Bedford
Coach: Jason Ressler, second season.
Career record: 34-13.
Assistant coaches: J.T. Black, Dave Miller.
District/Class: 5/4A.
2020-21 record: 17-5 (10-3 LHAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a number of outstanding athletes this season which should provide us with good depth. The LHAC will be competitive and we look forward to the challenge.”
Roster
Seniors: Justin Arnold, 5-10 G; Trent Price, 6-0 G/F; Luke Sell, 6-0 G/F; Mercury Swaim, 6-0 G/F; Zach Vent, 6-0 G/F; Josiah Weyandt, 6-0 F.
Juniors: Johnny Black, 5-10 G; Ethan Byers, 6-0 G/F; Luke Davidson, 6-0 G/F; Matt Edwards, 5-11 G; Dathan Hylton, 6-3 F; Kevin Ressler, 6-1 F/G; Maxwell Washington, 5-11 G/F; Ethan Weber, 6-0 G/F.
Sophomores: Riley Knox, 6-0 G/F; Jacob Price, 5-11 G/F; Tristen Ruffley, 6-0 G/F; Cole Taylor, 5-10 G/F.
Freshmen: None.
Berlin Brothersvalley
Coach: Tanner Prosser, 17th season.
Career record: 298-115.
Assistant coaches: Eric Lauer, Jake Zorn, Craig Stiffler, Cannon Hay.
District/Class: 5/1A.
2020-21 record: 27-2 (10-0 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 1.
Returning lettermen: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “The team is looking forward to competing and getting better as the season goes on. It is a young, inexperienced team playing a challenging schedule. Effort has been good, but leadership and communication have been challenges early on and will need to improve in order for the team to compete at a high level.”
Roster
Senior: Tyler Miller, 5-10 G.
Juniors: Ryan Blubaugh, 6-1 F/G; Holby McClucas, 6-2 F; Jalen Melton, 6-0 G; Caden Montgomery, 6-1 G; Caleb Rohrs, 6-0 G/F.
Sophomores: Brayden Deeter, 5-7 G; Craig Jarvis, 5-10 G; Pace Prosser, 6-0 G.
Freshmen: Nick Alvares, 6-0 G; McKelvey Foor, 5-10 G; Haydon Hutzell, 6-0 G/F; Connor Montgomery, 6-1 F; Joey Richardson, 5-11 G.
Bishop Carroll Catholic
Coach: Cosie Aliquo, 14th season.
Career record: 244-132.
Assistant coaches: Mitchell Madonna, Bob Madonna.
District/Class: 6/1A.
2020-21 record: 8-11 (3-9 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 12.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a lot of experience coming back. With a very tough schedule and conference, we must work hard to have any kind of success. Every team in the conference is tough.”
Roster
Seniors: Evan Amigh, 5-7 G; Nate Dumm, 5-11 G; Timmy Golden, 5-8 G; Tommy Heinrich, 6-3 F.
Juniors: David Farabaugh, 5-6 G; Johnny Golden, 5-11, F; Spencer Myers, 6-3 F; Ayden Smorto, 5-8 G.
Sophomores: Parker Alexander, 5-7 G; Tyler Cinko, 5-8 G; Max Oravec, 6-0 G/F; Luke Repko, 5-8 G; Zander Sekerak, 5-7 G.
Freshmen: Luke Herald, 5-5 G; Will Tremel, 5-6 G; Max Voyda, 6-3 F.
Bishop McCort Catholic
Coach: Chris Pfeil, third season.
Career record: 14-25.
Assistant coaches: Mike Bako, Sean Wesner.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2020-21 record: 7-9 (4-7 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to an always challenging LHAC schedule and an opportunity to compete for a district title.”
Roster
Seniors: Anthony George, 5-11 G; Josh Goins, 6-0 G; Zach King, 6-0 G; Mason Nash, 6-3 F; and Colin Stevens, 6-0 G/F.
