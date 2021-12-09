Bedford
Coach: Blaine Shuke, second season.
Career record: 12-8.
Assistant coaches: Sam Slick, Kari Brown.
District/Class: 5/3A.
2020-21 record: 12-8 (8-6 LHAC)
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We have good team leadership and good athletes. We expect to play good defense and to be competitive in every game. We are looking forward to starting the season.”
Roster
Seniors: Aemelia Foor, 5-10 PF; Natalie Lippincott, 5-10 G/PF; Lizzy Martz, 5-5 G; Riley Ruffley, 5-7 G; Josie Shuke, 5-6 G; Sydney Taracatac, 5-10 PF.
Juniors: Taylor Koontz, 5-9 PF.
Sophomores: Autumn Becker, 5-5 G; Kaitlyn Richardson, 5-5 G; Avrey Weaverling, 5-6 G; Olivia Weyandt, 5-5 G.
Freshmen: Shannon Letrent, 5-7 G/PF; Rachel Weber, 5-7 PF.
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Rachel Prosser, 16th season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Katerina Flick, Mike Harbaugh, Marah Yachere, Erica Brown.
District/Class: 5/1A.
2020-21 record: 17-10 (9-1 WestPAC South).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “This season is a unique one because of how young our team is. This group is working hard to get better and is excited to compete. Each night, we will be ready to accept the next challenge.”
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Jennifer Countryman, 5-11 F; Peyton Grenke, 5-5 G; Vlada Homcharuk, 5-5 G; Marie Laczkowski, 5-6 G; Leah Miller, 5-5 G; Mckenzie Moore, 5-6 F; Gracyn Sechler, 5-11 G.
Sophomores: Ashley Brant, 5-8 G; Taylor Hillegass, 5-6 G; Regan Lauer, 5-8 G; Riley Lauer, 5-7 G; Claire Stoltzfus, 5-7 F.
Freshmen: Samantha Brinton, 5-9 F; Emma Kizer-Lischak, 5-4 F; Kira Milburn, 5-7 F.
Bishop Carroll Catholic
Coach: Christopher DeGol, second season.
Career record: 6-9.
Assistant coach: Lisa Beck.
District/Class: 6/1A.
2020-21 record: 6-9 (5-8 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We want to compete and improve every game and make sure we are playing our best basketball come playoff time. We want to make a deep playoff run.”
Roster
Seniors: Emma Becquet, 5-10 F; Lexy Buynack, 6-0 C; Makaylah Koscho, 5-5 G; Savannah Smorto, 5-5 G.
Juniors: Lauren Long, 5-10 F; Madison Ostinowsky, 5-10 G.
Sophomores: Mary Golden, 5-6 G; Alicia Heinrich, 5-10 F; Brynn Koscho, 5-9 F; Tatum Laughard, 5-5 G; Lydia Myers, 5-6 G.
Freshmen: Caroline Golden, 6-1 C; Greta Krumenacker, 5-9 G; Madelyn Lieb, 5-11 F; Maya Sirsikar, 5-9 G.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: John Hahn, 22nd season.
Career record: 379-166.
Assistant coaches: Don McIntosh, Christy Hajjar and Dave Gallucci.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2020-21 record: 14-5 (10-2 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to have a good season with four returning starters and five returning letterwinners. Lexi Martin and Bailey Shriver have been starters since their freshman year. Ally Stephens has a lot of court experience and has recovered strong from a previous ACL injury. We expect the three of them to be strong leaders on and off the floor. Bria Bair is a two-year letterwinner and her experience and court sense will benefit us. Gianna Gallucci was our sixth player last year, giving her ample time to play with our girls and learn our system. She has improved both defensively and offensively. Emily Ream, coming off a year plagued with COVID and injury, will be a contributor. There are several young players who are working hard and pushing to get on the floor.”
Roster
Seniors: Alexis Martin, 5-6 G; Emily Ream, 5-8 F; Bailey Shriver, 5-7 G; Allyana Stephens, 5-4 G.
Juniors: Bria Bair, 5-11 F; Laiken Bair, 5-3 G; Reagan Bair, 5-6 G; Sarah Kibler, 5-8 F; Alexis Roth, 5-9 F.
