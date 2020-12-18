Kevin Steele led Bedford to 10 straight wins to open the high school football season. His Bisons claimed both the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title and a third straight District 5-9 Class AAA subregional crown.
Bedford beat District 6 titlist Central and District 10 champ Hickory for the program’s first trip to the state semifinals. The Bisons fell to eventual Class AAA champion Central Valley in the semifinals.
Those feats are impressive on their own merits.
So is the fact that the Bisons enjoyed such success while adapting to life amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steele earned Tribune-Democrat Coach of the Year honors after the Bisons advanced farther than any other program in the 24-team coverage area.
“It’s been a unique year,” said Steele, who is 76-48 in 11 seasons as the Bisons head coach. “The kids were intelligent about how they handled an uncertain situation. Any given week you didn’t know what was going to happen. We were lucky enough not to miss any games because of COVID-19.”
Steele's overall record is 102-75, with his 100th victory coming against Clearfield in the District 5-9 subregional championship game. Steele led Tussey Mountain for five seasons (2005-09).
The season’s start was delayed two weeks due to pandemic guidelines and restrictions.
Coaches not only emphasized strategy on the field, but also taught players and staff the importance of social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“These are challenging times for everyone,” Steele said. “Our administration gave us support and worked with us in a variety of situations. Even with me for the Hickory game, we worked with the PIAA.
“Our coaches did a great job to adhere to all of the guidelines, our players as well.”
Steele provided a prime example of pandemic protocol. Heading into the game against Hickory, Steele felt ill. As a precaution, he sat out the game rather than potentially expose his players and coaches to a potential virus.
Eventually, the coach said he had two COVID-19 tests that came back negative. His assistants and the players took care of business in Steele’s absence, winning 34-17 at Windber Stadium.
Bedford outscored opponents 411-177.
The Bisons eventually defeated five district champions over the course of the season – Chestnut Ridge (5-AA) in Week 1; Richland (6-AA) in Week 2; Clearfield (9-AAA) in the subregional championship game; Central (6-AAA) in the opening round of the state playoffs; and Hickory (10-AAA) in the state quarterfinal round.
“That’s an unbelievable feat,” Steele said. “A fantastic season by our kids and our coaching staff.”
Steele praised his student-athletes such as Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year Mercury Swaim and first-team all-area picks Steven Ressler, Ashton Dull and Spencer Ebersole.
“Great players make for good coaches,” Steele said. “We were unbelievably blessed with the kids we had. Credit to all the kids, not just in Bedford, for all those being so gritty in what was an unbelievably challenging season.”
He also shared credit with his staff, including Jacob Welty, Rick Van Dine, Wes Swaim, Sam Carroll, Luke Beegle, Adam Arnold and Jesse Topper on the varsity level.
Steele topped a group of area coaches nominated for the award including Richland’s Brandon Bailey, Chestnut Ridge’s Max Shoemaker and Berlin Brothersvalley’s Doug Paul.
“First and foremost, I know this is a staff award,” Steele said. “Anyone who’s been around football knows how much work goes into it from all the coaches, not just the head coach.”