Juniors: Aden Burkhart, F; Diondre Chatman, 6-1 F; Trystan Fornari, 6-1 G; Ethan Kasper, G/F; Andrew Pakstis, 6-0 F; Ibn Shaheed, 5-9 G; and Dylan Urban, G.
Sophomores: Brock Beppler, 5-9 G; Kaden Dudinack, G; Shakile Ferguson, G; Mason Pfeil, 5-11 G/F; Mike Preuss, F; Nick Preuss, F; and Caleb Visinsky, C.
Freshman: Colby Cannizzaro, G.
Blacklick Valley
Coach: Garry Wurm, 15th season.
Career record: 147-204.
Assistant coach: Jim Kotelnicki.
District/Class: 6/1A.
2020-21 record: 5-15 (3-12 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “We return our entire roster from last season and are looking forward to using the game experience to our advantage. We have an athletic team that worked hard in the offseason. Our goal is to improve each game and peak for the district playoffs.”
Roster
Seniors: Michael Frank, 6-2 G; Aaron Gdula, 5-10 G; Nick Hazie, 6-2 F; Rudy Lanzendorfer, 6-2 F; Kolten Szymusiak, 5-10 G; Sebastian Vasilko, 5-8 G; Cody Williams, 5-10 G.
Junior: Cobe Hill, 5-8 G.
Sophomores: R.J. Bartoletti, 6-3 F; Braydon Brown, 5-9 G; Gino DiPaolo, 5-11 F; Paul Hancharick, 5-10 F; Jordan Kotelnicki, 5-10 G; Maddox Miller, 5-10 F; Alex Reba, 5-10 G.
Freshmen: Collin Nedrich, 5-8 G; Greg Schilling, 5-6 G.
Cambria Heights
Coach: Eric Nagel, 17th season at school, 20th overall.
Career record: 151-215.
Assistant coaches: Mike Thomas and Isaac Vescovi.
District/Class: 6/3A.
2020-21 record: 7-8 (4-7 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “This group of seniors have a lot of experience. They have played a lot of basketball over their careers. Hopefully, this experience will pay off with a successful season. This team has a lot of potential to be successful, and they are a very hard-working group of players willing to get better every day. We hope to compete night in and night out in the Heritage Conference and a tough nonconference schedule.”
Roster
Seniors: Adam Ford, 5-9 F; Bailey Horvath, 6-0 F; Quin Mazenko, 5-7 G; Braden Thomas, 5-10 F; Bernie Whiteford, 6-1 F; Caleb Whiteford, 5-10 G; Nathan Wholaver, 6-1 G/F.
Juniors: Logan Baker, 6-1 F; Carter Lamb, 6-2 F; Jacob Redfield, 5-7 G; Chris Sodmont, 5-10 G.
Sophomores: Trevor Burkey, 6-2 F; Parker Farabaugh, 5-5 G; Reese Garrison, 5-6 G; Chase Rogal, 5-7 G; Connor Yeckley, 5-9 G/F.
Freshmen: None.
Central Cambria
Coach: Adam Stephan, 11th season.
Career record: 103-129.
Assistant coaches: Wade Klezek.
District/Class: 6/3A.
2020-21 record: 3-13 (2-10 LHAC)
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “We have dedicated ourselves to playing solid team defensive basketball. Along with a solid inside game and some timely shooting, I feel this team is ready to show what potential it truly has. They are a close group that is hungry for success and a great group to coach in the gym. Overall, I feel we will be prepared to compete in the tough LHAC night in and night out. We ill look at continuing to grow together throughout the year, looking to compete in the LHAC and District 6 playoff.”
Roster
Seniors: Daric Danchanko, 6-8 C; Hobbs Dill, 6-0 G; Zack Ford, 6-0 G; Jace Koss, 6-1 G; Ian Little, 6-0 PG/G; Alex Noel, 5-3 G; and Will Westrick, 6-1 F.
