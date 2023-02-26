Eighteen area grapplers earned gold medals at Sunday’s Keystone State Central youth and junior high qualifier held at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
In the 6-and-under bracket, Chestnut Ridge’s Bradyn Feather (56 pounds), North Star’s Parker Smith (46) and Richland’s Luca Croteau (41) took first place.
Chestnut Ridge’s Kohyn Deputy (50) and Holy Name’s Jace Strittmatter (45) picked up titles in the 8-and-under classification.
At the 10-and-under level, Bedford’s Jackson Beegle (60), Conemaugh Township’s Easton Berg (120), Forest Hills’ Bronsyn Baxter (80) and Portage’s Bryce Harrington (85) earned gold.
Bedford’s Tyler Barton (115), Bishop McCort Catholic’s Jamison Forrest (95) and Chestnut Ridge’s Grayden Paris (65) won their respective weight classes in the 12-and-under bracket.
At 14-and-under, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Austin Carfley (105) and Eli Herring (92), Richland’s Grayson Mahla (145) and Westmont Hilltop’s Connor Ward (220) netted gold.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Trace Hay (195) and Bishop McCort Catholic’s Ty Conklin (117) finished first in 16-and-under.
In the girls division, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Yana Maria Noronha (158-161), Chestnut Ridge’s Kalea Day (136-149), Holy Name’s Journey Strittmatter (47-53), Meyersdale’s Aurora Comfort (107.6-112) and United’s Addison Hill (122-131) each went undefeated in their round-robin brackets.
