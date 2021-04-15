Bedford
Coach: Brian Creps, 20th season.
Career record: 204-46-3.
Assistant coaches: April Becker, Heather Black, Yvonne Bowser, Bill Creps, Michelle Fisher, Carrie Taylor and Jenny Washington.
District-Class: 5-2A.
2019 record: 13-1 (12-1 LHAC).
Returning letterwinners: 12.
Coach’s outlook: “With a nice balance of returning letterwinners and newcomers, we hope to compete for the Laurel Highlands and District 5 championships.”
Roster
Seniors: Elijah Cook, Tallen Fazenbaker, Braden Ford, Van May, Devin Steele and Mark Zimmerman.
Juniors: Justin Arnold, Colby Barnhouse, Boyd Becker, Mason Evans, Eric Jordan, Gabriel Koontz, Bryson Lingenfelter, Ethan Miller, Nathaniel Scritchfield, Evan Sigel, Zach Vent and Nate Wracher.
Sophomores: John Black, Dathan Hyltan, Kevin Ressler, Matthew Sell, Samuel Sheppard, Parker Sigler, Jacob Styer, Maxwell Washington, Ethan Weber and Caleb Wigfield.
Freshmen: Cameron Beck, Casey Cessna, Nicholas Clites, Timothy Cirst, Trent Fichtner, Brayden Kane, Drake Moyer, Isaac Swope, Cole Taylor, Miles Valitan and Ben Weiler.
Blacklick Valley
Coach: Brian Gibson, fourth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Marilyn Gregory, Melanie Nedrich and Ethan Marines.
District-Class: 6-2A.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a very nice group of returning athletes from Blacklick Valley in conjunction with a very solid group from Conemaugh Valley, who we are in a co-op with. Our goal is for each athlete to reach their fullest potential and in doing so, advance to districts and then to states.”
Roster
Seniors: Colton Bartlebaugh, Christian Carns, Dillon Gongloff, Zackary Scott and Malachi Wilson.
Juniors: Michael Frank, Gregory Hershberger, Isaac Hessler, Logan Kent, Michael Pavelek, Casey Percinsky and Cody Williams.
Sophomores: Conner Harasty, Teague Spade and Hunter Tatarko.
Freshmen: Nathan Marsinko, Noah Marsinko and Ben McCombie.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Jeff Koss, 16th season.
Career record: 77-112.
Assistant coach: Rick Magulick.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 5-7 (5-7 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a great group of seniors who are working hard and leading by example.”
Roster
Seniors: Brandon Fitzpatrick, Jared Fox, Daniel Hudak, Luke Lamb, Nathan McCombie and Eli Ryan.
Juniors: Brady Dreibelbis and Gage Wright.
Sophomores: Crist Boring, Brock Eckenrode, Nathan Farabaugh, Brad Green, Ian Hall, Ethan King, Austin Malenich, Gavin McConnell, Zechariah Scott, Tanner Trybus and Cole Weiland.
Freshmen: Austin Bender, Daniel Hock, Shane Kane, Joe Senko and Dakota Stouffer.
Central Cambria
Coach: Matt Miller, 11th season.
Career record: 91-12.
Assistant coaches: Bob Nikolishen, Matt Grata, Andrew Michaels, Matt Gauden, Jared George and Mark Anderson.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 12-2 (11-1 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 17.
Coach’s outlook: “We will hopefully continue to run a successful program and compete at the conference and district levels. We will also be looking to get as many of our athletes to the state championships as possible.”
Roster
Seniors: Toby Cree, Brandon Dick, Tyler Gibson, Gavin Guillarmod, Curtis Haschalk, Cameron Lasinsky, Adam Lechleitner, John Letizia, Kevin Orange, Corey Roberts, Ethan Shuagis, Hunter Springer, Evan Thomas and Levi Villarrial.