Juniors: Ben Ream, 6-0 G; Jonathan Wess, 6-2 F; and Nolan Wyrwas, 5-11 PG.
Sophomores: Tony Benko, 6-0 F/G; Joseph Iacano, 5-11 G; Jack Muldoon, 6-1 G/F; Ian Ray, 5-10 G; Connor Serenko, 5-10 PG/G.
Freshmen: Blake Coposky, 6-2 F/G; Hunter Pittsinger, 6-0 PG; Grady Snyder, 5-11 G.
Chestnut Ridge
Coach: Donald Ellis, second season.
Career record: 11-7.
Assistant coach: Chad Jones.
District/Class: 5/3A.
2020-21 record: 11-7 (8-5 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “Expectations are high. We look to compete for league and district titles. All the teams in our conference are tough.”
Roster
Seniors: Spencer Allison, 5-10 SG/SF; Noah Deremer, 5-10 SF/SG; Gage Dunlap, 6-0 SG/SF; Dylan Gibbner, 5-10 PF; Isac Kauffman, 6-0 PF/C; Aidan Schuyler, 6-1 PF/C; Matt Whysong, 5-11 PG/SG.
Juniors: Cameron Garrett, 6-1 G/F; Christian Hinson, 6-1 SG/SF; Reese Wissinger, 5-9 PG/SG.
Sophomores: Kaden Emerick, 6-1 F; Braden Ickes, 6-1 F; Noah Kauffman, 5-10 F; Gavin Lazor, 5-9 G; Chase Whysong, 5-8 G; Nate Whysong, 6-2 G; Jarod Wolfhope, 5-6 G.
Freshmen: Cole Nicodemus, 5-11 F; Justin Whysong, 5-6 G.
Conemaugh Township
Coach: Chuck Lesko, 14th season.
Career record: 211-109.
Assistant coach: Fred Mainhart.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2020-21 record: 14-6 (9-3 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “A varied list of new faces and experiences with the continued pandemic looming are the recipe for an interesting season full of adversity.”
Roster
Seniors: Jackson Byer, 6-1 G; and Dylan Dietz, 5-9 G.
Juniors: Ethan Black, 6-0 G; Trenton Brenneman, 5-11 G; Alex Gregory, 6-1 G; Declan Mainhart, 6-0 F; Tanner Shirley, 5-9 G; and Michael Shonko, 6-2 F.
Sophomores: Jon Updyke, 6-3 G; and Ian Zellam, 5-11 F.
Freshmen: Johnny Bihun, 5-10 F; Dillon Defibaugh, 5-7 G; Mason Szarmach, 5-1 G; and Gabe Witkosky, 5-3 G.
Conemaugh Valley
Coach: Eric Miller, third season.
Career record: 14-21
Assistant coaches: Carl Richards, Jim Preuss.
District/Class: 6/1A.
2020-21 record: 5-8 (3-5 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “We are hopeful that we can play our full schedule this year with no COVID-related interruptions. It will be exciting to watch this team progress.”
Roster
Seniors: Nick Heltzel, 5-9 G; Noah Heltzel, 5-9 G; Logan Kent, 5-11 G; Blake Levis, 5-10 G; Zach Malfer, 6-1 G; Casey Percinsky, 5-10 F.
Junior: Matt Jasper, 6-2 F.
Sophomores: Andrew Baker, 5-6 G; Noah Graffius, 6-2 F; Ben McCombie, 6-0 F; Noah Miller, 6-2 G; Landon Percinsky, 6-0 G; Tommy Stiffler, 5-10 F; Bryton Yackulich, 5-11 G.
Freshmen: Phillip Ashcom, 5-10 F; Jeremy Dietz, 6-0 F; Evan Hershberger, 5-10 F; Tanner Miller, 5-7 G.
Ferndale
Coach: Matt Hauger, third season.
Career record: 11-31.
Assistant coach: Paul Byer.
