Forest Hills
Coach: Jen Poldiak, third season.
Career record: 8-6.
Assistant coaches: Tim Kestermont, Garrett Donoughe and Timmy Kestermont.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 8-6 (8-6 Mid-State).
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited to be back in the gym for the 2021 season. The boys were very disappointed we didn’t get to play volleyball last year and are working hard to make 2021 a successful season. We have solid leadership with a group of six seniors on the roster. The junior varsity team is very young, with six freshmen and two sophomores. Overall, I am very proud of the work they are putting in to prepare for the upcoming season.”
Roster
Seniors: Carson Berkhimer, MH; Mitchell Costlow, OH; Jacob Flynn-Long, S; Tanner Kalmanir, S/DS; Dylan Kundrod, OH; and Austin Plummer, OH.
Junior: Connor Wysocki, MH.
Sophomores: Nolan Cabala, OH; Colten Danel, S/DS; and Dewy Gates, MH.
Freshmen: Wyatt Allison, OH; Brady Ambrose, S; Lucas DeLoatch, OH; Levi Hockensmith, OH; Ayden Martinage, OH; and Josh Weinzierl, MH.
