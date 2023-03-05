Eighteen area basketball teams received marching orders for their respective PIAA tournament first-round dates, as officially announced Sunday.
Nine games featuring area teams will tip off at various sites and times on Friday, with Saturday’s slate also featuring nine area teams according to brackets posted by the PIAA.
In boys action on Friday, three district champions will highlight the squads taking the floor.
District 5 Class 1A champion Berlin Brothersvalley is slated to meet St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy at Pitt-Johnstown with a 7:30 p.m. start. District 6-1A title winner Portage is set to host Cameron County at 7 p.m., while District 6-4A champ Greater Johnstown welcomes Highlands to Ed “Doc” Stofko Gymnasium at 7 p.m.
Turkeyfoot Valley, the third-place representative from District 5-1A, travels to Rimersburg to face Union at 7 p.m.
Six girls teams – three each in Classes 2A and 3A – will begin their state title quests on Friday.
In Class 2A, District 5 champion Windber will receive a visit from Greensburg Central Catholic at 7 p.m. District 6 runner-up United will take on Burgettstown at Central Cambria with a 7 p.m. start, while District 6-2A third-place team Bishop McCort Catholic heads to Freedom Area for a 7 p.m. tip off.
In Class 3A, Subregion 5-8-9 winner Chestnut Ridge will take on Keystone Oaks at Pitt-Johnstown, starting at 6 p.m. District 6 runner-up Westmont Hilltop hosts Neshannock at 7 p.m., while third-place Forest Hills battles Avonworth at North Hills Middle School, also at 7 p.m.
Five boys teams take the court on Saturday, with a pair of 2A teams and three 3A squads.
In Class 2A, District 5 champion Conemaugh Township faces Eden Christian Academy in Davidsville starting at 2 p.m. District 6 winner United travels to Central Cambria High School, where the Lions face Serra Catholic at 4 p.m.
In 3A, Subregion 5-8-9 winner Bedford hosts Steel Valley at 2 p.m. District 6 champion Penn Cambria welcomes Yough for a 5 p.m. game, while third-place Westmont Hilltop will trek to South Fayette High School to face Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Girls contests on Saturday feature two 1A teams and a 4A clash.
In Class 1A, District 5 winner Berlin Brothersvalley will take on North Clarion at Pitt-Johnstown with a 2 p.m. start. District 5 consolation winner Shade will ride to Elizabethtown to face Mount Calvary Christian at 3 p.m.
District 6-4A victor Penn Cambria hosts Highlands at 3:30 p.m.