District/Class: 6/1A.
2020-21 record: 7-13 (6-8 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We have some experience coming back, and we expect to be very competitive in the WestPAC this year. We also expect to make a run for the District 6 title.”
Roster
Seniors: Stanley Auvil, 5-8 G; Ethan Haney, 5-10 G; and Bruce Moore, 6-4 C.
Juniors: Ian Conway, 6-0 F; Aaden Cummings, 6-0 F; Noah Hendershot, 6-3 F; Ryder Hern, 6-0 F; Jonathan Jenkins, 5-11 G; and Ryan Stancombe, 5-8 G.
Sophomores: Derrick Buchkoski, 5-9 G; and Aedan Hrivnak, 5-10 G.
Freshman: Caleb Fenton, 6-1 F.
Forest Hills
Coach: Dominic Vescovi, seventh season.
Career record: 66-70.
Assistant coaches: Justin Myers, Jim Burda, Derek Thomas.
District/Class: 6/3A.
2020-21 record: 7-11 (4-8 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “I am excited for the start of this season. The players are excited to play a full season. We have been working hard in the offseason. I am eager to see our experienced core of players returning from last year’s team as well as a large number of sophomores. I believe we have the ingredients to compete in a difficult Laurel Highlands Conference.”
Roster
Seniors: Damon Crawley, 6-0 G; Shane Miller, 6-2 F; Dylan Pasquerilla, 5-11 G.
Juniors: Devon Brezovec, 6-0 F; Jeremy Burda, 6-2 G; Dayton Maul, 5-8 G; Michael May, 6-5 F.
Sophomores: Garrett Berkhimer, 6-0 F; Si McGough, 5-7 G; Ayden Martinage, 6-2 F; Brayden Myers, 6-5 F; Gaven Plummer, 5-6 G; Jake Poldiak, 6-1 G; David Roberts, 5-11 G; Kai Saunders, 5-9 F; Toby Tokarsky, 5-8 G; Josh Weinzierl, 6-0 F; Dallas Yatsky, 5-8 G.
Greater Johnstown
Coach: Ryan Durham, fifth season at school, 11th overall.
Career record: 144-65.
Assistant coaches: Marcus Martin and Alkwan Williams.
District/Class: 6/4A.
2020-21 record: 15-3 (11-0 LHAC).
Returning starters: 0.
Returning lettermen: 0.
Coach’s outlook: “With returning zero points, rebounds and assists from last years team, we will be inexperienced, but hope to develop and continue to get better as the year progresses.”
Roster
Seniors: J.J. Malcolm, 6-4 F; Keith Reed, 5-9 G; Yasir Robinson, 5-9 G; Damoni Roebuck, 5-10 G; Elijah Smith, 6-4 F; Tayshawn Stephens, 6-0 G; Deyontae Toney, 5-6 G.
Juniors: Nahir Collins, 5-10 G; Miquel Dancy, 6-5 F; Tavion Thomas, 6-2 F.
Sophomores: Conseer Baxter, 5-9 G; Jahmir Collins, 5-10 G; Deion Dixon, 6-2 F.
Freshmen: Dominic Alberter, 6-1 G; Mekhi Mathews, 6-1 G; Blake Purath, 6-3 F; Dontae Tisinger, 6-1 G.
Johnstown Christian
Coach: Jason Cooper, fifth season.
Career record: 28-57.
Assistant coach: Andrew Taylor.
District/Class: 5/1A.
2020-21 record: 14-3 (12-1).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “I am looking forward to a positive season. We have a lot of senior leadership and loads of young talent. It’s gonig to be an exciting team to coach and watch.”
Roster
Seniors: Noah Baker, 6-0 F; Chris Burkey, 6-3 F/C; Dionte Coleman, 5-11 G; Jacob Huston, 5-9 G; Michael Taylor, 6-0 G/F.
Junior: Jacob Taylor, 5-10 G.
