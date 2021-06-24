Coming through with clutch hits has been an elusive feat for O throughout this season in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League. With two outs in the top of the fourth inning, O’s Jake Shope and Connor Adams helped change the narrative and provided game-breaking knocks to highlight a frame in which 14 batters came to the plate.
O ended up scoring 11 runs in the fourth to help propel it to a 16-6 victory over Martella’s Pharmacy on Thursday at Roxbury Park.
“I think this win is a big turning point in our season,” said Adams, who hit a grand slam and contributed a two-run single for six RBIs. “We’ve had some aspects of the game down, but we really brought it all together tonight. Lance (Westover) threw a very good game. In the field, Corey (Cavalier) made some really good plays. To just be able to bring the bats to life, it was something special. Hopefully we can keep this up.”
O improved to 3-11, while Martella’s fell to 9-5 one day after it handed Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors its first loss on Wednesday night.
Four Martella’s pitchers combined to walk 10 batters, with six of those coming around to score.
“We struggled working ahead of batters,” Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil said.
“We make two errors defensively. In this league, all teams will make you pay for it.”
With the game deadlocked at 3-all, Shope lined a two-out, bases-clearing double down the left-field line to give O a 6-3 edge in the fourth.
“It gave us a lot of momentum. That hit was big for us,” O manager Ken Ashbrook said of Shope’s rope. “Jake’s been coming through all season with big hits for us. They had some really good at-bats that inning. The walks weren’t really given to us, they were earned.”
An error on the second baseman prolonged the inning.
Adams, a Conemaugh Township graduate and football player at Washington & Jefferson College, deposited a 1-1 fastball from Martella’s reliever Matt Mosholder over the center-field fence for a grand slam.
The blast gave O a 12-3 advantage after the offense provided five hits and drew five walks.
“It was in my sweet spot,” Adams said. “I just got a hold of it. I didn’t think that it was really going to go as far as it did, but I’m fortunate it ended the way it did.”
O starting pitcher Lance Westover provided five quality innings and allowed five runs, three earned.
“Lance kept us in it,” Westover said.
“Our pitching has been good all year. We’ve been in a lot of close games. Our pitching kept us in games.”
After providing loud outs early in the game, Martella’s settled for single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and were unable to threaten O’s comfortable lead. Martella’s left nine runners on base, including seven in the first four frames.
“I thought our approaches at the plate were good,” Pfeil said. “We hit the ball hard right at them. They made plays, and they were able to get off the field, and we weren’t.”
O didn’t relent as it tallied a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Adams’ lined a two-run single to center field in the sixth. Marcus Badzik roped a two-run double to right field in the seventh.
“We’ve been scoring runs in earlier games, but the rest of the lineup was hitting today, too,” Ashbrook said. “Connor Adams came up with that big home run, a grand slam. He had a hit later in the game to score another two runs. It’s what we needed, the key hits to get guys in. I was looking at stats yesterday, we left 96 guys on base this year.”
Badzik finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Tanner Kobal drove in two runs, and Christian Kubacka amassed two hits, including a double. Ryan Mastovich added an RBI.
RBI singles from Matt Frazetta and David Shroyer gave Martella’s a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Branden Kanick tripled and scored on Kobal’s RBI groundout in the third. Another RBI single from Frazetta increased Martella’s lead to 3-1 in the third before O erupted for 11 runs in the top of the fourth.
Frazetta led Martella’s with two hits and two RBIs. Jared Dowey, Zach Ramach and Ryne Wallace also drove in a run each.
“We get a day off tomorrow,” Pfeil said.
“We got to bounce back, we got two games on Saturday.
“Right now, we got to learn from the past and move forward into the future.”
Martella’s assistant coach Paul Knupp Jr. was ejected in the second inning by home plate umpire Bob Buck.
