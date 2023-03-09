Pairings

PIAA Tournament

Class 2A

Preliminary and first round pairings for the PIAA Class AA wrestling championships which begin Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey. Wrestlers’ names are followed by school, regional finish, grade and record. (x-denotes returning champion).

Preliminary Round

107 - Caleb Hummel, Philipsburg-Osceola (SW-5, Fr., 36-9) vs. Manny Stoltzfus, Montgomery (NE-4, Fr., 38-16); Chase Homan, Hamburg (SE-4, Fr., 38-7) vs. Griffin Tinsman (SW-6, Fr., 30-14); Jacob Sombronski, United (SW-4, Jr., 30-5) vs. Roman Polcha, Newport (SE-6, So., 31-13); Andrew Coriaty, Oswayo Valley (NW-4, So., 21-7) vs. Jeffrey Spofford, Conwell-Egan (SE-5, So., 36-7).

114 - Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown (SW-5, Jr., 45-5) vs. Waylon Waite, Reynolds (NW-4, Fr., 30-13); Sam Wolford, Northern Lebanon (SE-4, Fr., 43-12) vs. Easton Mull, Chestnut Ridge (SW-6, So., 32-9); Jorden Williams, Chartiers-Houston (SW-4, Jr., 29-11) vs. Brayden Hartranft, Berks Catholic (SE-6, So., 42-7); Chase Shaner, Hughesville (NE-4, So., 37-12) vs. Kevin Bagnell, Conwell-Egan (SE-5, 31-4).

121 - Brock Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge (SW-5, Sr., 34-10) vs. Sebastian Chiesa, Northwestern (NW-4, Sr., 33-9); Gunnar Maciejewski, Berks Catholic (SE-4, Fr., 39-11) vs. Sean Cain, Mount Pleasant (SW-6, Sr., 31-14); Lucas Barr, McGuffey (SW-4, Fr., 39-10) vs. Mikhail Hartranft, Catasauqua (SE-6, Jr., 33-14); Matthew Almedina, Mid Valley (NE-4, Fr., 31-9) vs. Cooper Feltman, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-5, So., 24-18).

127 - Thanyal Miller, North Star (SW-6, Sr., 29-13) vs. Collin Ramsay, Pen Argyl (SE-4, Fr., 28-7); Kobi Burkett, Chestnut Ridge (SW-4, Sr., 34-8) vs. Gavyn Kelton, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-6, Fr., 22-18); Alex Rueberger, Sharpsville (NW-4, Jr., 36-11) vs. Marvin Armistead, Berks Catholic (SE-5, Jr., 42-5); Nolan Baumert, Line Mountain (NE-4, Jr., 30-11) vs. Anthony Orlandini, Montour (SW-5, Jr., 40-13).

133 - John Samy, Salisbury Township (SE-6, Sr., 35-9) vs. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown (SW-4, Jr., 41-11); Dylan Granahan, Benton (NE-4, Sr., 38-10) vs. Noah Doi, Camp Hill (SE-5, So., 32-4); Conner Reszkowski, Cranberry (NW-4, So., 30-11) vs. Colten Shunk, Penns Valley (SW-5, Jr., 31-8); John Haubert, Palisades (SE-4, So., 30-10) vs. Mason Weyant, Chestnut Ridge (SW-6, Jr., 24-18).

139 - Cameron Mingee, Littlestown (SE-5, Jr., 34-6) vs. Ben Reynolds, St. Mary’s (NW-4, So., 16-11); Ethan Kolb, Benton (NE-4, Sr., 38-11) vs. Landon Ulderich, Berlin Brothersvalley (SW-5, Sr., 34-13); Tyler Morrison, West Perry (SE-4, So., 41-9) vs. Owen Ivcic, Bentworth (SW-6, Fr., 36-14); Niko Ferra, Burrell (SW-4, Sr., 41-10) vs. Ian Vitalo, Schuylkill Valley (SE-6, So., 37-3).

145 - Gage Long, Bellefonte (SW-5, Sr., 40-13) vs. Travis Riefenstahl, Saucon Valley (SE-4, Sr., 13-5); Gage Wentzel, Montoursville (NE-4, Fr., 40-11) vs. Jonah Erdely, Frazier (SW-6, Fr., 36-10); Logan Richey, Quaker Valley (SW-4, Sr., 33-14) vs. Gavin Fehr, Catasauqua (SE-5, Sr., 39-7); Jaden Wehler, St. Mary’s (NW-4, So., 27-11) vs. Joey Ney, Biglerville (SE-6, Jr., 35-13).

