/P; George Golden, P/1B; Conner Little, P/1B; Lucas Mills, OF/2B/P; and Connor Tunstall, SS/2B.
Sophomores: Andrew DeArmitt, OF; Logan Johnston, P/OF; Noah Lawson, P/3B; Noah Little, INF; Lanigan McCulty, C/OF; Colin Michaels, 3B; Broderick Schreyer, INF; Haden Sierocky, P/OF; and Billy Sugden, 1B.
Freshmen: Leo Bazala, SS/2B; and Will Morford, INF.
Meyersdale
Coach: Buddy Howsare, third season.
Career record: 15-6.
Assistant coaches: Glen Hetz, Jerry Donaldson, Brady McKenzie and Matthew Blubaugh.
District-Class: 5-1A.
2019 record: 15-6 (14-4 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We are a young team with a lot of potential. We have a strong core of seniors that are capable of leading the underclassmen. As the season progresses, I look for us to get stronger and gain valuable experience.By playoff time, we should be poised to make a good run at a championship.”
Roster
Seniors: John Harvey, P/C/OF; Gabe Kretchman, 2B/OF; Brycen Sechler, P/SS; Dylan Shilling, 3B/OF; and Myles Walker, P/OF.
Juniors: Matt Boyce, P/C/2B; Dayton Collins, 1B; and Tyler Geiger, P/OF.
Sophomores: Lance Aldinger, P/1B/OF; Devin Donica, 2B/OF; Kameron Kennell, 2B; Collin Krause, C/INF; Braden Kretchman, P/INF; and Chance Pritts, OF.
Freshman: Bradin Schrock, 2B/OF.
Penn Cambria
Coach: James Poldiak, 11th season.
Career record: 66-98.
Assistant coaches: Jim Ronan and Bryan Marra.
District-Class: 6-4A.
2019 record: 1-19 (1-15 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 2
Coach’s outlook: “We’re excited to be playing baseball and looking forward to watching the young talent improve with game experience and be competitive in conference play.”
Roster
Seniors: Travis Cretin, INF/P; Colton Long, 1B/3B; Brodie O’Donnell, 2B/P; and Brandon Storm, OF.
Juniors: Haden Buck, INF/OF; Cody Falger, P/OF/UTL; Nathan Little, INF/P; and Ethan Stipanovich, UTL.
Sophomores: Vinny Chirdon, 3B/SS/P; Zach Grove, OF; Garrett Harrold, C/OF; Isaac Kuntz, UTL; Alex Proudfit, OF/SS/2B; Evan Raneri, 3B/P/UTL; Luke Shuagis, 2B/SS/OF/P; Ryan Stipanovich, 1B/3B; Dylan Storm, OF/UTL; Brandon Yeoman, C/1B; and Jon Zernick, 1B/P/3B.
Freshmen: Ethan Boylan, UTL; Alex Cherico, UTL; Easton Semelsberger, C/INF/P; and Jacob Zavalanski, INF/OF.
Portage
Coach: Larry McCabe, 41st season.
Career record: 483-244.
Assistant coaches: Josh Burkett and Jude Decort.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 13-8 (7-5 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “Season looks good with players excited and this team has great captain leadership. Our goal is to play for and win a conference championship and qualify for the district playoffs.”
Roster
Seniors: Koby Kargo, OF/P/1B; Jackson Kozlovac, INF/P; Josh Morgan, 1B/P; and Payton Zatek, OF.
Juniors: Tyler Alexander, INF/P; Kaden Claar, INF; Jace Irvin, C; Joey Lawrence, OF; Nathan Moore, INF/P; James Rummell, OF; and Adam Stauski, INF/C.
Sophomores: Billy Dobrowlsky, INF; Isaac Jubina, INF/P; Mason Kargo, INF; George Kissell, 1B; Andrew Miko, OF/P; and Luke Scarton, INF/P.
Freshmen: Connor Binaut, INF/P; Brady Cochran, INF; Connor Letzo, 1B; Justin Morgan, INF; and Eric Stauski, C.
Richland
Coach: Josh Day, fifth season.
Career record: 30-26.
Assistant coaches: Andy Rubal, John Valcheff, Chuck Boring and Isaiah Sajetovich.
District-Class: 6-3A.
2019 record: 13-6 (11-5 LHAC).
Returning starters: 7.
Returning lettermen: 12.
Coach’s outlook: “We will have six of our nine starters returning from last season. We have a very large senior class that we will look to and hope that they provide experience and leadership that can help us take the next step as a program. We fell short in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs in 2019, but have goals of returning to the playoffs this season. The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference should be very competitive in 2021, and we hope to be in the mix as a team fighting for one of the better records in the conference. As is always the case with baseball, our success will greatly depend on the consistency of our pitching.”
