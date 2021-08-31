1st Summit Arena

1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial hosted the 2021 Flood City Challenge on Feb. 20 and 21, 2021. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Ridgetop Volleyball Club will host two AAU Grand Prix events at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in 2022.

Since these events are grand prixs, the winning team in each age group will receive a paid automatic bid to the National AAU Championships in Orlando, Florida in 2022.

The Jan. 22-23 tournament will host 16- and 17-Under teams, and the March 26-27 event will entertain 14- and 15-Under squads. Each age bracket will consist of 16 teams, so there will be 32 different teams playing each weekend and competing for a national tournament bid.

In February, the arena hosted the 2021 Flood City Challenge for the first time. The event held in February was a huge success, as Ridgetop VBC received plenty of positive feedback from the AAU volleyball community across Pennsylvania.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you