Juniors: Joshua Contorchick, Hobbs Dill, Ethan Gillin, Benjamin Grata, Jace Koss, Ethan Kubat, Robert Lazer, Ethan Long, Adam McGlynn, Alek Nikolishen, Alexander Noel, Jameson O’Brien, Tyler Sheldon, Elijah Wandel, Jake Wentz, Reese Werner, Will Westrick, Noah Wilson and T.J. Zabrosky.
Sophomores: Shay Adams, Jeremy Dillon, Aiden Lechleitner, Devon Morgan, Ojha Ojha, Benjamin Ream, Cody Roberts, Colton Roush, Brady Sheehan, Jonathan Wess and Nolan Wyrwas.
Freshmen: Samuel Beyer, Karter Cupppett, George Dill, Dawson Emerson, Deklan Estep, Jude Gabrielson, Evan Garrity, Evan George, Aidan Illig, Matthew Kirsch, Domenico Micco, Jack Muldoon, Ian Ray, David Schweitzer, Christian Vasil and Robert Weber.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Jason Tew, second season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Bob Stultz, Duane Cleveland, Rebecca Mishler, Heidi Rizzo, Eric Smith, Tracie McMullen, Alexis Weicht and Dan Albright.
District-Class: 5-2A.
2019 record: Not provided.
Returning letterwinners: Not provided.
Coach’s outlook: “The kids have been working hard and we will have to see how it goes. It’s hard to gauge without having a season last year.”
Roster
August Anderson, Calan Bollman, Landon Boozer, Nolan Bowser, Josiah Carnwath, Dominick Claar, Zach Cleveland, Andrew Crawford, Matt Davis, Jeb Emerick, Owen France, Joe Gardner, Cameron Garrett, Brandon Gonzalez, Blake Hanna, Jonan Hillegass, Braden Ickes, Wyatt Kaiser, Gavin Lazor, Hayden Little, Ian Melius, Cody Miller, David Miller, Luke Mock, Levi Mock, Collin Osman, Logan Pfister, Nick Presnell, Jedidiah Roland, Troy Slanovich, Connor Smith, Justin Sollenberger, Brandon Tomory, Trevor Weyandt, Mason Weyant, Chase Whysong, Matt Whysong, Jarod Wolfhope, Jonah Zembower and Brogen Zonfrilli.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Melissa Wilson, 10th season.
Career record: 60-85-1.
Assistant coaches: Tracy Durica and Tom Harivi.
District-Class: 5-2A.
2019 record: 6-4 (6-1 WestPAC).
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “With last season ending so abruptly, we have a lot of eager athletes. We have the potential of several records being broken, including the 100-meter hurdles and in the jumping events. We have a young, energetic team this season with a lot of potential. I’m excited to see what these amazing student-athletes will accomplish this season.”
Roster
Seniors: Riley Figard, Carson Huber, Brad Robinson, Seth Rosey, Adrian Shane, A.J. Smolen and Cameron Stumpf.
Juniors: Isaac Boring, Jackson Byer, Randell Comer, Dewgan Derricott, Nick Grosik, Will Moyer, Cayden Robinson, Emilio Ruiz, Owen Tomb and Herman Zilch IV.
Sophomores: Ethan Black, Trenton Brenneman, Ronan Cullen and Austin Elliot.
Freshmen: Dylan Giffin, Colton Lehman, Hayden Lingenfelter, Max Malicki and Bodhi McVicker.
Forest Hills
Coach: Robert Petrunak, 10th season.
Career record: 71-23.
Assistant coach: Chris Gallaher.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 9-3 (9-3 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “The loss of several key seniors has left some question marks in the sprinting and throwing events. Losing last season has left several younger athletes with little experience, which could be an issue. We need the upperclassmen to carry us early on until the younger athletes are ready to contribute.”
Roster
Seniors: Carson Berkhimer, Daniel Blanchetti, Josh Blanchetti, Tony DiPaola, Riley Gyukery, Kody Lauffer, Andrew Martin, Jude Martyak, Lucas Smay and David Smith.
Juniors: Gavin Blough, Ian Botteicher, Brady Christ, Mikel Gray, Tyler Stohon and Dylan Wechtenhiser.
