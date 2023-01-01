A total of 18 area players were named to the Pennsylvania Football News coaches select all-state teams in Class 1A through 3A.
In Class 1A, Northern Cambria senior quarterback Owen Bougher and senior wide receiver Peyton Myers and Windber senior running back John Shuster and junior punter Bryson Costa were first-team honorees. Northern Cambria senior linebacker Cody Dumm and sophomore safety Ty Dumm and Windber senior offensive tackle Dominic Bifano, kicker Costa, senior nose guard Luke Woodley were named to the second team.
Richland senior linebacker Jordan Nichols and Berlin Brothersvalley senior punter Ryan Blubaugh were first-team picks in Class 2A. Bedford senior running back Ethan Weber and senior cornerback Max Washington, Berlin Brothersvalley senior guard Grant Mathias and junior safety Pace Prosser, Ligonier Valley senior safety Haden Sierocky and Richland senior offensive athlete Sam Penna earned spots on the second team.
In Class 3A, Penn Cambria senior defensive tackle Mason Raymond was named to the first team, and Penn Cambria senior quarterback Garrett Harrold garnered a second-team selection.
