Eleven area football teams will begin their quests for district championships starting on Friday night.
Four-time defending District 6 champion Richland (10-0) and Penn Cambria (9-1) earned No. 1 seeds in the Class 2A and 3A brackets, respectively.
Cambria Heights (7-3), Northern Cambria (7-3) and Portage (6-4) are all top five seeds in the District 6 Class 1A classification.
WestPAC rivals Windber (9-1) and Conemaugh Township (6-4) meet for the second time in three weeks in Friday's District 5 Class 1A semifinal at Windber Stadium.
Bedford (7-3), Appalachian Bowl champion Berlin Brothersvalley (10-0) and Chestnut Ridge (6-4) will play in District 5-8 Class 2A semifinals on Friday.
Ligonier Valley (7-3) advanced to the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) playoffs for the second straight season.
In a District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal, Richland will host No. 8 seed West Shamokin (5-5) at 7 p.m. Friday. The other quarterfinals on Friday include No. 7 Mount Union (6-4) at No. 2 Penns Valley (8-2) and No. 6 Bellwood-Antis (6-4) at No. 3 Bald Eagle Area (7-3). No. 4 seed and 2021 PIAA Class 1A champion Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (7-3) hosts No. 5 Southern Huntingdon (7-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Penn Cambria will await the winner of Friday's semifinal with No. 3 seed Central (8-2) at No. 2 Tyrone (8-2). The District 6 Class 3A championship game will be on Nov. 11 or 12 at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona.
In District 6 Class 1A, Friday's quarterfinals include No. 8 seed Glendale (5-5) at No. 1 Penns Manor (9-1), No. 4 Juniata Valley (6-4) hosting No. 5 Portage, No. 7 Moshannon Valley (5-5) at No. 2 Northern Cambria and No. 3 Cambria Heights entertaining No. 6 Homer-Center (5-5). Cambria Heights topped Homer-Center 31-12 on Oct. 7. Portage dropped a 21-7 decision at Juniata Valley in 2021's District 6 Class 1A semifinal.
No. 2 seed Windber hosts No. 3 Conemaugh Township at 7 p.m. Friday in a District 5 Class 1A semifinal. Windber defeated the Indians 61-0 on Oct. 21. No. 1 Northern Bedford County (10-0) entertains No. 4 Tussey Mountain (4-6) at 7 p.m. Friday in the other semifinal.
No. 2 seed Berlin Brothersvalley hosts No. 3 Bedford, which won four straight District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional titles from 2018-21, at 7 p.m. Friday in a District 5-8 Class 2A semifinal. No. 4 Chestnut Ridge (6-4) travels to face No. 1 seed and 38-time City League champ Westinghouse (9-0) at George K. Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Friday in the other semifinal. In 2021, Westinghouse defeated Chestnut Ridge 42-28 in a subregional semifinal.
In the District 7 Class 2A bracket, No. 7 seed Ligonier Valley will serve as the home team as the Rams meet No. 10 seed Western Beaver (7-3). The first-round contest will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field. The winner will face No. 2 seed Beaver Falls on Nov. 11 at Geneva College.
