For six straight seasons, Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker relied on a player named Logan at quarterback.
In each of the past five years, Ridge has won the District 5 Class AA title and advanced to the state playoffs.
Senior Logan Pfister has had the reins of the Lions’ offense since 2018, using his arm and his feet to collect 5,321 career passing yards and 2,613 career rushing yards while producing a combined 83 touchdowns – 38 through the air and 45 on the ground.
“He has meant so much to us over the past three years,” Shoemaker said. “He is the type of kid that would deflect all of the attention to his teammates. He knows that can’t happen without other guys working hard and contributing as well.”
Beyond the numbers, the 6-foot-2, 189-pound Pfister was one of the most clutch performers in the region during his senior season on a 7-3 Lions squad. He had a knack for picking up a big first down or making a key stop from his defensive back position.
This pandemic-delayed season, Pfister earned Tribune-Democrat Offensive Player of the Year honors after ranking second in the area with 1,554 passing yards and gaining 783 rushing yards on 96 carries, 8.2 a carry.
He completed 58% of his passes (102 of 176) and had 10 TDs through the air to complement 16 rushing TDs in 2020.
“We’ve got a great coaching staff that really does a good job of getting the boys together,” Pfister said. “We build good team atmosphere and energy. Players love to play. We have good chemistry and we really love the game and play as a team. I think that helps us win games, especially in those big moments.”
Pfister followed former Lions QB Logan Hauck, who passed for 5,820 yards and 56 TDs and ran for 2,439 yards and 39 scores in three seasons.
Shoemaker said Pfister wasn’t a lock to earn the starting quarterback spot in his sophomore season, but eventually responded to the challenge.
“We really looked at the quarterback as being a toss-up coming into that season,” Shoemaker said of 2018 – a year the Lions went 10-3 and won the District 5-AA title. “We had a couple kids who were viable candidates. He earned the starting nod in preseason.
“There were a lot of question marks – even from the coaching staff – on how he would react under game pressure. He had an outstanding first game and from there on it continued to fall into place for him and us.”
After Hauck graduated, the Lions rejoined the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference for the first time in 18 years. Many expected Ridge to perhaps have a down year in the tough LHAC. But Pfister and the Lions won their opener, 28-12, at Forest Hills, and started the 2018 season 8-0.
“He just grabbed the bull by the horns in his first varsity start,” Shoemaker said. “It was actually our first game in the Laurel Highlands. It was up in Forest Hills. We said we wanted to make a splash and we motivated the kids to come into a new conference and make a splash.”
Pfister shrugged off any jitters early in his role as a starter and emerged as one of the most reliable playmakers on offense and defense during the past three seasons.
“I was very nervous, very anxious when I first started,” Pfister said. “Our coaching staff and Logan Hauck had helped prepare me when I was a freshman (in 2017), so I was ready. Moving on in my junior and senior years after having games under my belt, I had confidence.
“I wasn’t nervous anymore,” said Pfister, who as the starting quarterback helped the Lions go 26-9 with three district crowns. “I knew my team had my back and I had theirs.”
Opponents in the LHAC also noticed the progression Pfister made on the field.
“Without him, they’re a good team. With him they could beat anybody,” Somerset coach Brian Basile said. “Everything revolved around him. He’s the guy who impressed me the most in the whole league.”
“The Pfister kid was the toughest player to stop,” added Bishop McCort Catholic coach Tom Smith.
“He made them go,” Greater Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan said. “A talented young man.”
So, does Shoemaker have another player named Logan prepared to keep the quarterback tradition going?
“I think we have some talented kids coming, but they’re not named Logan,” Shoemaker quipped.
