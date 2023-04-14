Thirteen area athletes enter Saturday's Giant Eagle Invitational in Bedford with No. 1 seeds in their respective events.
In 2022, Bedford swept the team competitions.
On the boys side, Meyersdale junior Tristan Ohler holds the top times in the 100- (10.9) and 200-meter (22.8) dashes. Chestnut Ridge senior Calan Bollman's time of 4:41 in the 1600 is the best. Chestnut Ridge senior Sam Albright has the top time in the 110 hurdles (14.5) and second-best in the 300 hurdles.
Richland's 1600 relay (3:35.5) and Forest Hills' 3200 relay (9:11.4) squads have the top times in their events. Somerset sophomore Elijah Walls (20 feet-8 inches) and Richland junior and 2022 PIAA Class 2A gold-medalist Logan Gossard (14-0) have the best marks in the long jump and pole vault, respectively.
In the girls competition, Somerset senior and St. Francis signee Sydney Rush has the top time in the 100 at 12.54 ticks. Somerset junior Kamryn Ross' time of 27.04 is the best in the 200. In the 800, Bedford senior Meah Eshelman has the best time of 2:27.74. Forest Hills senior and Lipscomb University signee Delaney Dumm has the top times in the 1600 (5:05.8) and 3200 (10:43). Dumm earned two 2022 PIAA Class 2A silver medals in those two events.
Bedford junior Autumn Becker possesses the top times in the 100 (16.94) and 300 (47.94) hurdles. Somerset's 400 (49.54) and Bedford's 1600 (4:21.24) relay teams are the No. 1 seeds.
Forest Hills sophomore Olivia McLeary's leap of 5-2 is No. 1 in the high jump. Richland sophomore Karsyn Ford possesses a clearance of 10-6 in the pole vault, and 2021 PIAA Class 2A silver and 2022 bronze medalist Belle Bosch has a mark of 134-6 in the javelin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.