Roster
Seniors: Cole Blough, OF/INF/RHP; Seth Coleman, OF/RHP; Michael Cratty, OF/3B/RHP; Dom Donate, 1B/C; Jordan Ford, 1B/3B/RHP; Ryan Jacobs, OF/RHP; Brendan Jugan, 1B/3B; Corbin Kalp, 2B/INF/RHP; Carson Kaufman, 2B/OF/RHP; Isaac Keith, OF/LHP; Jaden Kinsey, 2B/3B; Zach Litko, OF/SS/RHP; Aiden Marshall, 1B/3B/RHP; Connor Mulkey, 1B/OF/LHP; Spencer Pfarr, C; Josh Stem, 1B/3B/RHP; Alex Widmar, OF; Ben Wolf, SS/3B/RHP; and Brady Wyandt, OF/3B.
Juniors: Tyler Colbert, 1B/3B; Tony DeMartino, OF/2B/RHP; Josh Fetchko, C/OF/RHP; Kaileb Ghezzi, 3B/1B/RHP; Demont Johnson, OF/3B/RHP; Jeb Jordan, OF/INF/RHP; Jaxon Mikesic, OF/1B/LHP; Alex Moore, 2B/SS/RHP; and Kyler Smith, OF/2B/RHP;
Sophomores: Gavin Arone, 3B/SS/RHP; Jonah Horner, SS/C/RHP; Dominic Jones, OF; Ethan Kaminsky, OF/1B/RHP; Jake Polacek, C/OF; Ethan Reiter, C/1B; Ty Stawarz, 2B/SS/RHP; and Mark Wechtenhiser, 3B/SS/RHP.
Freshmen: Dante Henry, OF/2B; Ethan Janidlo, C/1B/RHP; Mason Oliver, 2B/OF/RHP; Luke Raho, OF/2B/RHP; Carson Reckner, 1B/3B/RHP; and Bode Wise, SS/OF.
Rockwood
Coach: Steve Barto, 11th season.
Career record: 76-83.
Assistant coaches: Dan Weaver, Russ Pletcher, Doug Benford and Garrett Weaver.
District-Class: 5-1A.
2019 record: 15-8 (12-3 WestPAC South).
Coach’s outlook: “We hope to contend for a WestPAC title and be competitive in our games.”
Roster
Seniors: Carter Atchison, OF; Aaron Benford, 1B/RHP; and Rodrigo Renteria, OF.
Juniors: Nico Hager, OF; Carson Modrak, OF/LHP; Jack Pletcher, SS/RHP; and Andrew Weaver, 3B/RHP.
Sophomores: Luke Beahr, UTL/RHP; Jake Conn, OF; Jonathan Felesky, C/RHP; and Caleb Handwerk, OF.
Freshmen: Aaron Show, UTL/RHP; Josh Wagner, OF; Evan Wentz, OF; and Hunter Whipkey, 2B/RHP.
Salisbury-Elk Lick
Coach: Marty Kemp, 12th season.
Career record: 79-86.
Assistant coach: Mike Seibert.
District-Class: 5-1A.
2019 record: 6-11 (3-9 WestPAC South).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 6.
Roster
Seniors: Austin Broadwater, INF/OF; Marcus Rollins, P/C/INF; and Thomas Smith, P/OF.
Juniors: Mercadee Blocher, INF/OF; Cody Bodes, P/INF; Tanner Hetrick, P/INF/OF; Devin Hutzell, P/C/INF; and Garrett Schmidt, C/OF.
Sophomore: George Boretos, OF.
Freshman: Brayden Hutzell, P/INF/OF.
Shade
Roster
Seniors: Cody Adomnik, P/INF; Austin Craycraft, 3B/P; Scott Fazenbaker, OF; Lucas Haynes, OF/P; Justin Romesburg, C/SS/P; and Josh Rott, C/P.
Juniors: Michael Bush, 2B/OF; Aaron Maga, 2B/OF; Chris McCorkle, 2B/OF; Michael Scarlett, OF; and Dakota Seese, OF.
Sophomore: Blake Marek, 1B.
Freshmen: Dave Leipchack, OF/P; and Cooper Stigers, C/SS/P.
Shanksville-Stonycreek
Coach: Luke Mihelcic, ninth season.
Career record: 81-57.
Assistant coaches: Levi Brant, Rake Crognale and Fred Brant.
District-Class: 5-1A.
2019 record: 12-8 (10-5 WestPAC).
Returning starters: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: Not provided.
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited to have the opportunity to go out and compete. We will look to build upon the success of previous seasons and continue to grow as a unit. The combination of experienced upperclassmen mixed with some talented freshmen should make for an exciting season.”
Roster
Seniors: Ethan Frazier, INF; Gavin Fritz, INF; Hunter Kimmel, OF; Hunter Musser, OF; Luke Reedy, INF; and Austin Zeigler, OF.
Juniors: Hunter Bryner, OF; Ethan Critchfield, OF; Zion Manthey, INF/OF/P; Timmy Seifert, OF; Ty Walker, INF; and Austin Workman, OF.
Sophomore: Ian Fox, INF/OF/P.
