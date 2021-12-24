2021 ALL-AREA FOOTBALL
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QUARTERBACK
Garrett Harrold
High School: Penn Cambria
Class: Junior
Height: 6-3
Weight: 191
2021 season: Finished fourth in the area with 1,171 rushing yards and was sixth with 1,336 passing yards on a 6-6 team that advanced to the District 6 Class 3A title game. Completed 117 of 205 passes, a .571 percentage, with eight touchdowns. Rushed for 13 TDs. Produced 2,507 totals yards, an average of 227.9 a game.
RUNNING BACK
John Shuster
High School: Windber
Class: Junior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 190
2021 season: Repeat first-team selection surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing milestone for a third straight season, ranking third in the area with 1,407 yards and 25 rushing TDs on 155 carries. A key part of a Windber team that won its first 10 games of the season. Ranked second in the area with 170 points, including 28 TDs. Made 30 tackles and had five sacks on defense.
RUNNING BACK
Logan Kent
High School: Conemaugh Valley
Class: Senior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 170
2021 season: Finished second in the area with 2,114 rushing yards on 262 carries. His 134 points, including 20 touchdowns, ranked third in the area. Ran for more than 100 yards in 10 games and averaged 192.2 rushing yards a game and 8.1 a carry. Helped the Blue Jays go 6-5 and win a District 6 Class 1A playoff game.
RUNNING BACK
Ryan Haluska
High School: Cambria Heights
Class: Senior
Height: 5-10
Weight: 190
2021 season: Rushed for 1,025 yards and 18 touchdowns on a Heritage Conference championship team. Made 61 tackles and had a sack on defense. Had 19 touchdowns and 114 points overall as Highlanders won first nine games of the season.
WIDE RECEIVER
Griffin LaRue
High School: Richland
Class: Senior
Height: 6-3
Weight: 192
2021 season: Repeat first-team selection made area highs with 62 catches and 981 receiving yards on an 11-3 team that won its fourth consecutive District 6 crown. Had 14 receiving TDs. Robert Morris University signee finished career with 130 receptions for 1,923 yards and 26 receiving touchdowns. On defense, tied for the area lead with six interceptions and he holds the Rams’ career record of 14 interceptions.
WIDE RECEIVER
Jackson Byer
High School: Conemaugh Township
Class: Senior
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180
2021 season: Second in the area with 56 catches and 888 receiving yards. Had 11 receiving touchdowns and averaged 15.9 yards a catch. Was a first-team all-area pick at defensive back as a junior. Made 33 tackles and three interceptions this season.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Jude Grzywinski
High School: Ligonier Valley
Class: Senior
Height: 6-2
Weight: 295
2021 season: Repeat first-team all-area pick and four-year starter played 44 consecutive games at center. The Rams went a combined 36-8 while playing the past two seasons in the WPIAL and the previous two seasons in the Heritage Conference (2019, 2018). Anchored a line that enabled Ligonier Valley to pass for 1,314 yards and 19 TDs and rush for 1,630 yards and 25 scores.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Nathan Grohal
High School: Windber
Class: Senior
Height: 5-9
Weight: 240
2021 season: Repeat first-team selection was a leader on a Ramblers squad that won its first 10 games, including WestPAC and Appalachian Bowl titles. Helped Windber rush for 4,120 yards, an average of 374.5 a game and 10.1 a carry. Ramblers ran for 56 TDs, advancing to the District 5-8 Class 2A title game before falling by one point to Westinghouse.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Aidan Thomas
High School: Richland
Class: Senior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 265
2021 season: A leader on an offensive line that overcame significant graduation losses to help Richland rush for 2,225 yards and 34 TDs, while also passing for 2,903 yards and 35 scores en route to a fourth straight district championship.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Gaven Blough
High School: Forest Hills
Class: Senior
Height: 6-3
Weight: 270
2021 season: Key piece of a Rangers line that paved the way for the state’s leading rusher as Forest Hills collected a total of 4,109 rushing yards, 316.1 a game and 7.7 a carry. Rangers had 44 rushing TDs while overcoming a 2-5 start to finish 7-6 as District 6 Class 2A runner-up.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Bailey Horvath
High School: Cambria Heights
Class: Senior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 250
2021 season: A force on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Heritage Conference champs. Helped Highlanders average 262.2 rushing yards a game with 40 touchdowns on the ground. Cambria Heights won its first nine games before finishing as Appalachian Bowl runner-up and earned a trip to the district playoffs.
PLACEKICKER
Dylan Tubbs
High School: Portage
Class: Senior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185
2021 season: Made 34 of 40 extra-point kicks and three of four field goal attempts – was good from 32, 37 and a Portage-record 43 yards. Averaged 49.2 yards on 53 kickoffs, with nine touchbacks. Ranked fourth in the area with 43 kicking points on a 7-4 team.
ATHLETE
Pace Prosser
High School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6-0
Weight: 165
2021 season: A productive player on offense and defense. Completed 117 of 225 passes for 1,619 yards, fourth-best in the area. Passed for 16 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Rushed for 364 yards and three TDs. As a defensive back, made 43 tackles and four interceptions for the 8-3 Mountaineers.
