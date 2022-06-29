Nineteen area swimmers were named to the Central Western Alleghenies Aqua Conference (CWAAC) all-star teams.
Central Cambria’s Jack Soyka and Jensen Westrick, Northern Cambria’s Ethan Miller and Morgan Hassen, Richland’s Aiden Culp and Kaylee Salamon, Somerset’s Caleb Antram and Hannah Kane and Westmont Hilltop’s Elijah Innis, Cael Long and Sasha Innis were selected to the first team.
Central Cambria’s Adam McGlynn and Abbie George, Northern Cambria’s Tim Bassett and Katelyn Feighner, Richland’s Toryn Schmouder and Aubrianna Henry, Somerset’s Zachary Gibbs and Haley Basala and Westmont Hilltop’s Alyssa Kush were honored on the second team.
Elijah Innis and Long each won two District 6 Class 2A titles and were automatic locks on the first team.
