Chestnut Ridge senior quarterback Logan Pfister earned his third selection, while United senior running back Hunter Cameron and Richland junior Kellan Stahl were honored for the second time in their careers on the 2020 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Team, which was released on Tuesday at the Class A, AA and AAA levels.
Fourteen area players in total were named to the prestigious list. In Class A, Cameron, Blacklick Valley junior linebacker Nate Schilling, Conemaugh Township senior linebacker Seth Rosey and Conemaugh Township junior defensive back Jackson Byer were listed. Pfister, Stahl, Berlin Brothersvalley senior quarterback Will Spochart, Berlin Brothersvalley senior placekicker Brady Glessner, Cambria Heights senior linebacker Ian Eckenrode, Chestnut Ridge junior wide receiver Matt Whysong, Richland senior defensive lineman Connor Rager and Windber senior defensive back Aaron Willis were honored on the Class AA team. Bedford senior defensive back Steven Ressler and Bedford junior Mercury Swaim were named to the Class AAA team.
Pfister completed 58% of his passes for 1,554 yards and 10 touchdowns for the 7-3 Lions, who won their fifth straight District 5 Class AA crown. The senior added 783 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground to finish his career with 5,321 passing and 2,613 rushing yards, while accounting for 45 total touchdowns.
“It’s certainly unprecedented in our history at Chestnut Ridge,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker of Pfister being named all-state for the third year in a row. “I don’t know how many kids in the area made all-state three years in a row. His career certainly has been one to marvel at.”
Despite defenses geared to slow down Pfister, the dual-threat quarterback was still able to produce at a high level.
“He was the centerpiece,” Shoemaker said. “What’s even more impressive, I think, is most if not all teams that played against him his junior and senior year, their game plans were trying to stop or limit his effectiveness. He was able to achieve numbers that he did despite being the focal point of every opposition’s defense.”
Cameron topped the area with 1,495 yards on 202 carries in just eight games this past season. After a one-year hiatus, Cameron earned his second selection to duplicate his 2018 success.
“He’s well-deserving of it,” United coach Kevin Marabito said. “He’s a hard worker. He goes over and beyond what players want to do. The way you see him play in a game is how he practices. He’s just a great young man.”
On Oct. 9, Cameron totaled 415 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries against West Shamokin, and finished his career with a school-record 4,873 rushing yards.
“His field vision is just tremendous,” Marabito said. “He sees things a lot of backs can’t see. When he sees a hole, he can plant his foot and go. He has what a running back needs with that vision.”
Stahl, who was named as an athlete, completed 55.4% of his passes in 2020 for 17 touchdowns to combine with his 657 rushing yards and 14 scores. The Rams went 7-3 and won their third straight District 6 Class AA title.
“It’s really impressive to be back-to-back all-state recognitions as only a junior with another year still to go,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “This year, his leadership on the field and off the field really were more evident than they were as a sophomore.”
Rager compiled 53 tackles, with 36 solo stops. He had nine sacks to rank second in the area, and blocked a punt.
“Connor has been starting for us for four years at nose guard,” Bailey said. “Each year, he has gotten better and better. Teams here locally just couldn’t run on us because he was a force in the middle.”
In eight games, Schilling topped the area with 126 tackles, including 81 solo stops, for the Vikings from his middle linebacker position. Schilling totaled at least 10 tackles in seven contests, which included 24 on
Oct. 23 against North Star.
“This is the second year in a row he led the area in tackles in the regular season,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said. “We always joke that he’s a tackling machine. He literally, in his mindset, wants to make every tackle, whether it’s on special teams or defense. He has a high-engine motor. He was reading keys, he watched even more film than he did the year before.
"It’s pretty exciting to see what he has in store for his senior season, that’s for sure."
Rosey led the area with 15.5 sacks in eight games. He finished with 51 tackles, including 42 solo stops. Rosey also led the Indians in rushing with 612 yards on 118 carries and six catches for 36 yards along with 12 touchdowns.
“The first thing that pops into my head is motor,” Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said. “His motor is unbelievable, which allows him to be that relentless pass rusher.
“That doesn’t happen by accident because he is an incredible hard worker. So his work ethic allows him to have that motor. With his competitive nature, he just won’t be denied.”
Byer snared an area-best six interceptions, with three in one game, along with 27 tackles. On offense, Byer was the Indians’ leading receiver with 411 yards on 32 catches, with 11 carries for 54 yards. He also returned punts and kickoffs.
“Such a dynamic athlete and a game-changer,” Penna said of Byer. “He has brilliant instincts, he understands the game and he’s always around the ball. You add that with incredible athletic ability, and he’s a playmaker on both sides of the ball. He’s a special kid.”
Spochart became the first Mountaineer to total 1,000 rushing and passing yards in the same season. He completed 63.8% of his passes for 1,139 yards with 11 touchdowns and just one interception. Spochart rushed for 1,106 yards on 161 carries with 14 touchdowns for the WestPAC champions.
“The offense all started with him. He was the trigger man, whether it was running the ball or passing the ball,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said. “A 1,000 yards rushing and passing in a nine-game season, that’s pretty impressive with the shortened season. He’s just a tremendous athlete. I think he would be the first to tell you it took a team. It took the line blocking, receivers catching, but he was definitely the focal point.”
Glessner earned a spot as a specialist. He made 50 of 52 extra points and nailed 6 of 7 field goals to total 68 points.
“He was just automatic,” Paul said. “I think the two misses that he did have for extra points this year were actually both blocked. It’s a tremendous weapon in high school football to have a kid you can send out there that’s consistently going to get you that free point after every touchdown.”
Eckenrode led the Highlanders with 77 tackles, including 24 solo stops with 13 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Cambria Heights (4-4) advanced to its first District 6 title game.
“Making the all-state team is a tremendous honor,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “He’s the smartest player I’ve ever coached. He’s like having a coach on the field.”
Whysong collected 46 catches for 798 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 124 yards on 14 carries, and posted 43 tackles on defense.
“Matt had a great year, really the last two years, he’s caught over 40 passes,” Shoemaker said. “He still has his senior season left. His ability to make big plays did take some of the pressure off Logan.”
Willis posted 18 tackles and four interceptions on defense. He scored 15 total touchdowns in six different ways – rushing, receiving, fumble return, interception return, punt return and kick return.
Ressler, also an all-state basketball selection, earned his spot in the secondary after picking off two passes. He finished with an area-best 824 receiving yards on 54 receptions and 10 touchdowns for the 10-1 Bisons, who advanced to the PIAA semifinals. He rushed for 385 yards on 57 carries.
“He had a tremendous impact on both sides of the ball,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “Defensively, he had a phenomenal season. He held Richland’s Griffin LaRue, Clearfield’s Jake Lezzer and Hickory’s Ramarion Whitehead far below their average totals.”
Swaim was named as an athlete. He led the area with 1,578 passing yards, completing 97 of 168 passes for 18 TDs and nine interceptions. Swaim was third in the area with 1,141 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Swaim had 2,719 total yards and 116 points.
“He’s a student of the game,” Steele said. “He has a strong desire to be successful. Obviously, he had a fantastic season on offense both running the ball and throwing the ball.”
The Class AAAA, AAAAA and AAAAAA teams will be announced on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.