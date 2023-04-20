The third annual Flood City Challenge AAU volleyball tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Thirty-seven teams in three different divisions (14-, 16- and 17/18-under) will compete in the event. Squads from Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are slated to participate.
The event will kick off Friday evening with a clinic led by former Penn State All-American outside hitter Jonni Parker, who will be at the arena the entire weekend with a booth setup for her Chasing Greatness Foundation.
Play will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with the 14-under division. The 16-under bracket will start in the early afternoon, with the 17/18-under classification starting in the early evening. Sunday's playoff rounds will start at 8 a.m.
The winning team in each bracket will receive a bid to the AAU national tournament in Orlando, Florida.
Ridgetop Volleyball Club, the tournament's host, boasts four squads in the event: 14-under White (national qualifier), 16-under White (national qualifier), 16-under Blue and 17-under White (national qualifier).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.