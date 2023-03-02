Thirteen district champions will be seeking another spot atop the podium this weekend at the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional tournament at Altoona Fieldhouse.
Wrestlers from Districts 5, 6 and 7 will converge in Altoona on Friday and Saturday. Action begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday and concludes with the parade of champions and finals at p.m. Saturday.
There will be 42 wrestlers from The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area competing in Altoona, including 29 from District 5 and 12 coming out of District 6.
Penn Cambria junior Trent Hoover, who is 34-2 at 145 pounds, is the lone returning champion from the area in 2022. Chestnut Ridge, winners of 12 straight District 5 titles, took home the team title in 2022.
Forest Hills junior Hunter Forcellini won his first District 6 title at 133 pounds two weekends ago in Altoona. Forcellini is 25-3 this season.
“The coaches and I have seen the hard work that Hunter has put in this year, and his confidence comes from that hard work,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said. “Just being confident in his training and controlling the things he can (has been key). He has put a lot of time into it this year and focusing on staying offensive, always trying to score the next point.”
Eleven grapplers earned District 5 gold at Pitt-Johnstown this past Saturday. Bedford freshman Kross Cassidy (133, 28-0), Berlin Brothersvalley freshman Braden Durst (121) and seniors Grant Mathias (215, 35-6) and Landon Ulderich (139, 30-11), Chestnut Ridge freshman Dominic Deputy (107, 33-3), sophomore Easton Mull (114, 29-6) and seniors Sam Albright (152, 28-6), Calan Bollman (145, 29-8) and Kobi Burkett (127, 31-6) and Somerset sophomores Zane Hagans (285, 31-4) and Rowan Holmes (189, 28-3) all stood atop the podium.
This weekend, there will be 17 wrestlers in each weight class. Eight come from District 7 in each classification, District 6 enters six and three are from District 5. The top six in each weight class advance to Hershey for the PIAA championships from March 9-11.
Cassidy is the lone unbeaten wrestler from the area.
“Kross has improved on all levels throughout the year,” Bedford coach Jason Kendall said. “As you get further into the postseason, the competition gets better. To be successful, improvement is key.”
Berlin Brothersvalley crowned three District 5 championship grapplers, including Outstanding Wrestler Durst, on Saturday.
“We had a great weekend and our wrestlers seemed to be hitting their peak of the season,” Berlin coach Braden Fochtman said. “I was very happy with how they wrestled and the effort they gave. The key to our three champions’ success was wrestling to their ability. Each one of them, we have full confidence in each match that they can come out on top. It was nice to see them all take care of business and make the most out of it. Now, it’s time to forget what just happened and prepare for another week.”
Somerset boasts strong contenders in Hagans and Holmes.
“Both of these young men have goals, and they are working one goal at a time to punch a ticket to Hershey,” Somerset coach Nathan Phillips said.
Also competing at 107 this weekend are Bedford junior Zach Burch (20-9) and United junior Jacob Sombronski (26-3).
Somerset sophomore Ali Akanaan (18-14) and United freshman Josef Garshnick (35-4) are in the 114 bracket.
Chestnut Ridge senior Brock Holderbaum (30-8), North Star sophomore Colton Frazier (20-13) and United sophomore Gideon Bracken (31-5) are at 121. At 127, North Star senior Thanyal Miller (26-10), Somerset sophomore Deshonn Valentine (30-10) and United sophomore Colton Henning (31-6) are primed.
The 133 classification also includes Chestnut Ridge junior Mason Weyant (21-15), Conemaugh Township junior Tristen Hawkins (33-6) and United sophomore Michael Monty (18-10). Chestnut Ridge sophomore Aaron Ickes (21-10) is at 139.
Joining Bollman and Hoover at 145 are Forest Hills senior Dustin Flinn (29-10), Somerset junior Logan Baker (27-11) and Westmont Hilltop junior David Ray (19-10). At 152, Berlin Brothersvalley sophomore Grant Fisher (22-12) and Conemaugh Township senior Ryan Thomas (23-11) are slated to compete.
Conemaugh Township junior Colten Huffman (20-12) and Penn Cambria senior Austin McCloskey (25-9) will wrestle at 160. Chestnut Ridge junior Alex Crist (24-16), Conemaugh Township senior Ryan Krassnoski (20-14) and Ligonier Valley senior Jesse Turner (15-13) are in the 171 bracket.
At 189, Berlin Brothersvalley sophomore Trace Hay (23-17), Chestnut Ridge senior Nick Presnell (23-12) and Penn Cambria senior Braedan Oravecz (16-10) are in the pairings. Bedford junior Kyler Claycomb (21-10), Central Cambria senior Karter Quick (24-4) and Penn Cambria senior Mason Raymond (24-12) are at 215.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
