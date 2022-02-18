ALTOONA, Pa. – Led by six grapplers advancing to Saturday’s semifinals, Forest Hills compiled 94 points to lead by four after the first day of competition on Friday at the District 6 Class 2A Wrestling Tournament at Altoona Area High School Fieldhouse.
Four Penn Cambria wrestlers and a pair each from Central Cambria and United also advanced as 14 area wrestlers punched their ticket to the semifinal round, which will be contested at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Those fourteen grapplers have also cemented spots in the Southwest Regional in two weeks.
The District 6 finals will begin after the 5 p.m. Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday.
Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington (152 pounds), Kirk Bearjar (215), Dustin Flinn (160), Hunter Forcellini (126), Noah Teeter (145) and Easton Toth (138) all advanced to the semifinals.
“The coaches and I are happy for six in the semis and moving onto regionals,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said. “I think our team wrestled really well today. Even the matches we didn’t win, I thought our guys battled hard.”
A total of 12 Rangers advanced to Saturday. Philipsburg-Osceola is four points behind Forest Hills. Bald Eagle Area sits in third place with 81 points.
Arrington, a North Carolina State signee, two-time PIAA gold medalist and three-time district champion, pinned two opponents in 31 and 35 seconds, respectively, to advance. He will face Penn Cambria’s Nathan Little, a 7-1 winner over Penns Valley’s David Martin, in the semifinals.
Bearjar, the top seed at 215, won 2-0 and 4-2 decisions to advance to the semifinals, where he will meet Juniata Valley’s Ben Carolus.
A pin and 19-2 technical fall over Mount Union’s Jayce Reck allowed Flinn to advance to the semifinals opposite Tyrone’s Andrew Weaver.
Forcellini, the No. 2 seed, won a 15-4 major decision over United’s Colton Henning. Forcellini is slated to face No. 3 seed Landon Dunsmore from Huntingdon.
Teeter won by fall and a 16-0 technical fall over Tyrone’s Reese Wood in 4:12 to move on. The No. 3 seed will meet Marion Center’s Gage Heilbrun in the semifinals.
Top-seeded Toth earned two falls in 21 seconds and 1:02 to advance. The Clarion commit will face Huntingdon’s Eric Mykut, a 2-0 winner over Richland’s Austin Syftert, in the semifinals.
Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover (126), Little (152), Austin McCloskey (160) and Austin Wagner (189) all advanced to the semifinals. The Panthers have 10 wrestlers still alive.
“I thought we started a little slow, but got stronger throughout the day,” Penn Cambria coach Todd Niebauer said. “The boys worked hard and looked good in many situations. I’m very happy for the semifinalists who punched their ticket to regionals. The other guys will have to work hard through the consys, but they are very capable.”
In the quarterfinals, top-seeded Hoover pinned Glendale’s Zach Vereshack in 36 seconds.
No. 1 seeded Hoover will face Philipsburg- Osceola’s Scotty Frantz on Saturday.
McCloskey won a 2-1 battle over Bald Eagle Area’s Cameron Dubbs in the quarterfinals.
McCloskey, the No. 4 seed, will face Glendale No. 1 seed Zeke Dubler next.
At 189, Wagner prevailed 8-0 over Philipsburg-Osceola’s Dom Shaw in the quarterfinals.
Wagner is set to face Central Cambria senior and No. 2 seed Ethan Kubat, a 13-4 major decision victor over Mount Union’s Josh Ryan in the quarterfinals, on Saturday.
After a bye at 106, United sophomore and No. 2 seed Jacob Sombronski pinned Philipsburg-Osceola’s Sammy McDonald in 36 seconds to advance to the semifinals. He will face Mount Union’s Mason Beatty.
At 113, United freshman Gideon Bracken defeated Huntingdon’s Ryan Yocum 8-6 in the quarterfinals on Friday. Bracken will face No. 1 seed Lucas Fye from Bald Eagle Area.
At 285, Central Cambria junior Karter Quick picked up pins in 1:07 and 3:33 to advance to the semifinals opposite of Tyrone’s Braden Ewing.
