BEDFORD, Pa. – A total of 17 area grapplers advanced to the 2022 Thomas Automotive Family Wrestling Tournament semifinals on Friday evening at Bedford High School.
Chestnut Ridge has nine wrestlers in the semifinals. The Lions have a tournament-best 132 points to lead the 31-team field. Beth-Center is in second place with 82 points.
Chestnut Ridge’s Easton Mull (106 pounds), Brock Holderbaum (113), Ross Dull (120), Kobi Burkett (126), Calan Bollman (132), Trevor Weyandt (145), Jack Moyer (152), Luke Moore (160) and Daniel Moore (172) are all in the semifinals.
Six punched their tickets into the semifinals with falls. The Lions have 15 wrestlers still alive in the tournament.
Easton Mull, who pinned Huntingdon’s Liam Simpson in 1:04, will face North Star’s Colton Frazier, who defeated Newport’s Roman Polcha 7-5 in sudden victory, in the 106-pound semifinals. Bedford’s Ceaton Hale (215), Berlin Brothersvalley’s Grant Mathias (189), Ligonier Valley’s Ryan Harbert (138), Meyersdale’s Trevor Donaldson (120), Penn Cambria’s Braedan Oravecz (215) and Trent Hoover (126) and Somerset’s Rowan Holmes (172) are in the semifinals.
At 126, Hoover will face Burkett in the semifinals. Hale and Oravecz are set to meet in the 215-pound semifinals.
In quarterfinal bouts between area wrestlers, Donaldson earned a 6-0 decision over Conemaugh Township’s Tristen Hawkins. Burkett pinned Berlin’s Hunter Cornell in 4:44.
Luke Moore earned a fall in 54 seconds over Penn Cambria’s Nathan Little. Daniel Moore pinned Penn Cambria’s Jon Wolford in 1:00. Mathias won a 3-2 decision over Central Cambria’s Ethan Kubat. Hale pinned Somerset’s Zane Hagans in 5:31.
Penn Cambria has 10 wrestlers still alive in the tournament. The Panthers have compiled 76 points to sit in seventh place.
Semifinals will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The third- and fifth-round bouts will start at 4 p.m. The finals will begin at 5:30 p.m.
In the Ultimate Warrior Tournament at West Branch, United has three wrestlers still alive in the consolation bracket.
