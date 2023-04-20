1st Summit Arena

1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial hosted the 2021 Flood City Challenge on Feb. 20 and 21, 2021. 

The third annual Flood City Challenge AAU volleyball tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.

Thirty-seven teams in three different divisions (14-, 16- and 17/18-under) will compete in the event. Squads from Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are slated to participate. 

The event will kick off Friday evening with a clinic led by former Penn State All-American outside hitter Jonni Parker, who will be at the arena the entire weekend with a booth setup for her Chasing Greatness Foundation.

Play will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with the 14-under division. The 16-under bracket will start in the early afternoon, with the 17/18-under classification starting in the early evening. Sunday's playoff rounds will start at 8 a.m.

The winning team in each bracket will receive a bid to the AAU national tournament in Orlando, Florida. 

Ridgetop Volleyball Club, the tournament's host, boasts four squads in the event: 14-under White (national qualifier), 16-under White (national qualifier), 16-under Blue and 17-under White (national qualifier).