152 - Kaden Barnhart, River Valley (SW-5, Jr., 34-11) vs. Keegan Ramsay, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-4, So., 25-15); Ayden Hunsinger, Wyalusing (NE-4, So., 36-9) vs. Samuel Albright, Chestnut Ridge (SW-6, Sr., 30-9); Tyler Berish, Beth-Center (SW-4, Sr., 37-4) vs. Carmine Lenzi, Berks Catholic (SE-5, So., 41-10); Reece Bechakas, Kane (NW-4, Jr., 32-7) vs. Kobe Moore, Camp Hill (SE-6, Jr., 34-6).

160 - Chase Frameli, Jefferson-Morgan (SW-6, Jr., 33-9) vs. Luke Fugazzotto, Northwestern Lehigh (SE-4, Fr., 35-8) vs. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton (SW-4, Sr., 36-7) vs. Jared Rohn, Saucon Valley (SE-6, So., 24-13) vs. Vito Gentile, Reynolds (NW-4, So., 30-15) vs. Joseph Lapenna, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-5, Jr., 18-10); Evan Brokenshire, Benton (NE-4, So., 35-10) vs. Ezra Masood, Tussey Mountain (SW-5, So., 12-3).

172 - Shamere Davenport, Belmont Charter (SE-6, Jr., 29-13) vs. Robbie Schneider, Lackawanna Trail (NE-4, Sr., (39-2); Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston (SW-4, Sr., 39-10) vs. Daniel Haubert, Palisades (SE-5, Jr., 37-7); Brock Covell, Titusville (NW-4, Sr., 35-8) vs. Tommy Cohenour, Southern Huntingdon (SW-6, Jr., 33-6); Gabe Davis, Berks Catholic (SE-4, Jr., 40-8) vs. Isaac Lacinski, Burrell (SW-5, So., 39-12).

189 - Quade Boden, West Perry (SE-6, So., 32-17) vs. Cale Bastian, Milton (NE-4, Jr., 30-12); Jacob Layhue, Beth-Center (SW-4, Jr., 38-11) vs. Lucas Miller, Northwestern Lehigh (SE-5, Sr., 33-10); Ryan Welka, Fort LeBoeuf (NW-4, Jr., 22-10) vs. Nick Presnell, Chestnut Ridge (SW-6, Sr., 25-15); Jason Singer, Faith Christian (SE-4, Fr., 32-10) vs. Britton Spangle, Glendale (SW-5, Sr., 35-11).

215 - Tucker Paynter, Trinity (SE-5, Jr., 38-7) vs. Miska Young, Port Allegany (NW-4, Jr., 31-6); Ryan Weidner, Mount Carmel (NE-4, Jr., 29-7) vs. Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem (SW-5, Sr., 38-7); Jared Blobe, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-4, Sr., 32-12) vs. Kollin Brungart, Penns Valley (SW-6, Sr., 31-9); Dylan Pitzer, Mount Pleasant (SW-4, Fr., 33-10) vs. Chad Beller, Catasauqua (SE-6, Jr., 38-9).

285 - Brad Miller, River Valley (SW-6, Sr., 31-13) vs. Wilson Spires, General McLane (NW-4, Sr., 24-8); Charles Sheppard, Hamburg (SE-4, Sr., 40-11) vs. Joey Baronick, Burgettstown (SW-5, Jr., 37-12); Bruce Hartman, Berwick (NE-4, Sr. 36-7) vs. Justis Troutman, Tri Valley (SE-6, Sr., 33-10); Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks (SW-4, Sr., 36-4) vs. Peyton Wentzel, Upper Dauphin (SE-5, Sr., 36-7).

