CRESSON, Pa. – Just after Laurel Auto Group came back to force a 5-all tie in the top of the eighth inning, Mainline Pharmacy answered with two runs in the bottom half to prevail 7-5 on Friday at Mount Aloysius College to begin their Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League best-of-5 semifinal series.
No. 2 seed Mainline Pharmacy received two hits each from Devon Boyles, Karson Reffner, Erik Rhodes and Gage Wheaton. Ty Galusky and Reffner each scored twice. Boyles doubled, and Brad Bruner drove in three runs, including a sacrifice fly.
No. 3 seed Laurel Auto Group scored in the top of the second off Mainline Pharmacy starter and Pete Vuckovich Award winner Rodney Shultz.
Mainline Pharmacy answered with two runs in the bottom half to lead 2-1.
Mainline Pharmacy added three runs in the seventh to go ahead 5-1. Laurel Auto Group answered with four runs in the eighth to force a deadlock at 5-all.
Shultz allowed one run on two hits, while striking out six batters and walking three over six frames. Aiden Coleman was touched up for four runs over 11/3 frames. Alex Glumac did not permit a hit or run over the final 12/3 innings to earn the victory.
Mainline Pharmacy finished with a 12-6 edge in hits. Both teams left eight runners on base.
Cam Colwell led Laurel Auto Group with two hits and two stolen bases. Grant Dowden doubled and drove in two runs.
Michael Gregos scored two runs, and Chris Slatt tripled.
Laurel Auto Group starter Luke Treloar permitted four runs, three earned, and struck out five batters in six innings. Adam Ford allowed three runs in two innings.
The teams will play Game 2 of their series at 4 p.m. Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Game 3 will be 7 p.m. Sunday at the same site.
Martella’s Pharmacy beat O 7-5 on Friday in the other series.
