Twelve area high school football teams begin their postseason quests next weekend.
The Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley, Cambria Heights, Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Valley, Forest Hills, Ligonier Valley, Penn Cambria, Portage, Richland, Westmont Hilltop and Windber squads have all advanced to their respective district playoffs.
All playoff games for next weekend are at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted otherwise.
In District 5-8 Class 2A, No. 2 seed and Appalachian Bowl champion Windber (9-0) will host No. 3 seed Berlin Brothersvalley (8-2) in a semifinal. On Oct. 8, Windber prevailed 20-6 in a WestPAC clash that took place in Berlin.
Five-time defending district champion Chestnut Ridge (6-4) will travel to face No. 1 seed Westinghouse (8-1). The teams square off at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh.
The District 5-8 Class 2A title game is slated for Nov. 12 at Somerset High School.
Bedford (9-1) is off this weekend. The Bisons will host the winner of Friday's District 9 Class 3A championship game between Clearfield (10-0) and St. Marys (8-2) on Nov. 12 in the District 5-9 subregional championship game.
In District 6 Class 2A, Heritage Conference champion Cambria Heights (9-1) earned the No. 1 seed over Bellwood-Antis (9-1) due to its opponents having a higher winning percentage. Both teams finished with 1,280 points.
The Highlanders will host former Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foe and No. 8 seed Forest Hills (5-5) in one of four quarterfinals. No. 3 seed Richland (8-2) entertains No. 6 seed Southern Huntingdon (6-4). Second-seeded Bellwood-Antis hosts No. 7 seed Penns Valley (6-4), and fifth-seeded River Valley (8-2) travels to No. 4 seed Bald Eagle Area (8-2).
No. 3 seed Penn Cambria (5-5) travels to second-seeded Tyrone (5-5) in a District 6 Class 3A semifinal. Tyrone edged Penn Cambria 20-14 last year in the district semifinals. No. 4 seed Westmont Hilltop (3-7) makes the trek to top-seeded Central (10-0). Central prevailed 48-7 on Oct. 23 at Trojan Stadium in their LHAC regular-season matchup.
In the District 6 Class 1A bracket, No. 8 seed Conemaugh Valley (5-5) will host a playoff game for the second year in a row. At 1 p.m. Saturday, the Blue Jays entertain No. 9 seed Claysburg-Kimmel (4-6). No. 1 seed Juniata Valley (8-1) awaits the winner on Nov. 12 in the quarterfinals.
Portage (6-3) is the No. 4 seed and will host fifth-seeded West Shamokin (6-4) on Nov. 12 in a quarterfinal.
Also in Class 1A, No. 7 seed Glendale (5-5) hosts 10th-seeded Penns Manor (4-6) on Friday. The victor meets No. 2 seed Homer-Center (7-3) on Nov. 12. No. 3 seed Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (6-4) and sixth-seeded Purchase Line (5-5) square off in a quarterfinal game on Nov. 12 or 13.
In District 7, No. 9 seed Ligonier Valley (8-2) will play at ninth-seeded South Side (7-3) in the first round of the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) Class 2A playoffs. Ligonier Valley, winners of three straight contests, is in the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since rejoining the conference in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.