First Round

107 - Aaron Seidel, Northern Lebanon (SE-1, So., 44-0) vs. Hummel/Stoltzfus winner; Antonio Boni, Central Valley (SW-3, Fr., 31-4) vs. Sierra Chiesa, Northwestern (NW-2, So., 33-5); Cameron Baker, Burrell (SW-2, Fr., 38-9) vs. Steven Willis, Corry (NW-3, Fr., 38-11); Gage Swank, Muncy (NE-1, Fr., 37-9) vs. Homan/Tinsman winner; Dalton Wenner, Cranberry (NW-1, Fr., 31-3) vs. Sombronski/Polcha winner; Aristotel Bobotas, Montoursville (NE-3, Fr., 37-9) vs. William Detar, Trinity (SE-2, Fr., 37-2); Seth Kolb, Benton (NE-2, So., 33-9) vs. Kole Davidheiser, Faith Christian (SE-3, Fr., 30-9); Dominic Deputy, Chestnut Ridge (SW-1, Fr., 37-3) vs. Coriaty/Spofford winner.

114 - Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-1, Jr., 43-3) vs. Sentipal/Waite winner; Josef Garshnick, United (SW-3, Fr., 39-5) vs. Cole Patrick, Wyalusing (NE-2, Fr., 36-11); Nico Fanella, Indiana (SW-2, So., 31-4) vs. Jace Gessner, Lewisburg (NE-3, Sr., 28-9); Weston Pisarchick, Brockway (NW-1, Jr., 27-0) vs. Wolford/Mull winner; Colton Wade, Sullivan County (NE-1, So., 38-3) vs. Williams/Hartranft winner; Aiden Beimel, St. Mary’s (NW-3, So., 35-8) vs. Mason McLendon, Susquenita (SE-2, Sr., 31-4); Carter Beck, Saegertown (NW-2, So., 34-3) vs. Cole Hubert, Saucon Valley (SE-3, So., 41-11); Landon Bainey, West Branch (SW-1, Jr., 42-1) vs. Shaner/Badnell hitter.

121 - Gauge Botero, Faith Christian (SE-1, So., 39-2) vs. Holderbaum/Chiesa winner; Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley (SW-3, Jr., 36-3) vs. x-Branden Wentzel, Montoursville (NE-2, Sr., 36-9); Gideon Bracken, United (SW-2, So., 34-6) vs. Max Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian (NE-3, Fr., 42-6); Hudson Hohman, Grove City (NW-1, Fr., 31-7) vs. Maciejewski/Cain winner; Brandt Harer, Montgomery (NE-1, Fr., 42-1) vs. Barr/Hartranft winner; Elijah Brosius, Cranberry (NW-3, So., 30-10) vs. Jackson Rush, West Perry (SE-2, So., 37-4); Jake Bennett, Fort LeBoeuf (NW-2, Jr., 36-12) vs. Aiden Grogg, Saucon Valley (SE-3, So., 42-8); Lucas Fye, Bald Eagle Area (SW-1, Jr., 29-1) vs. Almedina/Feltman winner.

127 - Chris Vargo, Bentworth (SW-1, Jr., 39-2) vs. Miller/Ramsay winner; Cole Householder, Brookville (NW-3, So., 35-6) vs. David Kennedy, Montoursville (NE-2, So., 37-11); Hunter Gould, Conneaut Area (NW-2, Jr., 36-3) vs. Tyler Ulrich, Warrior Run (NE-3, Fr., 38-9); Arment Waltenbaugh, Faith Christian (SE-1, Fr., 26-5) vs. Burkett/Kelton winner; Matthew Smith, Midd-West (NE-1, So., 35-6) vs. Ruenberger/Armistead winner; Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus, Bermudian Springs (SE-3, 39-5) vs. Cooper Hornack, Burrell (SW-2, Jr., 39-6); Steven Harris, Conwell-Egan (SE-2, Jr., 36-5) vs. Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area (SW-3, Sr., 36-6); Cyrus Hurd, North East (NW-1, So., 21-3) vs. Baumert/Orlandini winner.

