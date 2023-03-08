Penn Cambria junior Trent Hoover enters this weekend’s PIAA Class 2A wrestling championships in the same manner he did in 2022.
The 145-pounder has collected District 6 and Southwest Regional titles for the second straight year to add to his ever-growing resume.
This year, Hoover is looking to learn from 2022’s experience in Hershey and find a way to earn a spot near the top of the podium on Saturday.
“I’ve got some business to handle,” Hoover said on Saturday.
“I believe the experience of being there will be huge,” Penn Cambria coach Todd Niebauer said. “I think he went down last year and got a little caught up in it.”
Hoover, ranked No. 6 in the state by PA Power Wrestling, headlines 17 wrestlers from The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area. Chestnut Ridge qualified eight for the three-day event, including freshman Dominic Deputy (107), sophomore Easton Mull (114), junior Mason Weyant (133) and seniors Sam Albright (152), Calan Bollman (145), Kobi Burkett (127), Brock Holderbaum and Nick Presnell (189).
Bedford freshman Kross Cassidy (133), Berlin Brothersvalley seniors Grant Mathias (215) and Landon Ulderich (139), North Star senior Thanyal Miller (127), Somerset sophomore Rowan Holmes (189) and United freshman Josef Garshnick (114), sophomore Gideon Bracken (121) and junior Jacob Sombronski (107) start their journeys on Thursday as well.
Wrestling begins at 9 a.m. Thursday with preliminary and first-round matches. Friday’s slate starts at 9 a.m. with quarterfinals and semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s finals begin at 2 p.m.
Hoover (38-2) will face the winner of Thursday morning’s match between St. Marys sophomore Jaden Wehler (27-11) and Biglerville junior Joey Ney (35-13) in the first round. The Panther has faced top competition in preparing for Hershey.
“Practice has been gone well,” Niebauer said. “We worked on the little things as we went to work out with Luke Sipes from Altoona on Monday and stayed home and worked on some things yesterday (Tuesday).”
Hoover’s skills have advanced in many areas this season.
“He is attacking more and finishing better,” Niebauer said. “I’m hoping we see everything he has this weekend. I want to see him use all the tools in the toolbox.”
After suffering his first loss on Saturday, Cassidy won his next two matches to finish in third place at the Southwest Regional.
“It was great to see the way Kross responded after his loss in the semifinals,” Bedford coach Jason Kendall said. “He was able to focus quickly on coming back for third rather than focusing on the what ifs.”
Deputy, a District 5 and Southwest Regional champion ranked No. 2 in the state, awaits the winner of Conwell-Egan’s Jeffrey Spofford (26-7) and Oswayo Valley’s Andrew Coriatv (21-7) in the first round. Sombronski (30-5), ranked eighth in the state, meets Newport sophomore Roman Polcha in a preliminary matchup.
At 114, Mull (32-9) will face Northern Lebanon freshman Sam Wolford (43-12) in a preliminary bout, and Garshnick (39-5), ranked eighth in the state, is set to face Wyalusing freshman Cole Patrick (36-11) in the first round.
Holderbaum (34-10) meets Northwestern senior Sebastian Chiesa (33-9) in a preliminary contest at 121, and Bracken (34-6), ranked ninth, is set to face Meadowbrook Christian freshman Max Wirnsberger (42-6) in the first round.
Miller (29-13) meets Pen Argyl freshman Collin Ramsay (28-7), and Burkett (34-8) is set to face Notre Dame-Green Pond freshman Gavyn Kelton (22-18) match up in the preliminary round.
At 133, Weyant (24-18) meets Palisades sophomore John Haubert (30-10) in a preliminary bout, and Cassidy (32-1), ranked eighth, is set to face Muncy senior Scott Johnson (32-6) in the first round. Ulderich (34-13) meets Benton senior Ethan Kolb (38-11) in a preliminary match at 139.
Bollman (32-9), ranked seventh, will face Curwensville senior Nik Fegert (30-12) in the first round at 145. Albright (30-9) meets Wyalusing sophomore Ayden Hunsinger (36-9) in a preliminary bout.
At 189, Presnell (25-15) meets Fort LeBoeuf junior Ryan Welka (22-10) in a preliminary match, and Holmes (31-4), ranked eighth, will match up against Loyalsock junior Kaden Rodarmel (35-3) in the first round. Mathias (38-7), ranked eighth, will face Conwell-Egan junior Dante Burns (37-5) in the first round.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
