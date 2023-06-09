Rosters and coaching staffs have been announced for this year's 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic.
The North squad will be led by Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty. His staff includes Levi Cook, Matt Falisec, Tony Penna Jr., Zach Rugg and Scott Yingling.
Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul will mentor the South team. His staff includes Pete Kuharchak, Jarrod Lewis, Dante Paul, Isaiah Paul and John Sikora.
This year's contest will begin at 7 p.m. June 16 at Greater Johnstown High School's Trojan Stadium.
North's offensive players include Conemaugh Township's Ethan Black and Tanner Shirley; Homer-Center's Isaiah Bence; Ligonier Valley's Haden Sierocky and Colin Smith; McCort-Carroll Catholic's Jake Harker; North Star's Cody Hause; Northern Cambria's Owen Bougher, Xander Dolansky, Peyton Myers and Colton Paronish; Penns Manor's Nathan Raffaele; Portage's Mason Kargo, Braedan Oravecz and Luke Scarton; Purchase Line's Thomas Batten; Richland's Sam Penna; Somerset's Asa Belardi; West Shamokin's Dylan Wolfe; and Windber's John Shuster. Marion Center's Braden Reichenbach is the kicker.
Defensive players on the North team are Greater Johnstown's Marquan Tisinger; Homer-Center's Michael Krejocic and Vincent Tagliati; Ligonier Valley's Logan Mulheren and McKinley Shearer; Marion Center's Parker Black and Liam Cornetto; McCort-Carroll Catholic's John Golden and Ibn Shaheed; Northern Cambria's Cody Dumm; Penns Manor's Adam Altemus and Ashton Courvina; Purchase Line's Andrew Beer; Richland's Zach Hancock, Grayden Lewis and Jordan Nichols; Somerset's Tyler Zimmerman; and Windber's Dominic Bifano, Jake Hostetler and Luke Woodley.
South's offensive athletes consist of Bedford's Dominic Whetstone; Berlin Brothersvalley's Ryan Blubaugh, Cory Jose and Will Latuch; Blacklick Valley's Christopher Clark; Cambria Heights' Zane Miller and Tanner Trybus; Chestnut Ridge's Nick Presnell; Conemaugh Valley's Noah Hendershot; Forest Hills' Devon Brezovec, Jeremy Burda and Colten Danel; Meyersdale's Daulton Sellers; Northern Bedford County's Jestin Fernandez and Kalvan Gochnour; Penn Cambria's Vinny Chirdon, Zach Grove, Garrett Harrold and Mason Raymond; and Tussey Mountain's Jayven Ritchey. Chestnut Ridge's Sam Albright is the kicker.
Defensive players include Bedford's Trent Fichtner and Kevin Ressler; Berlin Brothersvalley's Grant Mathias and Holby McClucas; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Dominic Yanoshak; Cambria Heights' Joe Snedden and Ty Stockley; Central Cambria's Elijah Villarrial and Nolan Wyrwas; Chestnut Ridge's Dakota Harr; Conemaugh Valley's Matthew Jasper and Nick Reynolds; Everett's Sidric Grove; Forest Hills' Colby Rearick; Meyersdale's Collin Krause; River Valley's Bradley Miller; Tussey Mountain's Jaden Yochum; United Valley's Traystin Tomalson; and Westmont Hilltop's Gavin Hockenberry and Sean Wilks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.