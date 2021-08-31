Ridgetop Volleyball Club will host two AAU Grand Prix events at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in 2022.
Since these events are grand prixs, the winning team in each age group will receive a paid automatic bid to the National AAU Championships in Orlando, Florida in 2022.
The Jan. 22-23 tournament will host 16- and 17-Under teams, and the March 26-27 event will entertain 14- and 15-Under squads. Each age bracket will consist of 16 teams, so there will be 32 different teams playing each weekend and competing for a national tournament bid.
In February, the arena hosted the 2021 Flood City Challenge for the first time. The event held in February was a huge success, as Ridgetop VBC received plenty of positive feedback from the AAU volleyball community across Pennsylvania.
