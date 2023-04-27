Sixteen area grapplers have been named to the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association all-academic teams.
On the first team, Chestnut Ridge seniors Sam Albright, Calan Bollman and Kobi Burkett and United sophomores Gideon Bracken and Colton Henning were named with 4.0 GPAs.
Chestnut Ridge senior Nick Presnell (3.7 GPA), Forest Hills senior Dustin Flinn (3.665) and United junior Zack Travis (3.8) and sophomore Noah Pisarcik (3.8) were second-team selections.
On the third team, Conemaugh Township junior Colten Huffman (3.55 GPA) and Forest Hills junior Hunter Forcellini (3.637) were selected.
Chestnut Ridge sophomore Aaron Ickes (3.3), Conemaugh Township junior Tristen Hawkins (3.43) and United sophomores Sawyer McGinnis (3.0) and Michael Monty (3.0) were honorable-mention awardees.
On the girls side, Central Cambria senior Lydia Knarr earned a spot on the second team with a 3.94 GPA.