Sophomores: Karalyn Bailey, 5-7 F; Gianna Gallucci, 5-7 G; Allyson Kanuch, 5-7 F; Alex Otero, 5-3 G.
Freshmen: Halle Bair, 5-8 G/F; Olivia Baumbaugh, 5-8 F; Cameron Beppler, 5-7 G; Elle Berkebile, 5-3 G; Isabella Toth, 5-4 G.
Blacklick Valley
Coach: Rich Price, third season at school, 13th overall.
Career record: 133-83.
Assistant coach: Zoie Warynovich.
District/Class: 6/1A.
2020-21 record: 12-7 (9-4 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “This group worked very hard in the offseason. They got in the weight room to improve their strength, conditioning, speed and quickness. Seniors Morgan Slebodnick, Nikki Zimmerman, Bryar Schilling and Natalie McKeel have shown a great deal of leadership. Returning letterwinners Slebodnick, Zimmerman and sophomores Kaydence Killinger and Tressa Fatula give us a solid group to build around. Underclassmen Kylie McMullen, Abby Mourey, Kalyssa Walsh, plus freshmen guards Kristin Szymusiak and Eden Marines have shown the ability to push for a starting position.”
Roster
Seniors: Natalie McKeel, 5-5 G; Bryar Schilling, 5-1 G; Morgan Slebodnick, 5-3 G; Nikki Zimmerman, 5-7 G/F.
Junior: Kylee McMullen, 5-4 G.
Sophomores: Tressa Fatula, 5-5 G; Kaydence Killinger, 5-6 G/F; Abby Mourey, 5-0 G; Kalyssa Walsh, 5-9 F/C.
Freshmen: Angel Chappel, 5-9 F; Riley Hoover, 5-7 G; Eden Marines, 5-4 G; Kristin Szymusiak, 5-10 G.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Amber Fees, seventh season.
Career record: 76-92.
Assistant coach: John Strittmatter.
District/Class: 6/3A.
2020-21 record: 11-4 (8-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: 1.
Returning letterwinners: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “We are only returning three players from last season and our squad consists of eight freshmen. We will need underclassmen to step up and give us minutes throughout each game. This is our first year being in the Heritage Conference and we are excited for the new journey. This conference is very competitive and we hope that we can add to that. We want to play every game like it’s our last and continue to get better every day. We hope to make the playoffs and get our players that experience playing after the regular season.”
Roster
Seniors: Bryce Burkey, 5-10 G; Maddie Bender, 5-10 F; Karli Storm, 5-10 G.
Junior: Kaylee Thomas, 6-0 F.
Sophomore: Hannah Buck, 5-10 F.
Freshmen: Jordyn DuBois, 5-8 G; Maelyn Dutko, 5-10 G; Malina Gaida, 5-8 G; Sienna Kirsch, 5-10 G; Gina Lane, 5-8 G; Abbriana McAnulty, 5-10 G; Hannah McElhenny, 5-10 G; Gracey Vinglish, 5-10 G.
Central Cambria
Coach: Brittany Sedlock, eighth season.
Career record: 105-68.
Assistant coaches: Becky Bard, Shane McGregor, Eric Rummel.
District/Class: 6-4A.
2020-21 record: 7-8 (4-7 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We are a very young team and have a lot of new players on our roster. It might take some time for us to find our chemistry. However, we have strong senior leadership and a great group of hard-working girls. Our goal is to take it one game at a time, play together and reach our full potential.”
Roster
Seniors: Corinne Markovich, 6-2 F; Ayonna Primus, 5-5 G/F; Hannah Ray, 5-7 G; Marlow Soyka, 5-6 G; Abby Walwro, 5-10 G/F.
Junior: Emma Pablic, 5-9 F.
Sophomores: Hailee Bickford, 5-6 G; Reese Eckenrode-Frederick, 5-4 G; Ally Kudlawiec, 5-10 F; Lauren Lockard, 5-7 G/F; Katie Mahan, 5-5 G.
Freshmen: Ava Barra, 5-4 G; Bella Duman, 5-3 G; Keira Link, 5-6 G; Kennedy Moore, 5-5 G; Aubrey Ruddek, 5-7 G/F; Abigail Sheehan, 5-4 G; Alaina Sheehan, 5-3; Lola Taylor, 5-10 F.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Mark Dillow, second season at school, ninth overall.
