Tribune-Democrat Player of Year
2021-Kellan Stahl, Richland, QB-LB
2020-Mercury Swaim, Bedford, QB-DE
2019-Caleb Burke, Richland, WR-DB
2018-Brady Fyfe, Shade, QB
2017-Jackson Daugherty, Ligonier Valley, WR, QB, DB
2016-Collin Smith, Ligonier Valley, QB, S
1992-Tim Baumgardner, Forest Hills, SB, DB
Tribune-Democrat Offensive Player of the Year
2021-Damon Crawley, Forest Hills, RB-QB
2020-Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge, QB
2019-Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley, RB
2018-Aaron Tutino, Ligonier Valley, WR
2017-Jon Long, Forest Hills, WR
2016-Exree Loe, Greater Johnstown, WR
2015-Braden Fochtman, Berlin Brothersvalley, RB
2014-Braden Fochtman, Berlin Brothersvalley, RB, and, Caleb Kephart, Portage, RB
2013-Matt Shaffer, Richland, QB
2012-Tanner Solarczyk, Richland, RB
2011-Colin Bryan, Windber, RB
2010-Nick Dudukovich, Forest Hills, RB
2009-Josh Seidel, Bishop McCort, RB
2008-Zak Newton, Penn Cambria, RB-QB
2007-Antwuan Reed, Greater Johnstown, RB
2006-Matt Holsberger, Penn Cambria, RB
2005-Paul Forcellini, Bishop Carroll, RB
2004-LaRod Stephens, Greater Johnstown, RB, and, Eric D'Carrion, Berlin Brothersvalley, RB
2003-LaRod Stephens, Greater Johnstown, RB
2002-Nate Crookshank, Bishop Carroll, QB
2001-Chad Schilling, Bishop Carroll, RB
2000-Jeff Slatcoff, Windber, QB
1999-Nick Rizzo, Windber, QB
1998-Justin Beyer, Forest Hills, RB
1997-Aaron Peterman, Westmont Hilltop, WR/QB
1996-Dave Secriskey, Portage Area, RB
1995-Randy McKavish, Central Cambria, QB
1994-Justin Myers, Forest Hills, QB
1993-Artrell Hawkins Jr., Bishop McCort, RB, and, Bill Benbow, Bedford, RB
Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year
2021-Mercury Swaim, Bedford, LB
2020-Connor Rager, Richland, NG
2019-Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge, DE
2018-Collin Instone, Richland, DL
2017 - Noah Dillow, Chestnut Ridge, LB
2016 - Elijah Parrish, Ligonier Valley, LB
2015 - Dante Paul, Berlin Brothersvalley, DE, and, Elijah Parrish, Ligonier Valley, LB
2014 - Bryce Mostoller, Somerset, DE
2013 - Levi Albright, North Star, LB
2012 - Alex Atkins, Northern Cambria, LB
2011 - Alkwan Williams, Greater Johnstown, LB
2010 - Josh Chumrik, Bishop Carroll, DE
2009 - Brett Byers, Conemaugh Township, LB
2008 - Matt Beckman, Ligonier Valley, LB
2007 - Mitch Blackwell, Central Cambria, DL
2006 - Scott Lewis, Bishop McCort, LB
2005 - Josh Kotula, Windber, LB
2004 - Mike Young, Bedford, LB
2003 - Todd Koenig, Bishop Carroll, DB
2002 - Philip DeMarco, Windber, DL
2001 - Anthony Rizzo, Bishop McCort, DT
2000 - Mike Persio, Central Cambria, DB
1999 - Bill Rose, Richland, DB
1998 - Ryan Robertson, United, DL
1997 - Josh Baker, Bedford, DL
1996 - Jon Petrunak, Forest Hills, LB
1995 - Nate Beam, Ferndale, LB
1994 - Dan Caro, Bedford, LB
1993 - Kris Kuzminsky, Laurel Valley, LB
Tribune-Democrat Coach of the Year
2021-Brandon Bailey, Richland, and Matt Grohal, Windber
2020-Kevin Steele, Bedford
2019-Brandon Bailey, Richland
2018-Brandon Bailey, Richland, and Don Fyfe, Shade
2017-Don Bailey, Forest Hills
2016-Roger Beitel, Ligonier Valley, and Tony Penna, Greater Johnstown
2015-Doug Paul, Berlin Brothersvalley
2014-Bob Landis, Somerset
2013-Bob Landis, Somerset
2012-Brandon Bailey, Richland
2011-Brandon Bailey, Richland
2010-Don Bailey, Forest Hills, and Craig Sponsky, Bishop Carroll
2009-Ken Salem, Bishop McCort
2008-Phil DeMarco, Windber
2007-Gary Gouse, Portage
2006-Ken Salem, Bishop McCort, and Andy Stahl, Meyersdale
2005-Don Bailey, Forest Hills
2004-Doug Paul, Berlin Brothersvalley
2003-Craig Sponsky, Bishop Carroll
2002-Craig Sponsky, Bishop Carroll
2001-Ken Salem, Bishop McCort
2000-Phil DeMarco, Windber
1999-Craig Sponsky, Bishop Carroll
1998-Chris Matava, United
1997-Ernie Fetzer, Westmont Hilltop
1996-Frank Krevetski, United
1995-Ken Bussard, Central Cambria, and Kevin Marabito, Ferndale
1994-Don Bailey, Forest Hills
1993-Don Bailey, Forest Hills, and Jerry Page, Laurel Valley
1992-John Jacoby, Conemaugh Valley