Sophomores: Nolan Cabala, Colten Danel, Bailey Shepperd and Avion Stephens.
Freshmen: Garrett Berkhimer, T.J. Carroll, Lucas DeLoatch, Levi Hockensmith, Ayden Martinage, Josh Morrison, Gavin Plummer, David Roberts, Aaron Rodgers, Darin Rodgers and Josh Weinzierl.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Charles Wyatt Jr., 10th season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Heather Lavely, Alkwan Williams, Aubrey Saccol, Greg Nash and Hannah Sembower.
District-Class: 6-3A.
2019 record: 2-6.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a young team that’s getting better every day.”
Roster
Senior: Juamic Callaway.
Juniors: Max Cabo, Eli Gunby, Hayden Holsopple and D’Andre Sampson.
Sophomores: Sunny Flemming, Alijah Gibson, Jorge Morales and Ibn Shaheed.
Ligonier Valley
Coach: Joshua Suszek, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coach: Denny Henderson.
District-Class: 7-2A.
2019 record: 7-0 (7-0 Heritage).
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “With no track season last year and a move to the stronger, more competitive WPIAL, this will be a major growth year for us. Many athletes who competed in previous years did not come out for track and field, with many seniors being included in that list. Half the team is new to track and field since Ligonier Valley does not have a middle school team. We are a very young team and will look to be competitive this year and get stronger as the season progresses. Miles Higgins is a junior javelin standout who has a chance at going to the state championships. Senior Jon Manges has a chance to make it to states in the pole vault.”
Roster
Seniors: Logan Glotfelty, Jesse Kostley, Jon Manges, Tristan Miller, Travis Rankin, Wesley Smykal and Ivan Wieczorek.
Juniors: Ethan Arnone, Hunter Crowe, Khorter Drury, Miles Higgins, Connor Kelly, Tucker Klotz, Joey Kondisko, Sam Mundorff, Isaac Piper, Thomas Saloom, Bjorn Sigurdsson, Chris Saversky and Ryan Zimmerman.
Sophomores: Aidan Brisendine, Gavin McMullen, Mason Mohnkern, Logan Mulheren, James Plescovich, McKinley Shearer and Tylan Wilkins.
Freshmen: Chet Dillaman, Max Kriberney, Riley Maas, Declan McMullen, Nolan Plummer, Matthew Salancy, Nathan Smith and Landan Wible.
Meyersdale
Roster
Seniors: Hunter Beal, Brennan Campbell, Steven Frampton, Heston Hersch, Gabe Kretchman, Josh Kretchman, Dominic Lasure and Leo Werner.
Junior: Ethan Simpkins.
Sophomores: Brett Blough, Elias Curtis, Matthew Diehl, Noah Kretchman and Garrett Shipley.
Freshmen: Mason Dawson, Bryan Donitzen, Dylan Hay, Levi Hersch, Bryson Hetz, Tucker Lapp, Tristin Ohler and Evan Yoder.
Northern Cambria
Coach: Derek Bearer, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coach: Micah McConnell.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: Not provided.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “This team has great kids and great athletes that love to work hard.”
Roster
Seniors: Adam Bachik, Tyler Bearer, P.J. Copeland and Adam Lanzendorfer.
Juniors: Ethan Ludwig, Ethan Miller, Daniel Phillips and Gavin Rezk.
Sophomores: Joe Griffiths and Peyton Myers.
Freshmen: Alex Piper and Dawson Shutty.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Todd Niebauer, second season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Nick Felus, Tony Tomaselli and Carrie Vinglish.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: Not provided.
Coach’s outlook: “We have some returning athletes who had success two years ago and are very anxious to make up for missed time.We also have some newcomers who I feel can make an immediate impact in their events. I feel we can be very competitive and are just thankful to compete. I look forward to seeing this group get better each week.”
Roster
Seniors: Tyler Krug, Noah Lee, Nick Marinak, Joseph Mastri, Logan Michina, Reed Niebauer, Brandon Riley and Jake Tsikalas.