Career record: 78-95
Assistant coaches: Sarah Bosch, Mike Reed.
District/Class: 5/3A.
2020-21 record: 3-11 (2-10 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “Right now we are way ahead of where we were last year and we are hoping for a winning record.”
Roster
Seniors: Madison Hughes, 5-10 F.
Juniors: Belle Bosch, 5-10 F/G; Caylie Conlon, 5-5 G; Sierra Pfister, 5-7 F.
Sophomores: Isabella Hillegass, 5-8 G/F; Ashley Weaver, 5-8 G/F; Cam Ickes, 5-5 G; Maya Wingard, 5-6 G; Tabitha Hyde, 5-5 G.
Freshmen: Meghan Restly, 5-5 G; Madison Beutman, 5-6 G; Leah Herman, 5-6 G; Britanny Motter, 5-6 F.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Lisa Byer, fourth season.
Career record: 26-37.
Assistant coaches: Paul Baer.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2020-21 record: 6-13 (4-10 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “The 2021-22 Lady Indians are a group of young and determined athletes who play unselfish basketball. Each individual player contains unique attributes which contribute to overall team camaraderie. The players challenge, yet encourage each other daily at practice. We are excited for what is in store for the future of CT Lady Indians basketball.“
Roster
Seniors: Meghan Leasure, 5-6 SG/PG; Regan Mash, 5-2 PG; Mya Nanna, 5-10 F/C.
Juniors: Maeve Cullen, 5-6 SG/PG; Emma Glover, 5-8 C; Mya Poznanski, 5-8 SG/PG; Emilee Roman, 5-6 SG/PG.
Sophomores: Jenna Brenneman, 5-10 F; Amy Shaffer, 5-4 C.
Freshmen: Ava Byer, 5-10 G/F; Ashlynn Fetterman, 5-2 PG/G; Gemma Kalasara, 5-4 G; Katie Wiley, 5-4 G; Hailey Zellam, 5-8 G.
Conemaugh Valley
Coach: Teri Cruse, 19th season.
Career record: 265-177.
Assistant coach: Beth Vaught.
District/Class: 6/1A.
2020-21 record: 5-14 (3-9 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited to start this season. This group of seniors have been major contributors since their freshmen year. The team as a whole needs to focus on cleaning up mistakes and taking care of the little things that amount to big differences. They have the talent, they just can’t lose their confidence.”
Roster
Seniors: Aniyah Baez, 5-1 G; Emma Grecek, 5-6 G/F; Sydney Gula-Weir, 5-1 G; Anna Gunby, 5-5 F/G; Taylor Price, 5-6 G/F; Hailey Stiffler, 5-5 G/F.
Juniors: Delanie Davison, 5-5 G; Remi Reininger, 5-5 G/F; Megan Rosenbaum, 5-3 G.
Sophomore: Julia Stiffler, 5-3 G/F.
Freshmen: Briena Chitester, 5-4 F; Shayna Nardecchia, 5-5 F; Penelope Reininger, 5-7 C.
Ferndale
Coach: Sarah Riffle, eighth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coach: Gary Kinsey.
District/Class: 6/1A.
2020-21 record: 3-13 (0-11 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited for this year. Our program is continuing to build, and this team has the most overall potential of any team we have coached. We are looking for leadership from our returning players, and we are excited about the talent of our incoming freshmen.”
Roster
Seniors: Isabella Buksa, G; Samantha Himes, G; Lyric Mason, G/F.
Juniors: Kaitlyn Baxendale, G; Memoree McGough, F; Angelina Wagner, G.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: Abigail Barley, G/F; Deajah Chatman, G/F; Madison Hofecker, F; Affiniti Mason, G; Maisen Sechrengost, F.
Forest Hills
Coach: Carol Cecere, 26th season.
Career record: 420-196.
Assistant coach: Scott Lashinsky.
District/Class: 6/3A.
2020-21 record: 20-1 (13-0 LHAC).