Sophomores: Isaiah DiGuardi, 6-4 F/C; Elijah Williams, 5-11 G/F.
Freshmen: Kaiden Acosta, 5-11 G; Jeremiah Taylor, 5-8 G.
Ligonier Valley
Coach: Tim Gustin, second season, seventh overall.
Career record: 42-84 (5-11 boys).
Assistant coach: Robert Neidbalson.
District/Class: 7/3A.
2020-21 record: 5-11 (4-6 WPIAL Section 3).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “I am excited to get a full season coaching the boys after a COVID-delayed start and condensed everything into a six-week span. After getting a few WPIAL games under our belt last season, we are hoping to make more strides this season and compete to be one of the top teams in our section. Returning four starters, including top scorer Matthew Marinchak (16.8 points and added 5.5 assists per game) and Jaicob Hollick who averaged 10.1 points per game, we should have a good foundation to build on from last season.”
Roster
Seniors: Jude Grzywinski, 6-2 F; Miles Higgins, 6-3 F; Jaicob Hollick, 5-11 G; Joey Kondisko, 5-10 G; Conner Little, 6-6 F; Matthew Marinchak, 6-3 G; Dylan Rhoades, 6-3 F; Connor Tunstall, 5-10 G.
Juniors: Christian Brugler, 6-0 G; James Pleskovitch, 6-3 F; Haden Sierocky, 6-1 G/F.
Sophomore: Chet Dillaman, 6-1 G/F.
Freshmen: None.
Meyersdale
Coach: Joe Kretchman, seventh season.
Career record: 34-94.
Assistant coaches: Kevin Yoder, Jason Aldinger.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2020-21 record: 10-12 (8-9 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “While we have several strong players and lettermen returning this year, our numbers are down so we are definitely looking to our younger guys to step up. With the team’s work ethic in practice, I am confident in our players and their ability to put in a good effort this year.”
Roster
Seniors: Evan Brenneman, Elijah Miller, Ethan Simpson.
Juniors: Lance Aldinger, Noah Kretchman, Kayden Murray, Tyler Sandy.
Sophomore: Malachi Carr.
Freshmen: James Kretchman, Kayden Murray, Tyler Sandy.
North Star
Coach: Randy Schrock, sixth season (ninth overall).
Career record: 73-51.
Assistant coaches: Jordan Zimmerman, Kent Biery, Kevin Nicklow, Barry McVicker, Mike Balsley, Luke Schrock.
District/Class: 5/3A.
2020-21 record: 11-11 (10-7 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 1.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “We have a motivated group that is working very hard each day to improve individually and as a team.”
Roster
Seniors: Josh Biery, 6-2 F; Chris Drobnak, 5-9 G; Garrett Huzsek, 5-9 PG/G; Brock Weimer, 6-1 G.
Juniors: Isaac Berkey, 6-1 F; Mitch Pristas, 6-2 F.
Sophomores: C.J. Biery, 5-8 SG; Ethan Eller, 6-3 F; Adam Emert, 5-11 G; Glendon Griffith, 5-11 G/F; Brady Weimer, 5-8 SG/PG.
Freshmen: Waylon Nist, 5-9 G; Andy Retassie, 5-7 PG; Matthew Saylor, 5-7 G; Toby Sheehan, 6-3 F; Ethan Smith, 5-10 G/F.
Northern Cambria
Coach: Clinton Gochnour, fifth season.
Career record: 24-62.
Assistant coach: Joey Hinton.
District/Class: 6/1A.
2020-21 record: 5-13 (3-13 Heritage).
Returning starters: 1.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “With only one returning starter, there are a lot of unknowns. Our underclassmen need to be patient and focus on getting better each day. The season will be decided by how commited we are to that approach.”
Roster
Seniors: Isak Kudlawiec, 5-11 G; Zachary Taylor, 5-5 G.
