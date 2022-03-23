Ridgetop Volleyball Club will host the 2022 Flood City Challenge at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Saturday and Sunday.
The winning team in the 14- and 15-Under age groups will receive an automatic bid to the 49th AAU Girls’ Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Florida, in June.
There will be 20 teams (12 in 14U and eight in 15U) coming from Maryland and Pennsylvania to compete.
Saturday pool play runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for 15U and 3 to 8 p.m. for 14U. On Sunday, the playoffs will start.
In January, 16U and 17U squads competed at 1st Summit Arena.
