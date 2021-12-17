MILL HALL, Pa. – A total of 11 wrestlers from Chestnut Ridge and Forest Hills advanced to the quarterfinals of the King of the Mountain tournament on Friday at Central Mountain High School.
Chestnut Ridge’s Easton Mull (106 pounds), Ross Dull (120), Kobi Burkett (126), Calan Bollman (132), Jack Moyer (160), Luke Moore (172) and Daniel Moore (189) all advanced to the quarterfinals.
The Lions are in fourth place out of 30 teams with 66 points.
Forest Hills’ Easton Toth (138), Jackson Arrington (152), Dustin Flinn (160) and Dalton Gable (285) are in the final eight of their respective weight classes.