Freshmen: Isaac Jamison, INF; Christian Musser, INF/P; Alec Thiel, OF; and Luke Walker, INF.
Somerset
Coach: Steve Costea, 28th season.
Career record: 393-146-2.
Assistant coaches: Dave Walker, Bart Close, Eric Costea and Alan Clark.
District-Class: 5-4A.
2019 record: 15-4 (11-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “Missing last year due to COVID has led to a very inexperienced team. We are looking for continued improvement throughout the year. We are looking to contend for the LHAC title and make a deep run into the playoffs.”
Roster
Seniors: Brody Close, C/1B; Gentry Reese, 3B/P; Shane Roberts, SS/P; Ryan Smith, 2B/P; and Chase Stoy, C/2B.
Juniors: Eli Burtner, C/1B; Ethan Hemminger, OF; R.J. James, OF/P; Spencer Marteeny, 1B/P; and Bryce Mulhollen, OF.
Sophomores: Brad Bruner, SS/P; Eric Harris, SS/P; Hunter Krotzer, OF/P; Owen Miller, C/3B; Nolan Riggs, 2B; Landon Strelko, OF; Aiden VanLenten, 3B/OF/P; and Ryan Wilmotte, 1B.
Freshmen: Cole Marker, 1B/3B; Simon McGuire, OF/P; Craig McKnight, 1B/P; Cameron Nicklow, OF/P; Andrew Thompson, 2B/OF; Tanner Wassilchalk, OF/P.
United
Coach: Doug McNulty, third season.
Career record: 8-9.
Assistant coaches: Paul Berezansky, Mike Worthington and Bob Moss.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 8-9 (6-6).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a young and athletic team. We should surprise some people this season.”
Roster
Seniors: Hunter Cameron, OF/P/1B; and Eric Timko, INF.
Juniors: Jon Henry, OF/P/INF; Connor Howard, OF; Wade Plowman, C/INF/P; Evan Reasor, 1B/P; Aidan Strong, OF/P; and Ben Tomb, P/1B/OF.
Sophomores: Brad Felix, INF/OF/P; and Joe Marino, INF/OF/P.
Freshmen: Braydon Hill, INF; Landon Hoover, P/INF; Caden McCully, C/INF; Evan Thomas, INF/OF; Travis Timko, P/INF/OF; Zack Travis, INF/OF/P; and Isaac Worthington, OF/INF/P.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Paul Knupp Jr., 25th season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Ray Stenger, Rob Patula and Dan Oberst.
District-Class: 6-3A.
2019 record: 6-10 (6-8 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to be very competitive in the LHAC. We are working hard to play fundamentally sound baseball. We have a strong core of senior leadership in Tanner Civis, Alex Ray, Tyler Mosorjak, Drew Buettner, Landon Steinly, Nathaniel Roddy and Noah Gresh.”
Roster
Seniors: Drew Buettner, INF; Tanner Civis, C/P; Mitch Corcoran, ; Noah Gresh, P; Tyler Mosorjak, P/INF; Alex Ray, INF; Nathaniel Roddy, C; and Landon Steinly, INF.
Juniors: Madox Muto, OF; A.J. Nikonow, P/OF; Aiden Rice, INF/OF; Nathan West, INF/P.
Sophomores: Ian Amaranto, P/C/INF; Landrey Burnheimer, INF/P/C; Damian Chiodo, P/INF; Gavin Hockenberry, OF; Parker Lavis, OF; Marty Radovanic, INF/P; Nick Rozich, INF; Jackson Rupert, INF; Glenn Stutzman, INF/P; Eli Thomas, P/OF; Sean Wilks, INF/OF.
Freshmen: Barrett Gyure, P/C/INF; Brady Jones, INF; Brady Manges, INF/P; Jacob Rhoades, OF; and Blake Weslager, INF.
Windber
Coach: Dan Clark, fourth season.
Career record: 17-20.
District-Class: 5-2A.
Assistant coaches: Jim O’Hara and Frank DiLoreto.
2019 record: 9-11 (7-8 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “Despite having a young group, the roster is full of guys who love to compete. We’ve got some versatile players, which gives us some flexibility within the lineup every day. Our goal is to improve each time we’re on the field and propel our program in a positive direction this season.”
Roster
Seniors: Jake Reynolds, P/UTL; Gabe Shaffer, OF/DH; and Brayden Smith, INF.
Juniors: Anthony Domineck, INF/UT; Aiden Gray, P/OF; J.J. Hileman, OF; Cole Strick, P/INF; and Jason Tyger, INF.
Sophomores: Andy Betcher, OF; Zac Betcher, C/OF; Angelo Campitell, OF/DH; Joe Reynolds, C/INF; Rex Rininger, P/INF; and John Shuster, OF.
Freshmen: Lukas Betcher, OF; Dalton Hileman, INF; Braeden Pruess, UTL; Andrew Scalia, P/C; and Jake Vargo, P/1B.
