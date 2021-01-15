Forest Hills girls basketball coach Carol Cecere never has tracked her career record during a quarter century of leading the Rangers program.
So, it’s not surprising that Cecere had no idea she had collected what is believed to be her 400th career win more than 10 months ago. On that March 11 night, the Rangers overcame a huge early deficit to beat District 10 power Villa Maria Academy in the PIAA second round – the day before COVID-19 interrupted the state tournament.
The Pennsylvania Sports Writers named Cecere the girls PIAA Class AAAA Coach of the Year after the Rangers went 26-1 and won their sixth consecutive District 6 championship – and ninth in 11 seasons.
“I’m just not a proud person. I came from humble beginnings,” said Cecere, who returns five starters and 10 letterwinners, and welcomes a talented group of freshmen.
“I say it all the time, I’m just very lucky and thankful for the job that I have and to coach the kids that I do,” said Cecere, whose daughter Madeline is a senior leader on the team.
“The thing is, I was even lucky when we lost because those were the seasons that taught me so much about basketball. Those seasons taught me how hard you have to work. I’m still learning now.”
Based on team records the Rangers input on MaxPreps.com and microfilm research of Tribune-Democrat articles from her first eight seasons, unofficially, Cecere is 400-195, a .672 winning percentage since the 1996-97 season. Her teams have produced seven 20-win seasons and three years with 19 victories.
There have been 19 seasons when Forest Hills had at least 14 wins.
The Rangers haven’t had double-digit losses in a season since 2003-04.
“We’re looking forward to playing some games, hoping that we can stay on the floor and maximize as much of the time on the floor together as we can,” Cecere said of contending with the pandemic that ended the 2020 state tournament as the Rangers were poised to play in the quarterfinal round.
“The difficult thing is, we had kids who were not able to do much and we had to try to put a whole preseason in during a 10-day span,” she said.
Cecere is among a group of veteran girls basketball coaches navigating through this challenging season. Others with 10-plus seasons are:
• Bishop McCort Catholic’s John Hahn, 21st season, 365-161.
• Portage’s Lance Hudak, 19th season, 227-212.
• Conemaugh Valley’s Teri Cruse, 18th season, 260-163.
• Berlin Brothersvalley’s Rachel Prosser, 15th season, 261-100. Two former boys coaches who led their respective programs to state playoff success now are coaching girls teams that their daughters play on.
• Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Robert Snyder enters his 14th season overall and first with the Vikings girls. His daughter Josie and niece Rylee Snyder are two of the region’s top players. Robert Snyder went 239-95 with the Shanksville boys.
• Richland’s Greg Burke begins his 11th season overall and first with the Richland girls. His daughter Isabella is a junior guard on the Rams. Greg Burke was 160-94 with the Richland boys, including a Class AAA state runner-up finish in 2018.
