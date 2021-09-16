Bedford
Coach: Deb Rose, sixth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Jim Kegg, Sam Slick, Hideyo Slick and Caleb Beidle.
District-Classification: 5-2A.
2020 record: 11-3 (9-2 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “I have a very positive outlook regarding the 2021 tennis season. We have a lot of varsity experience in singles and doubles. They are dedicated and work hard to improve. We have a group of freshmen who have truly improved and I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish in the future.”
Roster
Seniors: Sophie Replogle, Josie Shuke and Breanna Smith.
Junior: Emily Casalena, Carina Haines, Liz Harclerode and Josie Lynch.
Sophomores: Autumn Becker, Taylor Koontz, Riley Milburn and Olivia Weyandt.
Freshmen: Jenna Crites, Shannon Letrent, Sadie Livengood, Maddy Ritchey and Zoey Zavorotny.
Richland
Coach: Bill Stanko, third season.
Career record: 4-30.
Assistant coach: Molly Leverknight.
District-Classification: 6-2A.
2020 record: 2-15.
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to do well at the district doubles tournament. The first year, I inherited a lot of seniors. So now we have a young team gaining experience. The next two years, we should be good.”
Roster
Seniors: Carys Appel, Melanie Gerko, Riley Hunter and Emma Learn.
Junior: Liliana Toth.
Sophomores: Katerina Cratty, Haley Dunlap, Sania Khan, Zoe Langerholc, Kaia Selepack, Abby Shawley, Haylee Walylko and Madison Sivi.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Dan Fregly, ninth season.
Career record: 116-27.
Assistant coaches: Joe Podrebarac, Colton Schafer, Coby Cassick and Bethany Carney.
District-Classification: 6-2A.
2020 record: 14-1 (13-0 LHAC).
Returning starters: 6.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “We have strong numbers this season with 22 on the current roster. We have outstanding senior leadership and much experience returning from last season. The girls must remain focused and continue to have fun while playing tennis.”
Roster
Seniors: Grace Kindja, Alyssa Kush, Casey Lauf and Maria Mackall.
Juniors: Morgan Allen, Lauren Connor, Molly Davies, Mia Glessner, Hope Mackall, Madison Podrebarac, Milana Schmid and Jenna Williams.
Sophomores: Olivia Berish and Beth Buettner.
Freshmen: Emma Fabry, Dani Fregly, Allison Garner, Ashley Gregorchik, Celina Hong, Lyza Johnson, Reese Ramirez and Alicia Rice.
Windber
Coach: Kristen Rogers, third season.
Career record: 4-15.
District-Classification: 5-2A.
2020 record: 0-12.
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “We had a little trouble getting girls to play this year. However, the team we have is very excited to play and have a season.”
Roster
Seniors: Jacklyn Bloom and Morgan Rapsky.
Juniors: Talia Chippie and Gracie Crum.
Sophomore: Ashley Ford.
Bishop McCort Catholic, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Shanksville-Stonycreek and Somerset did not return questionnaires.
