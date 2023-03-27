Sixteen area players will compete in Friday's 16th annual Altoona Mirror Basketball Classic to be held at Penn State Altoona.
The girls game will begin at 6:30 p.m., while the boys contest is slated to start at 8:30. Proceeds benefit the Big John Riley Scholarship Fund. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.
Mifflin County's Aaron Gingrich will led the Central Pa. girls. His team will consist of Bishop Carroll Catholic's Madison Ostinowsky, Bishop McCort Catholic's Bria Bair, Chestnut Ridge's Belle Bosch, Glendale's Minyhah Easterling, Homer-Center's Molly Kosmack and Macy Sardone, Mifflin County's Marissa Gingrich, Penn Cambria's Abby Crossman and Emily Hite, Portage's Madelyn Hudak and Ari Wozniak and Shade's Jenna Muha, District 5's all-time leading female scorer.
The Blair County girls roster, led by Hollidaysburg coach Deanna Jubeck, is made up of Altoona's Brooklyn Barron, Taylor Lane (injured) and Harley McGirk; Bellwood-Antis' Chelsea McCaulsky and Lydia Worthing; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Bella Adams; Claysburg-Kimmel's Sarah Helsel; Hollidaysburg's Alison Hatajik and Sydney Lear; Tyrone's Kayelin Gibbons; and Williamsburg's Jade Carper, Kendel Norris and Jayla Woodruff.
Penn Cambria's Jim Ronan will led the Central Pa. boys, which consists of Bedford's Kevin Ressler, Bishop Carroll Catholic's Spencer Myers, Cambria Heights' Carter Lamb, Central Mountain's Jack Hanna and Hayden Pardoe, Clearfield's Cole Miller, Greater Johnstown's Nyerre Collins, Northern Bedford County's Cullen Lloyd, Penn Cambria's Vinny Chirdon and Garrett Harrold, Portage's Mason Kargo and Andrew Miko (injured) and Southern Huntingdon County's Nate Myers.
Altoona's Ashton Neely, Jalen Triplin and Zhaad White; Bellwood-Antis' Caleb Beiswenger; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic's Patrick Haigh, Karson Kiesewetter and Matthew Woolridge; Central's Seth Bean and Eli Lingenfelter; Tyrone's Zac LeGars and Ross Gampe; and Williamsburg's Zach Kagarise are on the Blair County boys squad, which is coached by Central's Paul Frederick.