ATHLETE
Tanner Shirley
High school: Conemaugh Township
Class: Junior
Height: 5-10
Weight: 160
2021 season: Threw for 2,002 yards, second-best in the area, and 22 touchdowns in just nine games. Added 383 rushing yards and eight scores. Averaged 200.2 passing and 265 total yards of offense per game. Surpassed 300 passing yards in a game twice.
SPECIALIST
Kaden Claar
High School: Portage
Class: Senior
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180
2021 season: Caught 29 passes for 472 yards; rushed for 390 yards; and had 502 kick return yards for 1,435 all-purpose yards, 12 touchdowns and 80 points. Scored touchdowns rushing (seven), receiving (four), punt return (one) and kickoff return (one). On defense made 77 tackles and two interceptions.
Defense
DEFENSIVE LINE
Josiah Weyandt
High School: Bedford
Class: Senior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 210
2021 season: Ranked third in the area with 10 sacks for a loss of 91 yards on 10-2 District 5-9 Class 3A four-peat team. Made 63 tackles, including 29 solo stops, on a defense that posted two shutouts.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Ethan Yoder
High School: North Star
Class: Senior
Height: 6-3
Weight: 235
2021 season: Made 41 tackles with three sacks, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery. At tight end, made 32 catches for 403 yards and nine touchdowns.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Bruce Moore
High School: Conemaugh Valley
Class: Senior
Height: 6-4
Weight: 255
2021 season: Repeat first-team pick, made 62 tackles, including 41 solo stops on a 6-5 Blue Jays team that advanced to the second round of the District 6 Class 1A playoffs. Had nine sacks, one interception and three fumble recoveries.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Holby McClucas
High School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Class: Junior
Height: 6-2
Weight: 200
2021 season: Had 43 solo stops among 76 tackles, including 24 tackles for a loss of yardage. Made 9.5 sacks, one pass defensed and three fumble recoveries on a defense that allowed opponents an average of 16.2 points a game.
LINEBACKER
Nathan Schilling
High School: Blacklick Valley
Class: Senior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 195
2021 season: An all-state pick as a junior, broke Blacklick Valley record with 413 career tackles. This season made 141 tackles, with 93 solo stops. Averaged 14.1 tackles and game and made five sacks in 2021.
LINEBACKER
Devon Brezovec
High School: Forest Hills
Class: Junior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 200
2021 season: Area leader with 164 tackles, including 25 solo stops. Had one sack for a loss of 15 yards. Averaged 12.6 tackles a game for the District 6 Class 2A runner-up Rangers.
LINEBACKER
Brock Batche
High School: Richland
Class: Junior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 180
2021 season: Made 90 tackles, with 50 solo stops on the four-time District 6 Class 2A champion Rams. Had nine tackles for a loss of yardage, including three sacks. Caused one fumble.
LINEBACKER
Ty Stockley
High School: Cambria Heights
Class: Junior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 185
2021 season: Collected 91 tackles with 16 tackles for loss of yardage. Made 3.5 sacks with six passes defensed and one fumble recovery on the Heritage Conference championship team.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Dylan Tomlinson
High School: Windber
Class: Senior
Height: 5-10
Weight: 160
2021 season: Tied for the area lead with six interceptions on a Ramblers team that won its first 10 games and advanced to the District 5-8 subregional title game. Had 69 return yards on his picks. Made 23 tackles and recovered a fumble. On offense, rushed for 541 yards, an average of 10.4 yards a carry, with six TDs. Had two receiving touchdowns.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Kevin Ressler
High School: Bedford
Class: Junior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 175
2021 season: Intercepted five passes and had 90 return yards on a Bedford team that won its fourth straight District 5-9 Class 3A subregional championship. Made 54 tackles, with 29 solo stops. Had four passes defensed and returned a fumble 32 yards. On offense, caught 17 passes for 269 yards and two TDs.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Nick Beitel
High School: Ligonier Valley
Class: Senior
Height: 5-8
Weight: 185
2021 season: Helped the Rams go 8-3 in the WPIAL, with 29 tackles, including 20 solo stops, one interception and one fumble recovery. On offense, rushed 147 times for 873 yards, 5.9 a carry, and nine rushing TDs. Had 16 receptions for 207 yards and a TD.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Grayden Lewis
High School: Richland
Class: Junior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 178
2021 season: Made 90 tackles, with 41 solo stops, on a Rams team that won its fourth consecutive District 6 Class 2A title. On offense, rushed for 751 yards and 10 TDs and caught 41 passes for 825 yards and eight TDs. Collected 1,800 all-purpose yards.
ATHLETE
Keith Charney
High School: Windber
Class: Senior
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190
2021 season: Made a huge impact on defense, offense and special teams in his return to the football field this season. Had 45 tackles, including 18 solo stops, six passes defensed and four interceptions with 127 return yards, an average of 31.8 a return. Had 1,220 all-purpose yards and scored 11 touchdowns. Scored TDs rushing, receiving and on punt, kickoff and interception returns. Also passed for a TD.
SPECIALIST
Matt Whysong
High School: Chestnut Ridge
Class: Senior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 171
2021 season: Produced 1,142 all-purpose yards, an average of 103.8 a game, on a 6-5 Lions squad. Caught 50 passes for 693 yards and eight TDs. Had 324 return yards on kickoffs and punts. Scored 10 touchdowns and 62 points. On defense, made 38 tackles with three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
