Seventeen area players were named to the All-District 5 teams, as chosen by coaches throughout the district.
In Class A, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Grace Dorcon (senior outside hitter), Conemaugh Township’s Madison Showalter (senior setter), Shade’s Taylor Rapsky (senior middle hitter) and Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Josie Snyder (junior middle hitter) and Rylee Snyder (senior middle hitter) were honored on the first team. Conemaugh Township’s Chloe Bidelman (junior libero), Maciah Holsopple (senior middle hitter) and Hannah Swank (sophomore middle hitter), Meyersdale’s Jaden Blough (senior middle hitter) and Shade’s Jenna Muha (sophomore middle hitter) were named to the second team.
In Class AA, Bedford’s Raquel Imler (senior setter), Natalie Lippincott (junior setter/outside hitter) and Riley Stahlman (middle hitter), Chestnut Ridge’s Belle Bosch (sophomore middle hitter) and Alaina Lafferty (senior setter), North Star’s Sydnee Ashbrook (senior middle hitter) and Windber’s Amanda Cominsky (senior middle hitter) were listed on the first team.
