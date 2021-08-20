Tanner Cahill expects to feel right at home when he steps into the octagon for the first time on Saturday night.
The 26-year-old Conemaugh Township graduate will be making his debut at Flood City Fight Night, a 247 Fighting Championships promotion at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s like a coming home party,” said Cahill, who will face Aaron Harper (0-1-0) at 155 pounds.
“I’d say I probably wrestled in that arena at least 15 times in my life, and each time it was a big deal – the (Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling) tournament or Southwest Regional. I’m used to all eyes being on me.
“It’s going to be a big stage,” added Cahill, who was a standout wrestler at Conemaugh Township and later competed at Bloomsburg and Pitt-Johnstown.
“This kid is going to feel the pressure of the moment and I don’t think I’m going to feel the pressure of the moment.”
Six local fighters are scheduled to compete in the event, which has more than a dozen fights headlined by Chris Dempsey, a two-time All-American at Pitt-Johnstown who has appeared on UFC and Bellator MMA cards. Dempsey (11-6-0) will fight Rex Harris (11-5-0), a veteran of the World Series of Fighting and Professional Fighters League.
Cahill will be joined on the card by Cory Berchick, a former Indians teammate who also is making his debut. A state medalist in 2012, Berchick has been a part of the Westmont Hilltop coaching staff for the past half-dozen years.
“Wrestling is definitely a great background to have if you plan on getting into MMA,” Berchick said.
“The jiujitsu part goes hand in hand. I’m working on my boxing and how to throw my hands the correct way.”
Berchick has been going to Cahill’s gym, The Shop, in Berlin for more than a year and said he picked up his training over the past six months.
Cahill’s younger brother, Taylor, is not on this card, but he is 2-0 in amateur fights, and they have been training with Danillo Villefort at Indio Dojo. Villefort is a jiujitsu world champion from Brazil who has fought in the UFC and taught some of the biggest names in the sport.
“He’s the best with fighting in Pennsylvania,” Tanner Cahill said. “He’s a gangster.”
While Tanner and Taylor Cahill have each wrestled at the highest level in college, they aren’t one-dimensional.
“We’re just as likely to stand up and throw hands,” Tanner Cahill said. “Yes, we’re much better on the ground because we’ve done it for 20-plus years, but being able to stand and throw hands is what makes us versatile.”
The same is true for Kaden Cassidy, who will step into the cage for the second time on Saturday night. Cassidy, a 2020 state champion wrestler from Bedford who will join the George Mason team this season, showcased his boxing skills in his debut, a first-round knockout of Kyle van der Laan at Brawl in the Burgh 4 last year.
That got the attention of Ryan Middleton, owner of 247 Fighting Championships.
“There’s certain things in life that you see and realize ‘I’m watching something special right now,’ ” Middleton said of Cassidy, who trains with his father, Darren, at Gorilla House Gym in Altoona. “Everyone knows that the kid can wrestle. There’s no doubt about that, but when you combine that with one-punch knockout power at 20 years old, that’s a thing of beauty.”
Middleton is excited to see more of Cassidy against Ben Forshey, of Altoona, who is making his debut at 145 pounds.
“I think the sky’s the limit for him,” Middleton said of Cassidy. “He’s going to go down and wrestle on scholarship and when he resumes his MMA career, he’s going to have a bright future.”
Another former standout wrestler from Bedford County will be on the card, as 27-year-old Daniel Albright (1-2-0) will take on Jackson Ross (2-0-0) at 165 pounds.
Berlin Brothersvalley graduate David Krouse (0-1-0) will fight Trevor Ward (0-0-0) at 205 pounds.
