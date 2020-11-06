Bishop McCort Catholic Crimson Crushers
Coach: John Bradley, 25th season, 376-138-13.
Assistant coaches: Mike Hudec, Boston Bradley, Sheri Hudspeth.
League: Laurel Mountain Hockey League.
2019-20 record: 17-3-0-1 in PIHL.
Returning players: 9.
Coach’s outlook: “We look forward to getting out on the ice and competing hard and trying to improve every game. We have a lot of young players, so we hope that we can compete early on and be ready to find a groove when the playoffs come around.”
Roster
Seniors: Bryce Bair, D-F; Ben Berkebile, F; Jon Chaney, F; Adis Ultanbekov, F.
Juniors: Michael Mosholder, D; Neil Russell, F; Elijah Sakmar, D; Demian Tychenko, D-F.
Sophomores: Carson Boyle, D; Lucas Cascino, F; George Churilla, F; Matthew Ribblett, F; Nikita Volski, GT; Nick Yost, F.
Freshmen: Maverick Baker, D; Erik Euen, D.
Central Cambria Red Devils
Coach: Tom Eckenrod, 15th season.
Assistant coaches: David Hildebrand, Zach Nedwreski.
League: Laurel Mountain Hockey League.
2019-20 record: 18-2-0.
Returning players: 16.
Coach’s outlook: “After last season, we lost six veteran leaders – two forwards, two defensemen and two goalies. We are looking for new leadership to help this team with new players and young goalies to pick up where we left off from last year.”
Roster
Seniors: Garrett Heeney, F; Gavin Marra, D; Tanner McBlane, D; Ashton Ropp, F; Gary Smith, F;
Juniors: Jacob Aspey, F; Gavin Carns, F; Justin Ochenrider, D; Wade Plowman, F; Chase Stormer, F; Braden Sweeney, F; Jackson Vukman, F.
Sophomores: Garrett Carns, F; Jeremy Dillon, F; Colin Hagens, GT; Michael Kuzilla, F; Ricky Lias, F.
Freshmen: Karter Cuppett, D; Charles Edwards, GT; Carter Heeney, F; Logan Holley, D; Benjamin Lundberg, F; Denton Park, F.
Conemaugh Valley Blue Jays
Coach: Ryan Tyrrell, fifth season, 33-41-3-2.
Assistant coaches: Quinn Hunter, Craig Freedline, Sam Gindlesperger.
2019-20 record: 7-13.
Returning players: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “We’ve had a lot of turnover the past season and a lot of new additions. With this being such an unusual year, we’re just going to try to focus on the things that we can control. Our effort, our preparation, how we respond to different situations inside and out of the game, and being a good teammate. We’re very young, and thin on experience and just about everyone else is fielding exceptionally strong teams this year that are a lot older and a lot bigger. It’ll be imperative that we stay motivated, positive and focus on the success and improvements that might not show up on the scoreboard or in the standings.”
Roster
Seniors: Ella Angus, F; Isaac Bailey, F; Austin Gentile, F; Cam Lauer, D.
Juniors: Logan Angus, F.
Sophomores: Trenton Gentile, F; Will Horner, D; Evan Johnson, D; Jewel Novotny, F; Keaton Troxell, F.
Freshmen: Connor Hemlock, F; Logan Lambertus, F; Carsen Lauer, F; Ashton Laughard, F; Ayden Penrod, D; Brody Ryan, GT; Cole Smith, D.
Forest Hills Rangers
Coach: Dave Piro, third season.
Assistant coaches: John Kubas, Jason Wilt.
League: Laurel Mountain Hockey League.
2019-20 record: 1-19-0.
Coach’s outlook: “I am very optimistic and encouraged about the upcoming season. We have some experienced players who are going to round out the team and I am looking forward to a great season.”
Roster
Seniors: Alex Bambino, F; Tanner Kalmanir, F; Shane McCall, D; Hunter Miller, D.
Juniors: Alex Cruley, D; Dylan Holdsworth, F; Joel Morrison, F; Darren Shrift, F; Austin Valko, GT; Logan Zevorich, D.
Sophomores: Nolan Cabala, F; Isaac Lamer, D.
Freshmen: Brady Kubas, F; Josh Morrison, F; Cody Secriskey, D; Elijah Sorchilla, F; Toby Wilt, F.
Greater Johnstown Trojans
Coach: Sean McTighe, first season in second time as head coach with current program, 119-58-12 in eight seasons overall.
