DALLAS – The North American Hockey League announced that the 2020-21 regular season will begin on Oct. 9.
The Johnstown Tomahawks compete in the NAHL.
The league is committed to playing a full schedule of regular season games and the 2020-21 schedule is expected to be released by Sept. 1.
“We have spent a lot of time discussing return dates and are excited to be moving forward at this time,” said NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld.
“Our No. 1 priority remains returning to the ice this fall in the safest manner possible for everyone in our hockey community and we believe that Oct. 9 is a good date to achieve that goal.
“Between now and the schedule release, we will be communicating with the NHL, USA Hockey and the USHL to develop the most current return to play guidelines as possible.”
The NAHL will continue to work daily with teams to monitor the situation in all 27 NAHL communities, utilizing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local authorities. The NAHL and its member clubs want to ensure that they are utilizing the latest information available in order to provide the safest environment as possible for all of the players, coaches, staff, billet families and fans.
The delayed start means that NAHL events will be affected. The 18th annual NAHL Showcase will take place from Dec. 16-19 at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota.
The 2021 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament will take place on Feb. 8-9 at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro, Massachusetts, and the 2021 NAHL Robertson Cup National Championship will take place from May 21-25 at Fogerty Arena in Blaine. The opening event of the 2020-21 NAPHL season in Blaine from September 17-20 will take place as scheduled.
“Our events play a big role in the development, exposure, and advancement of our players,” Frankenfeld said. “Our goal for the upcoming 2020-21 season was to make sure that all three events could take place in the safest manner possible.
“While we are disappointed we cannot have our NAHL Showcase during its normal time in September, we feel moving back to December gives everyone the best opportunity to attend and enjoy the event.”