Juniors: Xander Dolansky, 5-10 G; Collin Jones, 6-3 F; Edwin Luther, 5-8 G; Peyton Myers, 5-10 G; Evan Wiewiora, 6-0 F; Christopher Yahner, 6-0 F.
Sophomores: Ethan Blickenderfer, 5-6 G; Dylan Nelson, 6-2 F; Dawson Shutty, 6-1 F.
Freshmen: Caleb Dolney, 6-0 F; Ty Dumm, 6-0 G; Nathan Fry, 5-6 G; Richard Kirsch, 5-10 G; Ben Messina, 5-10 G; Trey Pershing, 5-10 G.
Penn Cambria
Coach: Jim Ronan, 14th season.
Career record: 141-161.
Assistant coaches: Jim Murphy, Josh Himmer.
District/Class: 6/4A.
2020-21 record: 12-8 (8-4 LHAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “We want a shot at competing for a conference and district title.”
Roster
Seniors: Zack Eckenrode, 5-10 F; Cam Latterner, 6-0 G/F; Mason McCarthy, 6-4 F; Trenten Murphy, 6-0 F; Kyle Reese, 6-4 F.
Juniors: Vinnie Chirdon, 6-0 G; Zach Grove, 5-10 G; Garrett Harrold, 6-3 F; Isaac Kuntz, 5-10 F; Kayden Logan, 6-1 C; Andre Marinak, 6-3 F; Luke Shuagis, 6-0 G.
Sophomores: Alex Cherico, 5-9 G; Eric Hooper, 5-10 G; Carter McDermott, 5-10 G/F; Easton Semelsberger, 5-9 G; Aiden Tremmel, 5-10 G.
Freshman: Gavin Harrold, 5-8 G.
Portage
Coach: Travis Kargo, 22nd season.
Career record: 256-240.
Assistant coaches: Joe Dziabo.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2020-21 record: 21-3 (11-0 WestPAC North).
Returning starters: 1.
Returning lettermen: 4.
Coach’s outlook: “We return some quality players that have played in big games. We need some guys to step up and replace some of the leadership and production that graduated. Our goal is to be competitive every night and continue to improve so that we have another successful season.”
Roster
Seniors: Kaden Claar, 6-1 G; Isaac Diehl, 5-9 G; Gavin Gouse, 5-10 G; Jace Irvin, 5-10 G; and Joey Lawrence, 6-1 F.
Juniors: Billy Dobrowolsky, 6-0 F; Mason Kargo, 5-11 G; Andrew Miko, 6-1 F; Luke Scarton, 6-5 F.
Sophomores: Connor Binaut, 5-10 G; Brennan Heidler, 5-10 G.
Freshmen: Owen Gouse, 5-9 G; Ethan Hodge, 6-0 F; Zachary Hodge, 6-0 F; Trae Kargo, 5-10 G; Bode Layo, 6-1 F.
Richland
Coach: Joel Kaminsky, first season.
Career record: 0-0.
Assistant coaches: Cory Crognale, Luke Mihelcic.
District/Class: 6/3A.
2020-21 record: 9-9 (6-7 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “We have an amazing group of athletes and a deep bench, including upcoming freshmen that I’m not afraid to throw in the mix. We are going to get after it defensively and use our toughness and scrappiness to turn defense into offense. Really excited to be here at Richland and work with this group of kids and continue to build on this great Richland Rams culture.”
Roster
Seniors: Dominic Bethmann, 6-4 C; Demont Johnson, 6-1 F; Griffin LaRue, 6-3 F; Brock Pollino, 6-1 F; Trent Rozich, 6-4 F; and Kellan Stahl, 5-10 G.
Juniors: Brady Huss, 5-10 G; Ethan Kaminsky, 5-11 G; Sam Penna, 5-9 PG.
Sophomores: Braden Hirsch, 6-2 F; Kameran Kyle, 5-10 F; Decian Piscatello, 6-2 C; Luke Raho, 5-9 G; Nathan Thompson, 5-8 G; Preston Warner, 5-9 G.