Assistant coaches: Justin Fenimore, Tom Rizzo, Matt Mroczka.
League: Laurel Mountain Hockey League.
2019-20 record: 6-14-0.
Returning players: 10.
Coach’s outlook: “Looking forward to coming back to a great program. We have a great group of kids who have pride in their team and are willing to learn, work hard and improve. We have solid goaltending and some youth and a lot of potential overall. I look forward to watching our kids grow and develop during the course of the season.”
Roster
Seniors: Logan Hovanec, F; Jonathon Miller, D; Alex Moore, F; Kolton Pollino, F; Zachary Slis, D.
Juniors: Brock Mroczka, GT.
Sophomores: Anthony Alwood, F; Evan Gardenhour, D; Rafe Grove, F; Taylor Plunkard, D; Brady Stemmier, F; Brandon Wincer, F.
Freshman: Nicholas Brown, F; Jacob Moore, D; Brice Mroczka, F-D; Seth Spanko, F.
Richland Rams
Coach: J.J. Vasilko, 12th season, 143-75-19-3.
Assistant coaches: Jared Pavic, Nick Freidhoff.
League: Laurel Mountain Hockey League.
2019-20 record: 9-8-3.
Returning players: 6.
Coach’s outlook: “We are very young, replacing eight seniors with eight freshmen. This team has the skill to produce and should get better every game.”
Roster
Senior: Zack Page, D.
Juniors: Gabe DiCamillo, F; Aidan Thomas, F.
Sophomores: Jonah Horner, GT; Gavin Lafferty, F; Jon Lindrose, F; Ty Stawarz, F.
Freshmen: Connor Bethman, F; Cooper Lorence, D; Jack Lorence, F; Tanner Pfeil, D; Ethan Shomo, F; Josh Slavich, F; Jonah Weaver, F; Bode Wise, D.
Somerset Golden Eagles
Coach: Matt Cavrak, 19th season, 146-157-17.
Assistant coaches: Tyler Shumaker, Stephen Yaros, John Heller.
League: Laurel Mountain Hockey League.
2019-20 record: 2-18-0.
Returning players: 8.
Coach’s outlook: “There is more excitement and optimism heading into this season than we have had in a few years. The senior group, Chase Stoy, Jonathan Rankin, Jordan Love and Matt Bowser, is looking to lead us back to the playoffs in 2021. The welcome addition of Alyssa Diehl will be the backbone of the defense in net and the freshmen group brings a good mix of experience and energy to the team.”
Roster
Seniors: Matt Bowser, F; Jordan Love, F; Jonathan Rankin, D; Chase Stoy, F-D.
Juniors: R.J. James, F-D; Jeremy Mack, F-D; Connor Sowers, F-D.
Sophomores: Alyssa Diehl, GT; Miles Gnagey-Davis, F.
Freshmen: Ethan Ash, F; Christian Bender, F; Maddox Brant, F; Anthony Michael Jellison, D.
Westmont Hilltop Hilltoppers
Coaches: Don Lamison and Ben Gorman.
Assistant coaches: Kris Carlson, Brent Sell.
Leagues: Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League and Laurel Mountain Hockey League.
2019-20 record: 9-10-0-1 in PIHL; 16-2-2 in LMHL.
Returning players: 17.
Coach’s outlook: “As Westmont celebrates its 40th year of high school hockey, we could not be more excited about the returning team that we have in place for the 2020-21 season. Defensively we are in a very good position with seniors Matt Noll, Sam Snider and junior Kyle Replogle. Sophomore goalie Ian Amaranto returns and looks to build on his outstanding freshman season. Offensively we have plenty of fire power and grit with returning juniors Colin Gorman, Kobe Rickabaugh, Aiden Rice, Tony Marano, Peyton Sell and sophomore Nick Rozich. We feel that our bench is very deep and skilled, which will allow us to be very competitive. Westmont his young on paper, but last year should be an indicator of what we are capable of.”
Roster
Seniors: Matt Noll, D; Sam Snider, D;
Juniors: Colin Gorman, F; Anthony Marano, F; Kyle Replogle, D; Aiden Rice, F; Kobe Rickabaugh, F; Payton Sell, F.
Sophomores: Evan Allen, F; Ian Amaranto, GT; Landrey Burnheimer, F; Alex Crespo, D-GT; Derek George, F; Gavin Hockenberry, F-D; Chase Krouse, D; Parker Lavis, D-F; Nick Rozich, F; Zach Wallace, F.
Freshmen: None.