133 - x-Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area (NE-1, Sr., 39-1) vs. Samy/Suica winner; Brody Beck, Cambridge Springs (NW-3, Jr., 34-9) vs. Blain Puchalsky, West Perry (SE-2, Jr., 27-9); Chase Bell, Reynolds (NW-2, Jr., 29-11) vs. Mason Wagner, Faith Christian (SE-3, Fr., 37-8); Peter Chacon, Montour (SW-1, Sr., 39-5) vs. Granahan/Doi winner; Charlie Robson, Conwell-Egan (SE-1, Jr., 37-3) vs. Reszkowski/Shunk winner; Kross Cassidy, Bedford (SW-3, Fr., 32-1) vs. x-Scott Johnson, Muncy (NE-2, Sr., 32-6); Jamison Poklembo, Mount Pleasant (SW-2, Jr., 37-6) vs. Conner Heckman, Midd-West (NE-3, Sr., 36-3); JoJo Przybycien, Fort LeBoeuf (NW-1, Jr., 41-6) vs. Haubert/Weyant winner.

139 - Anthony Evanitsky, Wyoming Area (NE-1, So., 37-4) vs. Mingee/Reynolds winner; Jackson Albert, Saucon Valley (SE-3, So., 40-12) vs. Liam Cornetto, Marion Center (SW-2, Sr., 39-6); Bryson Vaughn, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-2, Sr., 34-11) vs. Taylor Smith, Juniata (SW-3, Sr., 35-6); Brady Collins, Clearfield (NW-1, So., 35-3) vs. Kolb/Underich winner; Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown (SW-1, Sr., 43-6) vs. Morrison/Ivcic winner; Dane Wenner, Cranberry (NW-3, So., 35-9) vs. Reagan Milheim, Warrior Run (NE-2, Fr., 45-4); Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry (NW-2, Jr., 36-5) vs. Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia (NE-3, Jr., 25-8); Chase Hontz, Faith Christian (SE-1, So., 35-9) vs. Ferra/Vitalo winner.

145 - Kaden Milheim, Warrior Run (NE-1, Sr., 45-3) vs. Long/Reifenstahl winner; Gage Heilbrun, Marion Center (SW-3, Sr., 36-9) vs. Gunnar Gage, Cambridge Springs (NW-2, Sr., 35-6); Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge (SW-2, Sr., 32-9) vs. Nik Fegert, Curwensville (NW-3, Sr., 30-12); Vince Bouzakis, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-1, So., 42-7) vs. Wentzel/Erdely winner; Cody Hamilton, Grove City (NW-1, So., 35-2) vs. Richey/Fehr winner; Ryan Lawler, Bishop McDevitt (SE-3, So., 35-7) vs. Chase Burke, Benton (NE-2, Sr., 35-11); Max Stein, Faith Christian (SE-2, So., 37-8) vs. Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian (NE-3, Sr., 38-3); Trent Hoover, Penn Cambria (SW-1, Jr., 38-2) vs. Wehler/Ney winner.

152 - x-Conner Harer, Montgomery (NE-1, Jr., 45-1) vs. Barnhart/Ramsay loser; Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell (SW-3, Jr., 34-9) vs. Caullin Summers, Sharpsville (NW-2, Jr., 35-8); Ryan Celaschi, Frazier (SW-2, So., 34-6) vs. Story Buchanan, Girard (NW-3, Jr., 38-1); Cael Weidemoyer, Faith Christian (SE-1, Fr., 32-3) vs. Hunsinger/Albright winner; Steffan Lynch, North East (NW-1, Sr., 29-5) vs. Berish/Lenzi loser; Nolen Zeigler, West Perry (SE-3, Sr., 35-7) vs. Cameron Milheim, Warrior Run (NE-2, So., 41-7); Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley (SE-2, Sr., 46-6) vs. Max Bluhm, Lackawanna Trail (NE-3, Sr., 41-4); Ty Watson, Penns Valley (SW-1, Jr., 36-4) vs. Bechakas/Moore winner.

160 - x-Grant MacKay, Laurel (SW-1, Sr., 43-1) vs. Frameli/Fugazzotto winner; Chance Kimmy, General McLane (NW-3, Jr., 39-11) vs. Alex Hoffman, Milton (NE-2, Jr., 32-8); Collin Hearn, Conneaut Area (NW-2, Sr., 34-5) vs. Chase Wenrich, Lewisburg (NE-3, So., 28-12); Jagger Gray, Trinity (SE-1, Sr., 39-3) vs. Brandebura/Rohn winner; Deegan Ross, Lackawanna Trail (NE-1, Sr., 40-2) vs. Gentile/Lapenna winner; Justice Hockenberry-Folk, West Perry (SE-3, Sr., 33-7) vs. Zeke Dubler, Glendale (SW-2, Sr., 39-4); Luke Sugalski, Faith Christian (SE-2, So., 25-7) vs. Andrew McMonagle, Huntingdon (SW-3, Jr., 37-5); Hunter Hohman, Grove City (NW-1, Jr., 39-1) vs. Brokenshire/Masood winner.