Freshmen: Henry Levander, 6-4 C; Jude Mugerwa, 5-10 G; Joe Penna, 5-10 G; Austin Yarnick, 5-10 PG.
Rockwood
Coach: Jim Wagner, third season.
Career record: 8-33.
Assistant coaches: Mike Benton.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2020-21 record: 6-13 (6-12 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 3.
Coach’s outlook: “In order to stay competitive this year, the players will need to focus on team defense.”
Roster
Seniors: None.
Juniors: Dalton Boden, 6-1 F; Jake Conn, 5-11 F; Zeke Foy, 6-0 F; Will Latuch, 5-10 PG/SG; John Mowry, 5-8 F; Josiah Rock, 6-0 G.
Sophomores: Peio Aguirre, 5-6 G; Aaron Show, 5-6 PG; Aidan Ream, 5-11 G; Ian Reilly, 6-2 C; Josh Wagner, 5-9 PF/SF.
Freshmen: Isaac Adams, 5-10 F; Carson Brown, 5-8 G; Riley Fazenbaker, 5-9 G; Tim Ogline, 6-0 F; Zander Ritenour, 5-7 G.
Salisbury-Elk Lick
Coach: Cody Stewart, second season.
Career record: 0-14.
Assistant coach: Gary Bunnell.
District/Class: 5/1A.
2020-21 record: 0-14 (0-13 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 4.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “A lot of sophomores and juniors got a lot of playing time last year. We have an experienced team that has the ability to be competitive night in and night out.”
Roster
Seniors: Cody Bodes, 6-1 F; Tanner Hetrick, 5-6 G; Devin Hutzell, 6-2 F/G.
Juniors: Jilyn Boyd, 5-8 G; Daulton Sellers, 6-0 G.
Sophomores: Kobe Broadwater, 5-3 G; Walker Bunnell, 6-2 F; Aidan Hutzel, 5-10 F/G; Brayden Hutzell, 5-9 G; Brody Rugg, 5-4 G; Ryan Rugg, 5-11 F; Drake Sellers, 6-2 G.
Freshman: Jackson Prato, F.
Shanksville-Stonycreek
Coach: Matthew Long, third season.
Career record: 9-34.
Assistant coaches: Chris Baeckel, Wayne Long.
District/Class: 5/1A.
2020-21 record: 3-17 (3-15 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 2.
Returning lettermen: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “Through the co-op with Shade, we’ve added talent and depth to our team. We hope to continually improve throughout the season and be playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”
Roster
Seniors: Braden Adams, 6-2 G; David Feather, 6-2 F; Chris McCorkle, 5-9 G.
Juniors: Ian Fox, 5-10 G; Aidan Klahre, 6-0 F; Connor Manculich, 5-10 F; Logan McCall, 6-0 G; Hunter Probst, 6-1 F; Conner Spotts, 5-11 G.
Sophomores: Dayton Becker, 5-7 G; Tim Collins, 5-8 G; Christian Musser, 5-10 G.
Freshman: Braxton Faidley, 5-9 G.
Somerset
Coach: Scott Close, 16th season.
Career record: 175-179.
Assistant coaches: Chris Zanoni, Dan Shirley, Wally Miller.
District/Class: 5/4A.
2020-21 record: 2-13 (0-12 LHAC).
Returning starters: 3.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to continuing our rebuild from last season. The players are working hard and we are excited to go out and compete.”
Roster
Seniors: Jacob Armstrong, Seth Maranowski, Will Reeping, Kasey Wolk.
Juniors: Rylan Bittinger, Eric Harris, Luke Housley, Eli Mumau, Levi Smith, Aiden VanLenten.
Sophomores: Jeremiah Foster, Cameron Nicklow, Caleb Platt.
Freshmen: Ben Bowers, Dominic Heiple, Lane Lambert, Callen Miller, Carmen Pugh.