Juniors: Elias Ball, Isaac Diehl, Lucas Dorsch, Cole Eberhart, Mason Hogue, Caleb Hunt, Isaac Krestar, Cam Latterner, Noah Noel and Brandt Patterson.
Sophomores: Vincent Gongloff, Kayden Logan, Brody Long, Andre Marinak, Mason Raymond, Austin Wheeler and Andy Wyland.
Freshmen: Colin Berkheimer, Aaron Brumbaugh, Carter McDermott, Chase Plazek, Josh Stolarski and Eli Summerville.
Portage
Coach: Lance Hudak, sixth season.
Career record: 14-18.
Assistant coaches: Amy Burkett, Ryan Legg and Bob Newlin.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 8-0 (7-0 WestPAC).
Returning lettermen: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “We return experienced and proven athletes in a number of events and with the addition of some talented newcomers, we should have a very competitive lineup.”
Roster
Seniors: Scott Berardinelli, Austin Gentile, Lane Macy and Demetri Miller.
Juniors: Josh Canavan, Oren Heidler, Levi Marsh, Brodie Plummer, Ben Sanner, Collan Schad and Dylan Tubbs.
Sophomores: Matthew Coffee, Ethan Geer, Trenton Gentile, Jacob Graessle and Cole Kaufman.
Freshmen: Gabe Corte, Elliott Nagy, Trent Nesbella, Aiden Richey and Nick Summerville.
Richland
Coach: Chris Mangus, 11th season.
Career record: 83-20.
Assistant coaches: Virgil Wenturine, Patrick Shirt, Tom Jones and Brennan Mikulsky.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 10-3 (8-3 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: Not provided.
Coach’s outlook: “We are a young team that is looking to improve on 2019’s record and to once again compete for the LHAC and District 6 Class 2A championships.”
Roster
Seniors: Bryce Batche, Nathan Kniss, Charlie Levander, Allen Mangus, Cullen O’Down, Zachary Page and Jacob Sabol.
Juniors: Andrew Bauer, Dominic Bethmann, Ethan Cafeo, Brayden DiPaola, Andrew Flowers, Griffin LaRue and Aidan McMahon.
Sophomores: Brock Batche, Ethan Box, Zachary Hancock, Grayden Lewis and Ryan McGowan.
Freshmen: Evan Beglin, Connor Bethmann, Dugan Chase, Ethan Choi, Donovan Coyne, Lukas Feichtel, Logan Gossard, Ben Lesneski, Evan McCracken, Zachary Rager, Josh Slavick and Jonah Weaver.
Shade
Coach: Mark O’Ship.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Tom Miller, Kerissa Bihun and Mackenzie Yuko.
District-Class: 5-2A.
2019 record: Not provided
Returning lettermen: 6.
Roster
Seniors: Hunter Berkey, Matthew Bihun, Jesse Connelly, Christopher Grosholz, Nolan Read and Andrew Taylor.
Juniors: Braden Adams and Alex Robinson.
Sophomores: Isaac Berkey, Dominic Hanik, Connor Nihoff and Thor O’Ship.
Freshmen: Dayton Becker, Tim Collins, Isaiah DiGuardi, Caleb Kline and Jonathan Smith.
Somerset
Coach: Rick Flyte, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Wally Miller, Dan Starry, Donna Richard, Bryan Walker, Kathy Mitchell, Anthony Dean-Neil and Scott Close.
District-Class: 5-3A.
2019 record: 11-2 (10-2 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “Dustin Hyde returns as the 2020 state bronze medalist (indoor) and the 2019 District 5-6 Class 3A silver medalist in shot put and discus. Both freshmen and sophomores will be competing in their first track meets this year.”
Roster
Seniors: Dustin Hyde, Brett Meehleib, Donavin Miller, Andrew Straka and Jaden Witosky.
Juniors: Chase Brenneman, Mateo Camacho, Trace Carolus, Nicholas Lepley, Colby Livengood, Stephen Sehn, Branson Walker and Colton Walker.