Returning starters: 1.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “Losing six special seniors from a state semifinalist team is certainly a challenge. But it is a challenge we embrace. Even as rosters turn over, our goals remain high. Returning starter Remi Smith leads this mix of underclassmen and four seniors. This group understands the expectations that go along with playing for the Lady Rangers. This team of hard-working girls will grow together and form their own identity as they navigate the always competitive Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.”
Roster
Seniors: Mackenzie Hoover, 5-10 G/F; Lexi Koeck, 5-11 G/F; Payton McGough, 5-5 G; Remi Smith, 5-6 G.
Juniors: None.
Sophomores: Arissa Britt, 5-4 G; Anna Burkey, 5-3 G; Alexis Henderson, 5-6 G; Emmi Johns, 5-4 G; Mackenzie Johns, 5-6 F; Laura Montag, 5-5 G; Addison Schirato, 6-0 F; Melanie Troy, 5-8 G/F.
Freshmen: Julia Chunta, 5-6 G; Miley Gdula, 5-5 G; Olivia McCleary, 5-8 G/F; Anna Spangler, 5-7 F.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Xavier Thomas, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Jill Nash.
District/Class: 6/4A.
2020-21 record: 2-13 (1-11 LHAC).
Returning starters: 1.
Returning letterwinners: 1.
Coach’s outlook: “We need to be competitive and play hard every night, and we will live with the results. Every team in our conference is very good.”
Roster
Senior: Amani Borroum, PG/SF/SG.
Juniors: Isabella Distefano, SG; Meeya Gause, SG; Lawrena Mitchell, G/F; Marissa Pridgen, G/F.
Sophomores: Dezarae Felder, PF; Kylan Kelly, 5-4 SG/SF; Maliah Neal, SF.
Freshmen: Danica Gmuca, 5-8 F; Sameerah Jones, F; Zoey Kurcin, PF; Hope Woods, PG/SG; Sha’Kia Young, C.
Johnstown Christian
Coach: Margaret Adkins, eighth season.
Career record: Not provided.
Assistant coaches: Maddie Sprankle, Jodi Huston.
District/Class: 5/1A.
2020-21 record: 11-5 (9-1 ACAA)
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “I am very excited to have a full team (12 players), which includes six seniors. Sarah Huston and Kasmira Mack will both make significant contributions on both ends of the court and our point guard, sophomore Unity Miller, will lead the team. We also have younger players who will make a major contribution as they come off the bench.”
Roster
Seniors: Charlee Eckenrod, 5-5 F; Alana Hinton, 5-6 G; Sarah Huston, 5-9 G; Kasmira Mack, 5-5 G/F; Grace Ressler, 5-8 G/F; Allenna Shellenberger, 5-6 G.
Juniors: None.
Sophomores: Allie Burkey, 5-3 G; Solenna Mack, 5-6 F/C; Unity Miller, 5-7 G; Shiloh Swart, 5-9 F.
Freshmen: Lydia Hostetter, 5-4 G; Ellie Speigle, 5-8 F/C.
Ligonier Valley
Coach: Emily Daugherty, second season (eighth overall).
Career record: 0-15.
Assistant coach: Ryan Lynn.
District/Class: 7/4A.
2020-21 record: 0-15 (0-15 WPIAL).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We are going into the season ready to compete within our section and get better every time we are on the court. We are rebuilding this program and doing what it takes to succeed. We have quite a few players returning and some new faces ready to make an impact.”
Roster
Seniors: Maddison Griffin, G/F; Abby Painter, G/F.
Juniors: Haley Boyd, G/F; Lizzy Crissman, G/F; Misty Miller, SG/PG; Mara Myers, SG/SF/PF.
Sophomores: Lyla Barr, SG/SF/PG; Maddy Marinchak, SG; Amanda Woods, SG.
Freshmen: Selina Bosak, PF; Sydnee Foust, PF/C/SF; Bella Pacienza, PG/SG.
Meyersdale
Roster
Senior: Emily Abraham.
Juniors: Rachel Daughton, Amelia Kretchman.
Sophomores: Laurel Daniels, Izabella Donaldson, Marcella Dupre, Zoe Hetz, Maci Moore, Morgan Walers.
Freshmen: Kelena Blubaugh, Hope Canfield, Jessica Daughton, Isabella Friend, Jayla Maley, Lily Wood.