United
Coach: Matt Rodkey, second season.
Career record: 18-6
Assistant coaches: Caleb McAdoo, Jason Payne.
District/Class: 6/2A.
2020-21 record: 18-6 (13-3 Heritage).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 5.
Coach’s outlook: “Our team goals include becoming one of the best defensive teams in our conference and in District 6. We hope to improve after being a conference finalist and district semifinalist last season.”
Roster
Seniors: Jacob Boring, 6-1 SG; Jon Henry, SF; Trenton Klingensmith, SG; Johnny Muchesko, 5-6 PG/SG; Isaiah Rose, C; Ben Tomb, PF.
Juniors: Dylan Dishong, 5-5 PG; Bradley Felix, PF/SF; Joe Marino, SG; Tyler Robertson, SG.
Sophomores: Dylan Ambrose, SG; Isaac Worthington, SG.
Freshmen: Matt Cahill, SG; James Kordish, SG; Aedyn Montgomery, C; Aidan Stiffler, SF.
Westmont Hilltop
Coach: Dave Roman Jr., 24th season.
Career record: 360-222.
Assistant coaches: Jeff Callihan, Casey Craig, Danny Oberst, Josh Elders, Ian Valente.
District/Class: 6/3A.
2020-21 record: 13-9 (7-5 LHAC).
Returning starters: 1.
Returning lettermen: 2.
Coach’s outlook: “We are very young and inexperienced after graduating 10 seniors. We have 11 new faces on our roster this year, including six sophomores and five freshmen. Austin Svencer returns as a three-year letterwinner, so we will be leaning on his experience and leadership. Ryan Craft, our only other returning letterwinner, will assume a much bigger role this year from the guard spot. Others competing for starting spots are Danny Heider, Ian Buday, Eli Thomas, Jackson Rupert, Noah Louder and Jonathan Crocco.”
Roster
Seniors: Ian Buday, 6-3 F; Danny Heider, 6-3 F.
Juniors: Ryan Craft, 6-0 PG; Ben Ribaric, 6-1 F; Jackson Rupert, 6-2 F; Eli Thomas, 5-8 PG/W.
Sophomores: Noah Brownlee, 6-4 F; Jonathan Crocco, 6-2 G; Ethan Fortson, 6-0 F; Jacob Rhoades, 6-1 G; Julian Sheridan, 6-0 G; Blake Weslager, 6-0 F.
Freshmen: Brady Cox, 6-2 F; Aiden Kohan, 6-1 F; Noah Louder, 6-3 G; Caden Miller, 6-1 F/G; Connor Sweeney, 5-9 G.
Windber
Coach: Steve Slatcoff, sixth season.
Career record: 53-57.
Assistant coaches: Jeffrey Jablon, Albert Torquato.
District/Class: 5/2A.
2020-21 record: 12-6 (9-4 WestPAC).
Returning starters: 5.
Returning lettermen: 7.
Coach’s outlook: “We will continue to build on the foundation of the program by working hard every day to get better. We will trust this process in an effort to become better as a team.”
Roster
Seniors: Keith Charney, 6-3 G/F; Nick Dom, 5-11 G; Caden Dusack, 5-11 G; Dylan Evans, 5-9 G; Aiden Gray, 6-1 G; Aiden James, 5-11 G; Dylan Tomlinson, 5-9 G; Jason Tyger, 5-10 G.
Juniors: Ethan Brady, 5-10 G/F; Blake Klosky, 6-0 G/F; Jonah Oyler, 5-6 G; Rex Rininger, 5-8 G; John Shuster, 5-10 F.
Sophomores: Tanner Barkley, 5-10 G; Braeden Preuss, 5-7 G; Isaiah Topper, 6-0 F.
Freshmen: Evan Brady, 5-11 G; Ryan Grohal, 6-0 F; Grady Klosky, 5-10 G; R.J. Tallion, 5-11 F.