Sophomores: Asa Belardi, Alex Carr, Aiden DiBuono, Victor Gaibor III, Luke Housley, Daryk Patterson, Quintin Robison, Wesley Shaulis, Cayden Willoughby and Tyler Zimmerman.
Freshmen: Jack Loeffert, Orion McClendon, Logan Seslow, Ian Shoff and Caleb Stanton.
United
Coach: Robert Penrose, 12th season.
Career record: 47-34.
Assistant coaches: Leah Ann Ault, Bill Lichtenfels, Josh Henning and Scott McCully.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 5-3 (3-2 Heritage).
Returning lettermen: 5
Coach’s outlook: “As with most schools, this season will be one of finding out where our kids are and trying to build them to the next level. I feel our boys team has a good balance of leadership and youth. We should be exciting to watch this year.”
Roster
Senior: Gavin Cameron.
Juniors: Kasey Baird, Bridger Blankenbicker, Austin Clark and Ethan Hixon.
Sophomores: Brody Doell, Ian Fridy, Hudson Ludwig, Evan McAnulty, Andrew Payne and Hunter Wilson.
Freshmen: Ruardon Butler, Gaige Grassmyer, Josh Martin and Miguel Torres.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Pat Barron, sixth season.
Career record: 27-18.
Assistant coaches: Mike Harchick, Mark Yonko, Tina Morrow, Brad King and John Hardesty.
District-Class: 6-2A.
2019 record: 7-5 (7-5 LHAC).
Returning lettermen: 23.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to the opportunity to get out and compete. There are a lot of unknowns after the cancellation of the 2020 season. The kids have been working hard and are excited for the start of the season.”
Roster
Seniors: David Assad, Gavin Cramer, Elijah Ellsworth, Gavin Haskins, Hudson Holbay, Jacob Mann, Colton Nesmith, Mark Rutledge, Johny Smaida, Elliott Sparling and Rigel Voelker.
Juniors: Ian Buday, Will Bulas, Dorian Hanley, Stephen Hanley, Danny Heider, Ryan Kovach, Cael Long, Felice Panebianco, Olivier Petrosky, Yousef Sbeitan and Zachary Zagorski.
Sophomores: Shawn Barnhart, George Derek, Maddox Folta, Landon Glover, Isaac Havener, Landon Miller, Marty Radovanic and Maximus Zitnay.
Freshmen: Anthony Brazill, Noah Brownlee, Aidan Connor, Zachary Davis-Reese, Brayden Dean, Matthew Engle, Noah Gartner, Bashir Hunt, Micah Jones, Malachi Myers, Ali Qureshi, David Ray, Aiden Selders, Hunter Smith, Maine Zitnay and Nathan Zolnosky.
Windber
Coach: Mark Murchie, fourth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Barb Diloreto, Tim Tallyen and Tom Blanchetti.
District-Class: 5-2A.
2019 record: 5-3 (5-2 WestPAC).
Returning letterwinners: Not provided.
Coach’s outlook: “We’re very excited to be able to have a season! We have a few seniors with a lot of talent who are hungry to get out here after missing their junior season. As a whole, we have a younger team who is eager to show their abilities.”
Roster
Seniors: Joe Burkhard, James Shearman, Nick Vasas and Aaron Willis.
Juniors: Zachary Barkley, Bryce Brubaker, Logan Butler, Nick Dom, Gino Flori, Andrew Floyd, Carter Gehozy, Devin Halaburda, Jacob Kaufman, Noah Krause, Tyler Lybarger, Gian Riccilli, Brady Russo and Dylan Tomlinson.
Sophomores: Dominic Bifano, Jacob Hostetler, Blake Klosky, William Minahan, Owen Prince and Luke Woodley.
Freshmen: Stephen Adamczyk, Owen Boyer, Colin Marx, Joseph McKelvey and Garrett Page.
Questionnaires were not returned from Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic and Rockwood.