North Star
Coach: Joe Zimmerman, third season.
Career record: 17-29.
Assistant coaches: Bryan Ridilla, Alyssa Foldesy, Olivia Zuchelli, Courtney Schrock.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2020-21 record: 7-15 (6-10 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 1.
Returning letterwinners: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to this season. Our goal is to get better each day and be playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”
Roster
Senior: Cenley Miller, 5-4 G.
Juniors: Jovi Jeske, 5-8 F; Grace Metz, 5-8 G/F; Mariellen Mish, 5-6 G; Kiarra Wirick, 5-6 G.
Sophomores: Abby Barnick, 5-5 G; Alicyn Manges, 5-7 F; Natalie Simpson, 5-6 G.
Freshmen: None.
Northern Cambria
Coach: Eric Miller, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coach: Alexa Fetterman.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2020-21 record: 0-15 (0-13 Heritage).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We still have a very young team overall with several sophomores that were our starting five last year. But with that youth comes a lot more opportunity to learn while competing against teams with more upperclassmen. These girls are up for the challenge and are looking forward to showing that they’re able to compete.”
Roster
Seniors: Riley Myers, 5-5 F; Hannah Stafford, 5-5 G.
Juniors: Olivia Cavallo, 5-6 F; Makenzie Formeck, 5-4 G; Nicole Leese, 5-6 F.
Sophomores: Ella Miller, 5-4 G; Alivia Yahner, 5-3 G.
Freshmen: Sarah Abel, 5-6 F; Kiera Boring, 5-5 G; Riley Olish, 5-7 G; Taylee Pala, 5-4 G; Teagan Pala, 5-4 G; Emily Yuhas, 5-3 G.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Keith Saleme, seventh season.
Career record: 75-66.
Assistant coaches: Michele Taddei, Erika Strittmatter, Joe Cicero, Rick Hockenos.
District/Class: 6/3A.
2020-21 record: 8-7 (6-6 LHAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “We have high expectations this season with a goal of winning another District 6 3A championship and advancing deep into the state playoffs.”
Roster
Seniors: Devon Cornell, 5-7 SG/SF; Bayle Kunsman, 5-7 SG/SF; Daijah Lilly, 5-9 PF; Bailey O’Donnell, 5-4 SG; Marah Saleme, 5-6 SG.
Juniors: Abby Crossman, 5-9 PF; Katie Della, 6-0 C; Ashley Galovich, 5-5 SG; Emily Hite, 5-11 PG/PF; Aliya O’Donnell, 5-4 PG; Bella Spahr, 5-10 C.
Sophomores: Izzy Andersen, 5-5 PG/SG; Teddi Beck, 5-10 SF; Kaylee Harpster, 5-6 PG; Kylee Marshall, 5-10 C; Madi McCoy, 5-4 SG; Kyra Vinglish, 5-4 SG/SF; Patty Wagner, 5-11 SF; Alyssa Zupon, 5-8 PF.
Freshmen: Addie Hite, 5-9 SF; Sophia Rabatin, 5-6 SG; Ava Saleme, 5-9 SF.
Portage
Coach: Lance Hudak, 20th season.
Career record: 243-216.
Assistant coaches: MaKena Baumgardner and Don Gouse Sr.
District/Class: 6/1A.
2020-21 record: 16-4 (10-1 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning letterwinners: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “Although we only have 11 players suiting up as Lady Mustangs this season, these girls have been playing together since kindergarten and have become a very cohesive, winning unit. With our low numbers, conditioning is a priority to ensure we are at our best physically to endure what will surely be a grueling campaign. We will play fast, we will play intense and we will use our athleticism baseline to baseline to give us an edge each time we step on the court. If we stay healthy and understand our roles, we expect to contend for tournament, conference and district championships.”
Roster
Seniors: Lauren Shaffer, 5-6 G; Sydni Sossong, 5-9 F; Maryn Swank, 5-7 F.
Juniors: Maddy Hudak, 5-6 G; Arianna Wozniak, 5-7 G/F.
Sophomores: Brooke Bednarski, 5-7 F; Cami Burkett, 5-5 G; Jenna Burkett, 5-9 G/F; Alex Chobany, 5-4 G; Ashlyn Hudak, 5-6 G.
