Mercury Swaim and his Bedford Area High School teammates entered the 2020 football season wearing a figurative target. Like the rest of the state, the Bisons also faced much COVID-19 pandemic-related uncertainty.
The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference coaches picked Bedford to win the always tough conference during the preseason media day at Trojan Stadium.
No doubt, Bedford was among the top teams in the region, but would they have a chance to prove it?
“It definitely was tough not knowing if you were going to have a season,” Swaim said of a summer filled with speculation about whether fall sports would be played.
The start to the season was delayed and some games throughout the region were postponed or forfeited due to the coronavirus.
“We had worked hard almost our whole lives,” said Swaim, a 6-foot, 190-pound junior quarterback/defensive end. “To have it taken away would be tough. When they told us to suit up, we were ready to show people what Bedford is made of.”
Swaim and the Bisons certainly did.
The 10-1 Bisons won the District 5-9 Class AAA subregional championship and rolled to a 34-17 victory over District 10 champion Hickory in the PIAA quarterfinals. Eventual state champion Central Valley handed Bedford its first loss, 49-20, in the semifinal round at Mansion Park.
Along the way, Swaim put up numbers on both offense and defense that earned him Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year honors.
“He had a fantastic season on both sides of the ball,” said Bedford’s Kevin Steele, who was named Coach of the Year. “On the offensive side, he ran the ball hard, was elusive in the open field, and he did a great job making the calls at the line of scrimmage.
“Where he improved the most was in throwing the football,” Steele said. “He was much more of a threat throwing the ball. He had a complete year as the quarterback.”
Swaim led the area with 1,578 passing yards, completing 97 of 168 passes for 18 TDs and nine interceptions. The dual-threat athlete was third in the area with 1,141 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Swaim had 2,719 total yards and 116 points.
“The other thing with him is he was a safety for us last year,” Steele said. “We were short at defensive end this year. We knew Merc was a tough, physical kid. He was able to fill in at defensive end and had a heck of a year.”
From his end position, Swaim had 37 tackles. He ranked eighth in the area with five sacks and added three fumble recoveries.
“He might be the best player in the area overall, and what’s scary is he’s not even a senior,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said.
Swaim will be back in the Bisons lineup next season after emerging as the team’s quarterback over the past two years.
“What can you say about the guy?” Greater Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan asked rhetorically of Swaim. “He really could put a team on his back and lead them as far as you could go. And, he’s a very respectful young man.”
Added veteran area coach Brandon Bailey of Richland, “Mercury Swaim was as good as there was in the league.”
The Bisons lived up to the preseason billing, winning their first 10 games.
“I could say you don’t listen to the outside hype, but that is hard to do,” Swaim said of the expectations. “You have to go out and play your game and go out and do what everyone thinks you can do. It definitely adds pressure, but I think we did a pretty good job with the pressure.”
His earning Player of the Year was a group effort, according to Swaim.
“Without all the guys on the team, I couldn’t have done this,” Swaim said. “Without the linemen up there. They did a really good job creating holes and gaps. They had amazing blocks. The backs. The receivers. They really made me look like an exceptional player.
“I’m really proud of those guys and our coaches.”
