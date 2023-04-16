BEDFORD – Eight meet records fell during the girls portion of the Giant Eagle Invitational, with another two standards getting broken in the boys half of Saturday's event at Bedford Area High School.
The Bedford girls took the overall team competition, claiming 99 points to get past other top-five contenders Forest Hills (84), Central (73), Richland (64.2) and Somerset (60). Central’s 85 points topped the boys team chase as Bedford (67), Northern Garrett (66), Chestnut Ridge (59) and Richland (58.5) rounded out the top five.
Area record-breakers in the girls meet included Forest Hills’ Delaney Dumm who snapped two marks taking the 1600 in 5:03.09 and the 3200 in 10:37.41.
Somerset’s Sydney Rush finished in 12.37 seconds to top the field in the 100, while Somerset’s 400-meter relay team (49.98), Conemaugh Township’s Izzy Slezak (200, 26.10), Richland’s Sasha Garnett (shot put, 43 feet, 2 inches) and Chestnut Ridge’s Belle Bosch (javelin, 142-01) also won their events and broke records.
Non-record-breaking winners in the girls meet included Bedford’s Meah Eshelman (800) and Autumn Becker (100 hurdles and 300 hurdles), 1600-meter relay team (Becker, Eshelman, Katie McDevitt and Grace Sarver), Forest Hills’ Olivia McLeary (high jump), Richland’s Karsyn Ford (pole vault) and Somerset’s Rush (long jump).
Bedford’s 1600-meter relay team of Jonathan Gresh, Caleb Wigfield, Kevin Ressler and Ethan Weber also crested the podium, setting a boys meet record in the process by finishing in 3:32.29. Logan Gossard’s vault of 13 feet, 6 inches also set a record for the Richland pole vaulter, clearing the previous mark by three inches.
Meyersdale’s Tristan Ohler (200), Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman (1600) and Sam Albright (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Somerset’s Elijah Walls (long jump) and Bedford’s Ressler (triple jump) also claimed gold in individual events.
