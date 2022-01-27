The eighth annual College Hockey Showcase is coming to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial this weekend.
The showcase will feature American Collegiate Hockey Associate teams representing Cleveland State, Indiana (Pa.), Rowan, St. Vincent and West Virginia.
Pitt-Johnstown coach Dave Layman organized the showcase to help teams play more opponents without incurring greater travel costs.
“It gives teams a chance to play opponents they wouldn’t otherwise face,” Layman said.
Friday’s slate includes West Virginia against Indiana at 3:30 p.m., followed by Cleveland State vs. St. Vincent at 5:45 p.m. and Rowan vs. Pitt-Johnstown at 8:20 p.m.
On Saturday, games begin at 3:10 p.m. with Indiana vs. Rowan, followed by St. Vincent vs. West Virginia at 5:45 p.m. and Cleveland State vs. Pitt-Johnstown at 8:20 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule includes Rowan vs. St. Vincent at 9:10 a.m., Indiana vs. Cleveland State at 11:45 a.m., and West Virginia vs. Pitt-Johnstown at 2:20 p.m.
The Pitt-Johnstown Ice Cats currently sit in second place in the College Hockey East standings.
Admission for all games is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Public skating will be held following Pitt-Johnstown’s games on Friday and Saturday night.