Freshman: Payton Noll, 5-9 F.
Richland
Coach: Greg Burke, second season, 15th overall.
Career record: 181-136.
Assistant coach: Karlie Zeglin.
District/Class: 6/3A.
2020-21 record: 9-8 (5-6 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to a competitive year in the LHAC. Injuries still are a part of our team, but every girl has improved since last season. We will be led by seniors Bella Burke and Julianna Stem and juniors Jordyn Kinsey, Laikyn Roman and Avery Marshall. Sophomore Emma Matejovich and freshman Lanie Marshall will also play major roles in our team success.”
Roster
Seniors: Bella Burke, 5-4 G; and Julianna Stem, 5-7 F.
Juniors: Jordyn Kinsey, 5-10 F; Avery Marshall 5-9 F; Laikyn Roman, 5-4 G.
Sophomores: Haley Dunlap, 5-2 G; Sasha Garnett, 5-11 F; Emma Matejovich, 5-3 G.
Freshmen: Jaelynn Johns, 5-2 G; Lanie Marshall, 5-10 F; Adalin Matejovich, 5-5 G; Sarah Mert, 5-7 F.
Rockwood
Coach: Bob Hay, fifth season.
Career record: 33-54.
Assistant coaches: Pat Wheatley, Dick Stoner, Maggie Hay.
District/Class: 5/1A.
2020-21 record: 12-10 (8-7 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “God willing, we can have a successful season if and only if we come together as one team. Replacing three seniors will be the toughest task ahead.”
Roster
Seniors: Kaitlyn Pletcher, G; Leah Ritenour, G; Adele Terris, F.
Juniors: Morgan Beckner, G; Chloe Bowers, G/F; Kayli Holthaus, G/F; Carissa Pletcher, G.
Sophomores: Elizabeth Haer, F; Jocelyn Kreger, G/F; Emma Pletcher, G/F; Aliyah Ross, F; Mollie Wheatley, G.
Freshmen: Skylar Atchison, F; Adeline Barkman, G; D.J. Conn, F; Kalynne Ohler, G/F.
Shade
Coach: Mark Satkovich, second season.
Career record: 11-9.
Assistant coaches: Becca Sube.
District/Class: 5/1A.
2020-21 record: 11-9 (7-6 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “We had a number of players contribute last season and hope to continue to build on that this season. We have an experienced core of players and some first-year varsity players that we hope will contribute this year.”
Roster
Seniors: Anna Deneen, F; Abby Putnick, G/F.
Juniors: Hailee Chapman, PG/SG; Olivia Landis, C; Jenna Muha, C/PF.
Sophomores: Alena Dabbs, F; Kennedy Langdeau, F; Maddy Rapsky, G/F; Alexis Stoppe, F; Dylila Weyant, G.
Freshmen: Zoe Ketchok, G; Carly Pongrac, G/PG; Madison Renner, F; Ava Walls, PG/G.
Shanksville-Stonycreek
Coach: Robert Snyder, second season, 15th season overall.
Career record: 20-5 (259-94 overall).
Assistant coach: Heather Snyder.
District/Class: 5/1A.
2020-21 record: 20-5 (9-1 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We appreciate the opportunity to be playing and will look to get better as the season unfolds. This is a veteran group of girls that have been battle-tested, but we will be short on numbers. We need to play smart and stay out of foul trouble.”
Roster
Seniors: Sam Creamer, 6-1 F; Liz Salisgiver, 5-6 G; Josie Snyder, 5-10 G/F; Rylee Snyder, 6-0 F.
Junior: Kendahl Stutzman, 5-4 G.
Sophomore: Kyleia Leasure, 5-5 G.
Freshmen: Lindsey Frazier, 5-8 F; Florence Hufford, 5-5 G; Lauren Mostoller, 5-7 F.
Somerset
Coach: Jill Kegg, third season.
Career record: 7-27.
Assistant coaches: Sandy Abramowich, Aleesa Smith.
District/Class: 5/4A.
2020-21 record: 0-12 (0-12 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to strive for our best on and off the court. We have a great group of senior and junior leaders who I believe will show tremendous growth as the season progresses. We are all looking forward to being competitive in games and combining all of our talents to better our teammates. We are also striving to put some tallies in the ‘W’ column this season.”