172 - Caleb Close, Bald Eagle Area (SW-1, So., 39-3) vs. Davenport/Schneider winner; Waylon Wehler, St. Mary’s (NW-3, Sr., 35-4) vs. x-Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-2, Sr., 38-7); Jalen Wagner, Reynolds (NW-2, Sr., 33-4) vs. Lucas Lawler, Bishop McDevitt (SE-3, So., 31-7); Caden Finck, Montgomery (NE-1, Jr., 43-6) vs. Orbin/Haubert winner; Adam Waters, Faith Christian (SE-1, Fr., 40-1) vs. Covell/Cohenour winner; Mason Higley, Towanda (NE-3, So., 39-7) vs. Kyle Scott, Tyrone (SW-2, Fr., 33-9); Cole Shupp, Warrior Run (NE-2, Jr., 32-16) vs. Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry (SW-3, So., 41-4); Conner McChesney, Fort LeBoeuf (NW-1, Jr., 40-7) vs. Davis/Lacinski winner.

189 - x-Rune Lawrence, Frazier (SW-1, Jr., 41-3) vs. Boden/Bastian winner; Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield (NW-3, Jr., 35-6) vs. Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley (SE-2, Sr. 43-5); Magnus Lloyd, General McLane (NW-2, Jr., 29-8) vs. Jacob Scheib, Tri Valley (SE-3, Sr., 33-4); Paul Renner, Honesdale (NE-1, Sr., 34-10) vs. Layhue/Miller winner; Jake Gilfoil, Bishop McDevitt (SE-1, Sr., 35-5) vs. Welka/Presnell winner; Kaden Rodarmel, Loyalsock (NE-3, Jr., 35-3) vs. Rowan Holmes, Somerset (SW-2, So., 31-4); Jacob Bobersky, Benton (NE-2, Sr., 27-11) vs. Josh Ryan, Mount Union (SW-3, So., 38-9); Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville (NW-1, Sr., 35-4) vs. Singer/Spangle winner.

215 - Austin Johnson, Muncy (NE-1, So., 35-0) vs. Paynter/Young winner; Dante Burns, Conwell-Egan (SE-3, Jr., 37-5) vs. Grant Mathias, Berlin Brothersvalley (SW-2, Sr., 38-7); Mark Effendian, Faith Christian (SE-2, Fr., 38-11) vs. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth (SW-3, Jr., 32-9); Danny Church, Fort LeBoeuf (NW-1, Sr., 41-6) vs. Weidner/McChesney winner; Brenan Morgan, Central Valley (SW-1, Jr., 35-4) vs. Blobe/Brungart winner; Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry (NW-3, Sr., 35-5) vs. Seth Ross, Lackawanna Trail (NE-2, Sr., 36-3); Abraham Keep, Girard (NW-2, Sr., 35-3) vs. Cole Yonkin, Montoursville (NE-3, Jr., 35-11); Brody Kline, Berks Catholic (SE-1, Jr., 41-4) vs. Pitzer/Beller winner.

285 - x-Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt (SE-1, Sr., 33-2) vs. Miller/Spires winner; Andrew Wolfe, Benton (NE-3, Sr., 34-9) vs. Braden Ewing, Tyrone (SW-2, Jr., 32-8); Mason Nelson, Canton (NE-2, Sr., 18-7) vs. Daniel Williams, Glendale (SW-3, Fr., 39-8); Carson Neely, Port Allegany (NW-1, So., 33-0) vs. Sheppard/Baronick winner; Gunner Singleton, Huntingdon (SW-1, Sr., 42-3) vs. Hartman/Troutman winner; Gavin Thompson, Brockway (NW-3, Sr., 33-7) vs. Aiden Compton, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-2, Sr., 39-9); Mike Mazurek, Sharon (NW-2, Sr., 32-2) vs. Owen Reber, Berks Catholic (SE-3, Jr., 36-11); Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg (NE-1, Sr., 30-0) vs. Flaherty/Wentzel winner.