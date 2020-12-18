Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis had seen plenty of Connor Rager and his Richland Rams teammates during the 2020 football season.
“He is a beast,” Lewis said of Rager, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound senior nose guard. “He is legit. We played them twice and I had nightmares about him.”
Richland beat Cambria Heights 27-6 in the District 6 Class AA title game at Mansion Park after a 44-7 regular-season win.
“He’d get down the line and you couldn’t block him,” Lewis said. “He was unbelievable.”
Most coaches in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and throughout the area took notice. Rager earned Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2020.
“We saw when Connor was a freshman that he had the ability to be a special football player,” said Richland coach Brandon Bailey, whose Rams won their third consecutive District 6-AA crown this season. “He had the size and the strength, the will and determination to be one of the best players on the field at all times.”
Rager made 53 tackles, with 36 solo stops. He had nine sacks to rank second in the area, and blocked a punt.
Richland outscored opponents 372-141, with 57 of those points coming in a loss against eventual state champion Southern Columbia in the PIAA quarterfinals.
“You don’t find it often where the nose guard is able to dominate, and he really was able to, on a weekly basis,” said Bailey, who had one of the region’s most dominant lines on both sides of the ball this season. “It was the ability to use his hands and not only be athletic but have a nose for the football.”
Rager shared the credit with his teammates and coaches. Senior Nathan Kniss had 63 tackles and seven sacks; senior Bryce Batche had 56 tackles and two sacks; and sophomore Sam Penna was among the area leaders with five interceptions.
Junior Aidan Thomas and sophomore Brock Batche each had four sacks as the Rams brought down opposing quarterbacks 30 times in 10 games.
“Our defense, we love to fly around and make plays,” Rager said. “A lot of my job is to keep the linebackers free. That’s our defensive line’s job. Teams this year liked to run the ball more to the outside instead of challenging us up the middle. If we could get our linebackers free, they could make plays. That’s what we did.
“When the teams challenged us up the middle, I would stop that and the guys beside me would stop that, too.”
Rager has received interest from several college programs.
“He has full scholarship offers from St. Francis, Duquesne, Robert Morris, Brown – and other Ivy League schools still are in play,” Bailey said.
“Connor is quiet and unassuming, but he was a great leader for us,” the Rams coach added. “He led by example. Nobody worked harder than Connor Rager during the offseason. He showed his leadership on the field as a senior.”
Rager said the Rams persevered under difficult circumstances and the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a great feeling after we get a win, hanging out with my brothers, the guys on the team,” said Rager, a three-year starter on teams that went a combined 34-4. “I remember the year we had a losing season (4-6 in 2017). We went to having a winning mentality. After we did that, it’s kind of stuck with us.
“Once we went far, we knew we could keep going if we all did our jobs and held each other accountable.”
The Rams had a state semifinal appearance in 2019 among three consecutive PIAA postseason berths.
“We just set an example for the younger kids,” said Rager, who was nominated for defensive player of the year by an overwhelming majority of coaches throughout the coverage area. “Hopefully they’ll have the same mentality that we had.”
