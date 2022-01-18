1st Summit Arena

1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial hosted the 2021 Flood City Challenge on Feb. 20 and 21, 2021. 

Ridgetop Volleyball Club will host the 2022 Flood City Challenge at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Saturday and Sunday.

The winning team in the 16- and 17-Under age groups will receive an automatic bid to the National AAU Championships in Orlando, Florida.

There will be 16 teams competing in the 16-Under bracket and 12 17-Under squads coming from Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Saturday pool play begins at 8 a.m. for 16U and 2 p.m. for 17U. On Sunday, the playoffs will start at 8 a.m. for 16U and 1 p.m. for 17U.

