There were 13 area players listed on the 2021 Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association all-state teams.
In Class 1A, Shade senior pitcher McKenzie Baer, Conemaugh Valley sophomore utility player Delanie Davison and junior second baseman Anna Gunby, Berlin Brothersvalley senior catcher Brianna Hunt and Meyersdale senior pitcher Tara Knopsnyder were first-team selections. Meyersdale senior catcher Alix Tipton was named to the second team.
Baer posted a 1.12 ERA with 129 strikeouts compared to 10 walks in 106.1 innings. The West Liberty recruit also hit .471 (32-for-68) with 26 runs, eight doubles, two triples and 30 RBIs.
Davison compiled a .636 average (28-for-44) with eight doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 32 RBIs. Davison posted a .644 on-base, 1.431 slugging and 2.076 on-base plus slugging percentage. She also struck out 48 batters in 49 innings.
Gunby hit .698 (30-for-43) with two doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 21 RBIs. She produced a .731 on-base, 1.511 slugging and 2.243 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Hunt finished with a .525 average to go with four doubles, three home runs and 20 RBIs.
Knopsnyder provided a 14-3 record with an 0.83 ERA and 143 punchouts compared to 18 walks in 84.1 innings. She also hit .429 (27-for-63) with eight doubles, two triples and 18 RBIs. She walked 17 times compared to 10 strikeouts.
Tipton hit .522 (35-for-67) with 11 doubles, one home run and 25 RBIs for the District 5 champions.
In Class 2A, Ligonier Valley junior pitcher Maddie Griffin and Chestnut Ridge senior shortstop Isabella Wingard were first-team honorees.
Griffin led the Rams to the PIAA championship game with a 19-3 record. The right-hander struck out 316 batters and tossed 11 no-hitters and four perfect games.
Wingard hit at a .521 (37-for-71) clip with eight doubles, five triples, 11 stolen bases and 19 RBIs for the District 5 champions.
In Class 3A, Bedford senior shortstop Lindsay Mowry and the Cambria Heights quartet involving sophomore designated player Lexi Griak, senior pitcher Paige Jones, junior second baseman Karli Storm and senior catcher Ari Westrick were named to the second team.
Mowry only struck out once and hit .707 (41-for-58) with five doubles, five triples, five home runs and 27 RBIs. She posted a .738 on-base, 1.224 slugging and 1.962 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Griak hit .333 (16-for-48) three doulbes, one triple, two home runs and 17 RBIs for the District 6 and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions.
The left-handed Jones posted an 8-2 record and 1.14 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 74 frames. She will play at Pitt-Johnstown.
Storm compiled a .436 average (24-for-55) with 11 doubles, one home run and 15 RBIs.
Westrick, a Penn State Altoona recruit, amassed a .415 average (22-for-53) with 10 RBIs.
