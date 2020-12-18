Along the way, Mercury Swaim put up numbers on both offense and defense that earned him Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year honors. Swaim led the area with 1,578 passing yards, completing 97 of 168 passes for 18 TDs and nine interceptions. The dual-threat athlete was third in the area with 1,141 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Swaim had 2,719 total yards and 116 points.