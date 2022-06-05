READING, Pa. – A total of 10 Bishop McCort Catholic wrestlers earned PAUSAW freestyle state championships on Saturday at Alvernia University.
Eleven Bishop McCort grapplers punched tickets to Fargo, North Dakota. The top four advance in each division at 16-Under and Junior to the Fargo tournament, set to take place July 15-22.
At the 16-Under division, Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett, Jax Forrest and Owen McMullen all won gold.
Bishop McCort’s Keegan Bassett and C.J. Pensiero won 14-Under titles.
McCort’s Mason Gibson won a Junior title at 126 with a 13-6 decision. Bishop McCort’s Eli Herring and Sam Herring qualified at the World Team Trials in May and Melvin Miller (third at 16-Under) also qualified.
At the Junior divison, Orchard Wrestling Club’s Easton Mull won a title at 113.
Young Guns’ Trent Hoover, from Penn Cambria, defeated Bishop McCort’s Jackson Butler 2-2 in the 138 finals.
In 12-Under, Orchard Wrestling Club’s Grayden Paris won 10-0 in a technical fall in the 58-63 finals.
At 120, Bo Bassett defeated Buffalo Valley Wrestling’s Brandt Harer with a 12-2 technical fall in the finals.
Forrest won by a 13-2 technical fall over David Kennedy in the 126 finals.
At 152, McMullen won a 12-10 decision over Buffalo Valley Wrestling’s Jackson Angelo.
In 16-Under, Orchard Wrestling Club’s Dominic Deputy won an 8-2 decision for gold at 100.
The Lions’ Den Josef Garshnick finished in third place at 106 pounds to advance to Fargo.
At 14-Under, Keegan Bassett won 10-3 over Emilio Albanese at 87.
Pensiero won 14-7 in the 136 finals.
In 8-Under, Orchard Wrestling Club’s Kohyn Deputy won 10-0 in the finals at 53.
Bishop McCort’s Ryder Ascherl lost 11-0 in a technical fall to MS Training Center’s Kellon Kanaskie in the 10-Under finals at 67.
At 12-Under, Bishop McCort’s Jamison Forrest finished in third place at 92. At 108, Bedford’s Carter Kozielec took third place.
At 77, Orchard Wrestling Club’s Kooper Deputy finished in second place at 14-Under. Bishop McCort’s Austin Carfley took fourth place at 102.
