What is the link between the closest planet to the sun, the Roman messenger to the gods and a speedy running back for the Miami Dolphins during the early 1970’s?
Mercury was the name for all three, and also happens to be the first name of The Tribune-Democrat All-Area Player of the Year, Mercury Swaim of Bedford.
Swaim, Coach of the Year Kevin Steele of Bedford, Offensive Player of the Year Logan Pfister of Chestnut Ridge, and Defensive Player of the Year Connor Rager of Richland earned the top awards from the newspaper during this unusual football season.
For 28 years, The Tribune-Democrat All-Area Football Team has spotlighted some of the region’s best scholastic players, recognizing the exceptional performances that took place during the past season.
• Swaim, the talented Bisons junior quarterback/defensive end, led the area with 1,578 passing yards, completing 97 of 168 passes for 18 TDs with nine interceptions.
The 6-foot, 190-pound dual-threat athlete was third in the area with 1,141 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, and finished with 2,719 total yards and 116 points.
• Steele led his Bisons to 10 straight wins to open the high school football season. Bedford captured the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title and, for the third straight season, won a District 5-9 Class AAA subregional crown.
Bedford beat District 10 Hickory for the program’s first trip to the PIAA semifinal round, where it fell to eventual Class AAA champion Central Valley. Bedford advanced farther than any other team in the coverage area this past season.
Steele is 76-48 in 11 seasons as the Bisons head coach. His overall record is 102-75, with his 100th victory coming against Clearfield. Steele led Tussey Mountain for five seasons (2005-09).
• Pfister ranks second in the area with 1,554 passing yards and gaining 676 rushing yards on 79 carries, 8.6 a carry. He completed 57.9% of his passes (102 of 176) and had 10 TDs through the air to complement 15 rushing TDs in 2020 for a 7-3 Lions squad that won its fifth consecutive District 5 Class AA title.
The Chestnut Ridge quarterback finished his career with 5,321 passing yards and 2,613 rushing yards while producing a combined 83 touchdowns – 38 through the air and 45 on the ground.
• Rager made 53 tackles, with 36 solo stops. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder had nine sacks to rank second in the area, and blocked a punt for the Rams, who won their third consecutive District 6-AA crown.
Richland outscored opponents 372-141, with 57 of those points coming in a loss against eventual state champion Southern Columbia in the PIAA quarterfinals.
Thirteen of the 24 area teams are represented on the first team and in the three top player categories, including 20 seniors, 11 juniors and a sophomore.
In addition to Bedford winning the subregional title, Richland claimed the District 6 Class AA crown and Chestnut Ridge, the District 5-AA championship.
The four major awards were selected by The Tribune-Democrat staff and aided by the area coaches, who were contacted for input. Lists of first-team, second-team and honorable-mention selections also were compiled.
Eleven of the 24 schools are represented by at least one player. Bedford and Richland each had five first-team and major-award selections to top the area. Chestnut Ridge, District 5-AA runner-up Berlin Brothersvalley and 5-AA semifinalist Windber each had four first-teamers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.