Roster
Seniors: Bella Baumgardner, 5-4 G; Elena Rossi, 5-6 G/F.
Juniors: Gracie Bowers, 5-7 G; Chloe Miller, 5-6 F; Mia Rosman, 5-6 G; Shandi Walker, 5-8 G/F; Shawna Walker, 5-8 G/F.
Sophomores: None.
Freshmen: Abagail Barndt, 5-4 G; Kamryn Ross, 5-3 G; Emily Rush, 5-6 G/F.
Turkeyfoot Valley
Coach: Matt Younkin.
Roster
Senior: Payj Hostetler, G.
Juniors: None.
Sophomore: Brooke Snyder, G.
Freshmen: Makiah Schartiger, F; Shyanne Schur, F; Josey Wilburn, G; Maleigha Younkin, F.
United
Coach: Craig Bytner, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Kelli James, Kyle Silk.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2020-21 record: 16-5 (12-4 Heritage).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “Losing three starters and a 1,500-point career scorer, we have a lot to prove. These girls have been working hard all offseason and are ready for the challenge. In my opinion, we have one of the toughest conferences in the state. Every team has a legitimate opportunity to win each time they play one another. With that being said, Homer-Center, River Valley and Penns Manor certainly have my attention..”
Roster
Seniors: Lexi Silk, 5-7 SF/PF; Jordyn Travis, 5-9 PF/C/SF.
Juniors: Aleah Bevard, 5-8 PF/C; Lauren Donelson, 5-4 PG/SG.
Sophomores: Ashley Donelson, 5-4 PG/SG; Mollee Fry, 5-4 PG/SG; Delaney Perrone, 5-9 C/PF; Mandy Uncapher, 5-6 PF/C.
Freshmen: Brooke Esposito, 5-4 SF/PF; Kenley Ingalls, 5-3 PG/SG; Braleigh James, 5-3 PG/SG; Sarah Marshall, 5-7 PF/C; Maddison McGinnis, 5-5 PG/SG.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Brittany Eisenhuth, second season at school, third overall.
Career record: 11-26.
Assistant coach: Chad Eisenhuth.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2020-21 record: 7-8 (7-5 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning letterwinners: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a solid core and are looking to develop and get better every single day so we can reach our full potential. The future looks extremely bright for our program.”
Roster
Seniors: Olivia Berg, 5-4 G; Aniyah Goforth, 5-7 G; Emily Merritts, 5-3 G; Jaclynne Schario, 5-1 G; Sabrina Zimmerman, 5-4 G.
Juniors: Ella Brawley, 5-9 F; Olivia Graeben, 5-8 F; Emma O’Neil, 5-3 G; Kendal Shingler, 5-6 G; Carissa Krall, 6-1 C.
Sophomores: Beth Buettner, 5-6 G; Lilly Craig, 5-5 G; Julia Czyrnik, 5-7 F; Karlee DeVico, 5-8 F; Isabella Forcey, 5-4 G.
Freshmen: Christiana Gordon, 5-10 G/F; Zoey Lynch, 5-6 G; Aubrie Shingler, 5-6 G.
Windber
Coach: Cory Pavlosky, 10th season.
Career record: 148-67.
Assistant coaches: Katie Gehlmann, Margaret Nihoff.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2020-21 record: 20-2 (10-0 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning letterwinners: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “With a strong core of seasoned veterans we look to continue our recent successes through teamwork, hard work and discipline. Every day we look to get better so that we can make some noise in the postseason and hopefully have the opportunity to represent our conference and district with Rambler pride in our quest for championships.”
Roster
Senior: Gina Gaye, 5-7 SF/PF.
Juniors: Reilly Carney, 5-8 G/F; Gracie Crum, 5-9 SG/SF; Sam Horner, 5-6 PF; Harmony Jablon, 5-6 PG/SG; Rylee Ott, 5-7 F; Shannon Tokarsky, 5-6 G/PG.
Sophomores: Mariah Andrews, 5-7 G/F; Molly Birkhimer, 5-5 G/F.
Freshmen: Angel James, 5-6 G/PG; Maggie Manippo, 5-6 PG/G.
